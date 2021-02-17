BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Gettysburg 59, Dover 46
Trent Ramirez-Keller threw down 22 points and the Warriors exploded for 25 points in the fourth quarter against the Eagles on Tuesday to break into the win column.
Ramirez-Keller hit four 3-pointers on his way to the game-high 22, and Michael Hankey and Logan Moseley finished with 10 points apiece in the victory.
Gettysburg 9 16 9 25 – 59
Dover 15 7 10 14 – 46
Gettysburg (59): Andrew Warthen 0 2-2 2, Michael Hankey 2 5-7 10, Ethan Wagner 2 2-3 6, Trent Ramirez-Keller 7 4-5 22, Ian McLean 1 0-0 2, Brody Wagner 2 0-0 4, Logan Moseley 4 2-3 10, Landon Felix 1 1-2 3. Totals: 19 16-22 59
Dover (46): Brandt 5 0-0 14, Hasson 2 0-0 5, T. Smyser 5 0-0 13, J. Smyser 6 2-4 14. Totals: 18 3-4 46
3-pointers: G-Hankey, Ramirez-Keller 4; D-Brandt 4, Hasson, T. Smyser 3. JV: Dover 40, Gettysburg 38
Littlestown 64, Fairfield 43
The Bolts were able to bottle up the Knights on Tuesday as they improved to 11-2 on the season.
Offensively, Littlestown received a game-high 14 points from Chris Meakin and 13 by Jake Bosley. Jayden Weishaar and Rachard Holder combined for 19 points as well.
Nik Nordberg paced Fairfield (8-5) with 11 points, followed by eight by Cody Valentine and six each from Trey Griffith, Will Myers and Eric Ball.
Fairfield 13 10 8 12 — 43
Littlestown 18 17 19 10 — 64
Fairfield (43): Jake Myers 1 0-1 2, Nik Nordberg 4 0-0 11, Andrew Koons 1 0-0 2, Trey Griffith 3 0-0 6, Eric Ball 2 1-1 6, Will Myers 2 0-2 6, Cody Valentine 3 1-2 8, Griffin Tabler 0 2-3 2, Neal Beaudette 0 0-3 0. Totals: 16 4-12 43
Littlestown (64): Rachard Holder 3 0-2 9, Mike Gazmen 1 0-2 3, Luke Denault 2 0-1 5, Braden Unger 1 2-2 5, Jake Bosley 6 0-0 13, Dante Elliot 1 0-0 3, Chris Meakin 3 7-12 14, Jayden Weishaar 4 0-0 10, Nathan King 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: McKinney. Totals: 22 9-19 64
Delone Catholic 54, York Tech 47
Coltyn Keller was a perfect 11-for-11 at the foul line on Tuesday, helping the Squires score a road win over the Spartans.
Keller’s free throws were part of a 19-point night that topped the scoring charts. Matt Rineman added 10 for Delone, which improved to 7-8.
Delone Catholic 14 19 12 9 – 54
York Tech 14 14 14 5 – 47
Delone Catholic (54): Ryan Wildasin 1 0-0 3, Camdyn Keller 3 3-4 9, Coltyn Keller 3 11-11 19, Asher Rudolph 1 0-1 2, Trenton Kopp 3 0-0 6, Bryson Kopp 1 0-0 3, Ryan Murphy 1 0-0 2, Matt Rineman 4 2-3 10. Totals: 17 16-19 54
York Tech (47): Johnson 2 0-0 5, Parker 0 0-2 0, Hernandez 5 2-2 13, Gentry 1 0-0 2, Thomas 0 2-5 2, Gracey 1 0-0 3, Banks 5 0-0 10, Stubbs 4 3-4 12. Totals: 18 7-13 47
3-pointers: DC-Wildasin, Co. Keller 2, B. Kopp; YT-Johnson, Hernandez, Gracey, Stubbs
South Western 66, Spring Grove 58
Sam Stefano and Max Wisensale combined for 34 points and nine 3-pointers in Tuesday’s triumph over the Rockets.
Stefano nailed four triples to finish with 18 points while Wisensale waxed five trifectas on his way to 16 points. John Fenwick finished with a dozen and Seth Sager chalked up 11 for the Mustangs as well.
South Western 14 22 13 17 – 66
Spring Grove 17 19 9 13 – 58
South Western (66): Seth Sager 3 5-7 11, Reece Stein 2 1-2 5, Sam Stefano 5 4-5 18, Max Wisensale 5 1-2 16, John Fenwick 4 4-4 12, Tyler Cook 2 0-0 4. Non-scorers: Caler. Totals: 21 15-20 66
Spring Grove (58): Ball 1 0-0 2, Stewart 7 6-9 20, Watson 5 1-1 11, Glass 5 1-4 14, McCoy 1 0-0 3, Zeigler 1 0-0 2, Bailey 2 0-0 4, New 1 0-2 2. Totals: 23 8-16 58
3-pointers: SW-Stefano 4, Wisensale 5; SG-Glass 3, McCoy
William Penn 64, New Oxford 62
Antoine Beard netted 26 points to help the Bobcats work past the Colonials in a YAIAA matchup on Tuesday.
Braden Carver and Adam Pascoe had hot hands for New Oxford, netting 18 and 17 points, respectively. Aden Strausbaugh struck for 11 points as well.
William Penn 8 16 22 18 – 64
New Oxford 15 14 19 14 – 62
William Penn (64): Matthews 3 2-4 8, Beard 11 2-6 26, Simmons 3 1-1 8, Lee 1 0-0 2, Cheshire 4 1-2 9, Vega 1 0-0 3, DeShields 1 0-0 2, Davenport 3 0-0 6. Totals: 27 6-13 64
New Oxford (62): Aden Strausbaugh 3 5-8 11, Connor Rebert 0 1-2 1, Braden Carver 6 3-5 18, Justin Floyd 1 0-0 3, Adam Pascoe 7 3-6 17, Connor Jenkins 2 1-2 7, Luke Rickrode 2 1-2 5. Non-scorers: Crabbs. Totals: 21 14-23 62
3-pointers: WP-Beard 2, Simmons, Vega; NO-Carver 3, Jenkins 2. JV: William Penn 70, New Oxford 53
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
York Catholic 49, Hanover 37
The Irish had three players tally at least 13 points in their victory over the Hawkettes on Tuesday.
Hanover (8-6) was within a point at halftime but was held to just points in each of the final two quarters of play. Jaycie Miller led all players with 19 points, hitting three 3-pointers. Tianna Gray added eight in the loss.
Hanover 13 9 7 7 – 37
York Catholic 15 8 16 10 -49
Hanover (37): Jaycie Miller 5 6-7 19, Lola Garman 1 0-1 2, Mya Maloney 1 0-0 3, Lily Moorhead 0 2-2 2, Reagan Wildasin 1 1-2 3, Tianna Gray 3 0-0 8. Non-scorers: Noel. Totals: 11 9-12 37
York Catholic (49): Patterson 2 0-0 5, Kile 5 2-3 14, Bulik 4 2-2 13, Collins 1 0-0 2, O’Brien 6 0-2 15. Totals: 18 4-9 49
3-pointers: H-Miller 3, Maloney, Gray 2; YC-Patterson, Kile 2, Bulik 3, O’Brien 3
Spring Grove 63, South Western 31
Ella Kale scored 19 second-half points and the Rockets used 24-2 third-quarter run to dispatch the Mustangs on Tuesday.
Maddy Lehker led South Western with a dozen points and Lexi Plesic had seven.
Spring Grove 15 11 24 13 – 63
South Western 7 12 2 10 – 31
Spring Grove (63): L. Kale 3 0-0 7, Wagman 3 2-4 8, Dab 1 0-0 2, E. Kale 8 3-4 23, garrison 3 2-4 8, Campbell 7 1-3 15. Totals: 25 8-15 63
South Western (31): Olivia Snell 2 2-6 6, Lexi Plesic 3 1-2 7, Maddy Lehker 5 2-4 12, Grace Thomas 1 0-0 2, Ava Roberts 2 0-0 4. Non-scorers: Mackie, Brooks, Olson, Soullard, Green. Totals: 13 5-12 31
3-pointers: SG-L. Kale, E. Kale 4
WRESTLING
Camp Hill 46, Delone Catholic 26
The Lions captured four of the final five bouts with bonus points in all four to slide by the Squires on Tuesday.
Delone received pins from Nate Hart (132) and Artem Reichart (138) and technical falls by Connor Bauerline (120) and Domonic Giraffa (152).
106-Slaybaugh (CH) fft; 113-Colson (CH) fft; 120-Connor Bauerline (DC) tf. Kemble, 3:37 (15-0); 126-Doi (CH) p. Ryderlee Reichart, :19; 132-Nate Hart (DC) p. Booth, 1:19; 138-Artem Reichart (DC) p. Stever, 1:20; 145-Moore (CH) p. Justin Emeigh, 4:52; 152-Domonic Giraffa (DC) tf. Nunn, 3:31 (15-0); 160-Lamay (CH) p. Jack Scovitch, 1:45; 172-Getty (CH) md. Tate Neiderer, 12-4; 189-Parise (CH) p. Devin Reese, 1:01; 215-Mullin (CH) p. Stewart, :43; 285-Sam Scovitch (DC) md. Dick, 9-0
SWIMMING
South Western girls 101, Red Lion 79
South Western boys 102, Red Lion 47
The Mustangs recorded wins in five of six relay races on their way to a sweep of the Lions on Tuesday.
Rachel Cunningham was first to the wall in both the 50 free (24.35) and 100 free (53.92), while Julia Yates won the 500 free (5:46.37) and Leah Leonard was tops in the 100 back (1:03.78).
On the boys’ side, Bryan Collins matched Cunningham by claiming the 50 (22.49) and 100 (49.28) freestyle events. Richard Plesic and William Fenwick added wins in the 200 free and 200 IM, respectively.
GIRLS
200 medley relay: 1. Red Land 1:54.19; 200 free: 1. Butera (RL) 2:01.59, 2. Katarine Lucabaugh (SW) 2:08.67, 3. Madalyn Cromer (SW) 2:22.40; 200 IM: 1. Hennessy (RL) 2:29.22, 2. Megan Bish (SW) 2:36.74; 50 free: 1. Rachel Cunningham (SW) 24.35, 2. Julia Yates (SW) 26.32; 1-meter diving: 1. Grace Allen (SW) 123.30, 2. Abrielle Benbow (SW) 75.70; 100 fly: 1. Schwinger (RL) 1:03.22, 2. Lucabaugh (SW) 1:04.79, 3. Bish (SW) 1:15.29; 100 free: 1. Cunningham (SW) 53.92, 3. Leah Leonard (SW) 57.02; 500 free: 1. Yates (SW) 5:46.37; 200 free relay: 1. South Western (Yates, Lucabaugh, Bish, Cunningham) 1 44.19; 100 back: 1. Leonard (SW) 1:03.78; 100 breast: 1. Hennessy (RL) 1:15.03; 400 free relay: 1. South Western (Yates, Lucabaugh, Leonard, Cunningham) 3:51.31
BOYS
200 medley relay: 1. South Western (Richard Plesic, Bryan Collins, Derek Cracium, Carter Klein) 1:49.54; 200 free: 1. Plesic (SW) 2:08.43, 2. Joseph Carver (SW) 2:27.19; 200 IM: 1. William Fenwick (SW) 2:26.19, 2. Mason Neiderer (SW) 2:26.60; 50 free: 1. Collins (SW) 22.49, 3. Cracium (SW) 24.65; 100 fly: 1. Rexroth (RL) 56.33, 3. Cracium (SW) 59.51; 100 free: 1. Collins (SW) 49.28, 2. Neiderer (SW) 58.69; 500 free: 1. Fenwick (SW) 5:40.78, 2. Luke Wright (SW) 7:47.29; 200 free relay: 1. South Western (Plesic, Cracium, Klein, Collins) 1:36.60; 100 back: 1. Rexroth (RL) 59.19, 2. Plesic (SW) 1:12.06; 100 breast: 1. Spyker (RL) 1:18.35, 2. Jonthan Stebick (SW) 1:19.59, 3. Corey Bosley (SW) 1:22.58; 400 free relay: 1. South Western (Carver, Neiderer, Stebick, Fenwick) 4:08.76
