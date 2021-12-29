The Gettysburg College men’s basketball team made a run against the No. 2 ranked team in the country, holding a lead early in the second half and remaining within a field goal through nearly 30 minutes of action, but Randolph-Macon College caught fire down the stretch and ran away from the Bullets for a 77-57 victory in the opening game of the Finks Jeweler’s Tournament Wednesday afternoon.
Gettysburg 30 27 — 57
Randolph-Macon 32 45 — 77
Gettysburg’s Top Performers
• Carl Schaller ’25: 12 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals
• Jack Rooney ’22: 8 points
• Avery Close ’22: 7 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists
• Ryan McKeon ’24: 6 points, 7 rebounds, 5 blocks
Randolph-Macon’s Top Performers
• Josh Talbert: 26 points, 7 assists, 6 steals
• Miles Mallory: 13 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 5 blocks, 5 steals
• David Funderburg: 11 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists
Game Summary — First Half
• Gettysburg (5-4) stared down a potential double-figure deficit to give Randolph-Macon (9-1) a challenge in the opening half. The Yellow Jackets jumped out with the first two buckets courtesy of Talbert and led 13-4 on a 3-pointer by Lance Johnson at 12:34.
• The Bullets came storming back with a 13-2 run to seize the advantage. Five different players reached the scoring column with Schaller starting the run with a jumper and Rooney giving his team a 17-15 lead with a three-pointer at 8:41.
• Talbert came right back with a three-pointer of his own to set Randolph-Macon back in front. Gettysburg remained within a field goal for most of the remaining time in the half, but a 3-pointer by Will Coble put the Yellow Jackets ahead 32-26. The Bullets ended the opening stanza with a free throw and a 3-pointer by Rooney to slice the deficit down to two (32-30) heading into the locker room.
Game Summary — Second Half
• The momentum carried over to the second half for the visitors. With Randolph-Macon maintaining a two-point lead, McKeon posted one of his career-high tying five blocks and the Bullets fed off the defensive stop with a 3-pointer by Close to pull in front 35-34 with 18:08 left.
• An old-fashioned three-pointer play by Funderburg put the hosts back in the lead and back-to-back turnovers by Gettysburg contributed to buckets for Randolph-Macon and a 41-35 lead at 16:42.
• Gettysburg attacked the paint in trimming the lead with freshman Ben Drury knocking down a pair of shots and McKeon adding a lay-up to pull Gettysburg within two points (45-43) with 11:37 on the clock.
• Randolph-Macon came up short on its next shot, but Funderburg grabbed the offensive board and converted the putback. That bucket ignited a big run for the Yellow Jackets which included knocking down 8-of-9 field goals over the next 3:42. Talbert contributed four of those field goals and the advantage grew to 14 (61-47) with 7:12 left. The Bullets would get no closer than 11 the rest of the way.
By the Numbers
• Gettysburg hit 50 percent (24-of-48) of its shot attempts in the game, but Randolph-Macon took advantage of second-chance points (14-2) and points off turnovers (30-9). The Yellow Jackets finished 31-of-63 (49.2 percent) from the floor and posted 18 steals.
• The Bullets were facing their highest-ranked opponent since battling No. 1 Swarthmore to a 74-70 decision on Feb. 1, 2020.
• McKeon tied his personal high for blocked shots set against Haverford on Feb. 8, 2020. The sophomore forward has racked up 21 swats in nine games this season and he ranks third in the Centennial Conference with 2.3 blocks per game.
• Schaller dropped double-figure points for the sixth-consecutive game. The first-year guard logged his best shooting performance of the season by going 5-for-7 (71.4 percent) on Wednesday.
Where the Series Stands
Randolph-Macon has won all six meetings with Gettysburg with all but one of those contests coming in the last decade.
Next Up
Gettysburg wraps up its trip to Randolph-Macon by battling Averett University (2-6) today at 2 p.m.
