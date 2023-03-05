The Mount St. Mary’s men’s basketball team faces Canisius on Tuesday in Atlantic City, N.J. in the opening round of the MAAC Basketball Championships.
MOUNT STORY LINES
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Mount St. Mary’s men’s basketball team faces Canisius on Tuesday in Atlantic City, N.J. in the opening round of the MAAC Basketball Championships.
MOUNT STORY LINES
• Mount St. Mary’s (12-19, 8-12 MAAC) persevered for a 74-69 win at Manhattan in the regular season finale to clinch the No. 8 seed in the MAAC Tournament. Jalen Benjamin scored a game-high 21 points while Dakota Leffew added 16 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. The Mount led by as many as 19 points in the first half before Manhattan rallied to take a 55-49 lead. The Mount was able to respond to the Jasper run and come away with the victory.
• Mount St. Mary’s has won four of the past five games to finish the season. This will be the Mount’s first neutral site conference tournament game since falling to No. 1 seed Monmouth, 64-52, in the Northeast Conference Quarterfinals on March 6, 2004. The NEC Tournament was hosted by Wagner that year.
•The Mount swept the season series with Canisius (10-19, 8-12 MAAC) and is 3-0 all-time against the Golden Griffins. Dakota Leffew averaged 17.5 points in the two wins over Canisius while Jalen Benjamin averaged 14.5 points and 9.0 assists. Jordan Henderson led Canisius in the two games, averaging 18.5 ppg.
• Malik Jefferson broke the Mount’s all-time record for games played in the win over Manhattan. Jefferson has now appeared in 132 games (130 starts) in his Mount career. The 6-9 graduate student is averaging 11.0 points and 10.7 rebounds over his past three games.
• Jalen Benjamin led the Mount with 21 points in the win over Manhattan. It is the fifth time over the past eight games that Benjamin has scored 20 or more points. He is averaging 20.0 points over that stretch, shooting 47.8 percent from the field and 40.0 percent (12-of-30) from 3-point range. Benjamin has scored 20 or more points eight times this year.
•Mount St. Mary’s scored 74 points in the win over Manhattan, marking the fifth time over the past eight games the Mount has scored 70 or more in a game. Prior to the eight-game stretch, the Mount had not scored 70 points in a game in the previous 15 contests.
• The winner of the Tuesday’s matchup will advance to the MAAC quarterfinals to face top-seeded Iona on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
I’m heartbroken that cartoonist Scott Adams recently self-destructed — but hold the presses! This big, beautiful world still has plenty of com…
In my 10 years as a legislator, I’ve always tried to error on the side of altruistic caution in my support of programs and legislation that he…
Jeff Cook
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.