The first seven games of this season exhibited a Bermudian Springs squad with a lot of learning to do at the varsity level. The last month has shown the Eagles have been heeding their lessons.

Bermudian has picked up the pace after the rough beginning, gaining wins with experience. The latest victory came Friday, when the Eagles had a hot start and then broke loose in the second half for a 50-36 win over Biglerville in a YAIAA-3 boys basketball game at Biglerville High School’s Pitzer Gymnasium.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.