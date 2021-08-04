AUSTIN, Texas. – Three-time All-American and national champion Kerry McKeever of the Gettysburg College women’s lacrosse team was named to the Academic All-America Women’s At-Large Second Team by the College Sports Information Directors of America
McKeever was one of 47 Academic All-Americans on the Division III At-Large Team, which covers 14 different sports including golf, lacrosse, swimming, tennis, field hockey, and wrestling. She was one of 14 lacrosse players and the only lacrosse student-athlete from the Centennial Conference. McKeever represented one of only two Centennial schools with Academic All-Americans on the At-Large Team. Johns Hopkins University fielded a pair of Academic All-Americans in swimming and tennis.
McKeever helped the Bullets claim the NCAA Division III title as a first-year in 2018 and she helped the team win back-to-back conference titles in 2018 and 2019. She was a three-time All-American, earning third-team honors from both the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA) in 2019 and Inside Lacrosse in 2020 and gaining second-team national status from the IWLCA this past spring.
In six games in 2021, McKeever tied for the team lead with 20 goals and added six assists, eight ground balls, and a team-high 21 draw controls. In an outing against Muhlenberg this season, she set the program record for fastest goal to start a game by racing to the cage off the draw in just eight seconds. McKeever was tagged CC Offensive Player of the Year, All-Metro Region First Team, and All-CC First Team this spring. As a sophomore, she earned second-team all-conference and first-team all-region accolades, while also being named MVP of the CC Championship. Overall, McKeever tallied 191 points on 140 goals and 51 assists in 55 career games. McKeever helped Gettysburg post a four-year record of 49-6.
Off the field, the economics major and business minor was a member of Chi Omega sorority and worked in the athletics equipment room for four years. She studied abroad in Spain during the fall of her junior year. Following graduation, McKeever went to work as an analyst with Lockton Companies in Washington, D.C.
The Academic All-America Team represents the pinnacle of athletic and academic achievement and has been a staple in collegiate sports since 1952. McKeever is Gettysburg’s third Academic All-American in women’s lacrosse following two-time winner Nicole Ditillo ’10 in 2009 and 2010 and former teammate Liza Barr ’20 in 2020. She is also the 30th Bullet to earn a spot on the nation’s top academic team and the second from this past academic year, joining Meredith Brown ’21 from the women’s basketball team.
