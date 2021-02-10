WRESTLING
Littlestown 45, Susquenita 22
Littlestown 60, E. Pennsboro 9
Connor Brown joined the century club on Wednesday as the Thunderbolts swept a tri-meet that included Susquenita and East Pennsboro. Brown (13-0) rolled to a first-period fall in his opening bout against Dylan Fulton of Susquenita, ending things in 1:52.
Brown, a returning state placewinner, has posted seven pins this season en route to reaching 100 career wins.
Caden Rankin (126), Ayden Dillon (145), Ian Donihue (160) and Dakota Kroft (172) added falls for the Bolts (10-3) against the Blackhawks.
Results against East Pennsboro were not available at press time.
Littlestown 45, Susquenita 22
106-Quigley (S) p. Peyton Welch, :12; 113-Cameron Mingee (L) d. McLendon, 5-2; 120-Barrett Zeigler (L) d. Wright, 6-2; 126-Caden Rankin (L) p. Kyler, :35; 132-Caldwell (S) p. Diego Lagunas, 1:00; 138-Connor Brown (L) p. Fulton, 1:52; 145-Ayden Dillon (L) p. Polcha, :52; 152-Mason Hurst (L) d. Frisenda, 10-6; 160-Ian Donihue (L) p. Buckley, 5:37; 172-Dakota Kroft (L) p. Shaffer, 2:31; 189-Thomas Carruci (L) fft; 215-Figard (S) md. Jeremy Gebhart, 11-3; 285-McKenney (S) p. Connor Rankin, :59
Bermudian Springs 45,
Biglerville 21
The Eagles recorded four pins and collected three forfeits in their win over the Canners on Wednesday.
Savauri Shelton (215), Jakson Keffer (126), Brennan Schisler (132) and Bryce Harner (138) nailed down pins for Berm (7-3).
Levi Haines posted a fall at 145 for the Canners (3-8), who picked up decisions from Brody Gardner (106), Ethan Slaybaugh (152) and Gage Bishop (160).
189-Jhonathan Balek (BS) d. Sam Hurda, 2-1; 215-Savauri Shelton (BS) p. Josh Fulton, 2:33; 285-Hogan Swenski (BS) fft; 106-Brody Gardner (Big) d. Coby Johnston, 6-2; 113-Ty Livelsberger (BS) fft; 120-Joey Ney (Big) p. Jacob Simpson, 1:59; 126-Jakson Keffer (BS) p. Isael Sanchez, 2:35; 132-Brennan Schisler (BS) p. Sean Sneed, :14; 138-Bryce Harner (BS) p. Colby Fulton, 1:44; 145-Levi Haines (Big) p. Quentin Wilson, 2:21; 152-Ethan Slaybaugh (Big) d. Caleb Mantz, 3-2; 160-Gage Bishop (Big) d. Cole Mosier, 8-2; 172-Jonah Martin (BS) fft
York Suburban 41, New Oxford 30
The Trojans won by forfeit and technical fall in the final two bouts to snap a 30-30 deadlock against the host Colonials on Wednesday.
New Oxford (3-11) put 30 points on the board thanks in large part to pins by Cameron Herring (138), John Ernst (160), Dylan Forbes (215) and Jerry Dattoli (113).
Suburban scored narrows decisions at 189 (4-2) and 285 (1-0) to aid their effort.
132-Neidigh (YS) p. Jacob Pope, 3:49; 138-Cameron Herring (NO) p. Beaudoin, 1:14; 145-Rice (YS) fft; 152-Connor Herring (NO) fft; 160-John Ernst (NO) p. Jones, :30; 172-Lewis (YS) p. Hunter Shaffer, 4:33; 189-Boldt (YS) d. Elias Ernst, 4-2; 215-Dylan Forbes (NO) p. Johnson, 3:22; 285-Thoman (YS) d. Josh Getz, 1-0; 106-Adams (YS) p. Trent Uhler, 2:55; 113-Jerry Dattoli (NO) p. Barley, 1:01; 120-Emory (YS) fft; 126-Gentzyel (YS) tf. Zane Bodvin, 4:27 (15-0)
Hanover 42, Kennard-Dale 30
The Hawks took down the Rams in a match on Wednesday that featured only two contested bouts. Dalton Kirby recorded a fall at 138 for the winners.
106-Daniel Corbin (H) fft; 113-no contest; 120-Alan Martinez-Sanchez (H) fft; 126-Caughman (KD) fft; 132-Dominic Taylor (H) fft; 138-Dalton Kirby (H) p. Pistoria; 145-Fromm (KD) fft; 152-Malcolm Gerlach (H) fft; 160-Eli Abell (H) fft; 172-Cummings (KD) p. Aizik Shoap; 189-Uriel Martinez-Cruz (H) fft; 215-Leach (KD) fft; 285-Hawkins (KD) fft. (no times reported for falls)
Tuesday’s Late Results
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Gettysburg 58, West York 43
The Warriors were cool at the foul line, knocking down 18 of 25 attempts in their win over the host Bulldogs on Tuesday.
Junior guard Anne Bair went 9-for-10 as part of a 14-point night, and Brianna Abate hit seven of 10 attempts to finish with 11 points. Karli Bortner added 10 points and Skye Shepherd sunk a trio of 3-pointers for nine.
Gettysburg 17 13 10 18 – 58
West York 8 7 14 14 – 43
Gettysburg (58): Camryn Felix 3 0-0 7, Karli Bortner 4 0-3 10, Emili Scavitto 1 2-2 4, Laura Fortnum 1 0-0 3, Skye Shepherd 3 0-0 9, Anne Bair 2 9-10 14, Brianna Abate 2 7-10 11. Non-scorers: Oaster, Eckhart. Totals: 16 18-25 58
West York (43): Generett 5 1-1 11, Illyes 1 0-0 3, Walker 1 2-3 4, Hopta 3 0-0 8, Rupp 1 0-0 2, Je. Torres 2 3-4 7, Kern 1 0-0 2, Foster 2 0-0 6. Totals: 16 6-8 43
3-pointers: G-Felix, Bortner 2, Fortnum, Shepherd 3; WY-Illyes, Hopta 2, Foster 2
York Suburban 42, New Oxford 38
The Trojans staged a remarkable comeback on Tuesday to deny a Colonial upset bid, scoring three times as many points in the third quarter as they did the entire first half.
New Oxford took a 20-6 lead to the locker room only to see Suburban go for 18 points in each of the last two frames. Janay Rissmiller and Grace Hare scored all 25 of their combined points in the second half for the Trojans.
Carmen West came up big for the Ox with 16 points and Jayla Crone had 13.
York Suburban 1 5 18 18 – 42
New Oxford 8 12 8 10 – 38
York Suburban (42): Rismiller 5 1-1 15, Hare 3 1-2 10, Dougherty 2 2-2 6, Sargen 2 3-4 7, Perring 2 0-0 4. Totals: 14 7-9 42
New Oxford (38): Carmen West 6 3-4 16, Ella Billman 2 1-2 5, Timberley Linebaugh 2 0-1 4, Jayla Crone 4 4-7 13. Non-scorers: H. Linebaugh. Totals: 14 8-14 38
3-pointers: YS-Rissmiller 4, Hare 3; NO-West, Crone
Northeastern 53, South Western 50
A slow start doomed the Mustangs in their loss to the Bobcats on Tuesday.
After scoring only six points in the opening quarter, South Western put 44 on the scoreboard down the stretch but came up a bucket short. Grace Thomas made a pair of 3-pointers to total 14 points, Maddie Lehker scored 13 and Lexi Plesic added 10. Kayla Leppo also scored eight for the Mustangs in a balanced offensive effort.
Northeastern 10 10 15 18 – 53
South Western 6 12 15 19 – 50
Northeastern (53): J. Jennings 6 1-4 3, McAlexander 1 0-0 2, Starkes 5 5-8 16, L. Jennings 4 0-1 8, 7 0-0 14. Totals: 23 6-13 53
South Western (50): Olivia Snell 1 0-2 2, Kayla Leppo 3 2-2 8, Lexi Plesic 2 5-6 10, Maddie Lehker 5 3-4 13, Grace Thomas 5 2-4 14, Ava Roberts 0 3-4 3. Non-scorers: Olson. Totals: 16 15-22 50
3-pointers: N-Starkes; SW-Plesic, Thomas 2
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Bermudian Springs 47,
York Tech 43 (OT)
The Eagles needed overtime, but pulled out a narrow victory over visiting York Tech in an important YAIAA-3 clash.
The two teams were tied at the half, the end of three and the end of regulation until an 8-4 extra period saw Berm take the victory.
Jacob Schriver’s 16 points led the way for the hosts, while Jaylen Martinez followed closely behind with 15.
Abdias Hernandez matched Schriver’s 16 to lead the way for Tech.
The victory moves the Eagles to 7-3 in the division and 8-4 overall. They currently hold the final spot in the District 3-4A playoffs.
York Tech 12 6 10 11 4 — 43
Bermudian Springs 8 10 10 11 8 — 47
York Tech (43): Johnson 1 1-2 4, Parker 3 1-2 8, Hernandez 5 5-6 16, Thomas 0 0-3 0, Banks 2 0-0 4, Stubbs 5 0-0 11. Totals: 16 7-13 43.
Bermudian Springs (47): Ethan Beachy 2 4-4 8, Jaylen Martinez 5 4-7 15, Jacob Schriver 4 7-8 16, Brandt Yurick 1 1-7 3, Connor Shaw 2 0-0 5. Young, Carpenter. Totals: 14 16-26 47.
3-pointers: YT-Johnson, Hernandez, Parker, Stubbs. BS-Martinez, Schriver, Shaw.
Littlestown 63, Hanover 44
The Bolts erupted for 51 first-half points in a road win over YAIAA-3 foe Hanover.
Jake Bosley’s 27 points, 21 of which came in that first half, led all scorers for Littlestown which moved to 5-2 in the division and 7-2 overall. Jayden Weishaar followed in double figures with 13 and Luke Denault added 12.
Kyle Garman had a big night for the Nighthawks (5-3, 6-5), leading the way with 22 points, ahead of Josh Showers who notched eight, all in the final frame.
Littlestown 25 26 7 5 — 63
Hanover 11 9 6 18 — 44
Littlestown (63): Nate Thomas 0 1-2 1, Rachard Holder 1 1-2 4, Luke Denault 3 4-5 12, Braden Unger 1 0-0 3, Jake Bosley 12 2-2 27, Dante Elliot 1 0-0 3, Jayden Weishaar 5 1-4 13, Nathan King 0 0-2 0. Non-scorers: Benner, McKinney, B. Holder. Totals: 23 9-17 63.
Hanover (44): Ty Meckley 1 0-0 2, Josh Showers 2 4-4 8, Mason Smith 1 1-2 3, Kyle Garman 8 6-10 22, Justus Feeser 2 0-0 5, Beau Gebart 1 2-2 4. Non-scorers: Noel, Killinger, Harris, Roberts, Killinger, Huston. Totals: 15 13-18 44.
3-pointers: L — Weishaar 2, Denaul 2, Elliot, Bosley, Holder, Unger. H — Feeser.
South Western 50, Northeastern 43
The Mustangs rallied past the Bobcats by outscoring the hosts 30-17 in the second half of Tuesday’s matchup.
Sam Stefano netted nine points in the fourth quarter and John Fenwick had five as South Western (2-4) pulled out the win. Fenwick’s 15 points paced the Mustangs, with Stefano tallying 14 and Reece Stein tossing in 10.
South Western 12 8 10 20 — 50
Northeastern 17 9 7 10 — 43
South Western (50): Seth Sager 2 0-2 4, Shilo Bivins 2 3-3 7, Reece Stein 5 0-0 10, Sam Stefano 4 4-5 14, John Fenwick 6 3-4 15. Non-scorers: Jachelski, Wisensale, Caler. Totals: 19 10-14 50
Northeastern (43): Hamilton 7 0-4 14, Capo 1 0-0 3, Walker 1 0-0 2, Mallory 5 3-4 14, Perez 2 0-0 4, Rizzuto 1 0-0 3, Srebroski 1 0-0 3. Totals: 18 3-8 43
3-pointers: SW-Stefano 2; NE-Capo, Mallory, Rizzuto, Srebroski
West York 78, Gettysburg 42
Trent Ramirez-Keller continued his impressive scoring display in his senior season, turning in 21 points as the Warriors dropped a YAIAA-2 contest to the visiting Bulldogs.
Ian McLean followed behind with eight for the hosts, while Jaden Walker led West York with 20 points on the night.
West York 17 17 24 20 — 78
Gettysburg 6 18 11 7 — 42
West York (78): Walker 6 4-4 20, Detz 1 0-0 2, Kinsley 1 0-0 2. McGladrie 2 4-7 8, Gibson 4 1-1 9, Nalls 5 0-0 14, Williams 5 3-4 14, Powell 4 1-2 9. Totals: 28 12-17 78.
Gettysburg (42): Ethan Wagner 2 0-0 4, Trent Ramiez-Keller 8 4-4 21, Griffin Kibler 1 0-0 2, Ian McLean 4 0-0 8, Josh Herr 0 2-2 2, Brody Wagner 2 0-0 4, Logan Moseley 0 1-2 1. Totals: 17 7-8 42. 3-pointers: WY — Walker 4, Nalls 4, Williams. G — Ramirez-Keller. JV: West York 48, Gettysburg 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.