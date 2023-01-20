The first seven games of this season exhibited a Bermudian Springs squad with a lot of learning to do at the varsity level. The last month has shown the Eagles have been heeding their lessons.
Bermudian has picked up the pace after the rough beginning, gaining wins with experience. The latest victory came Friday, when the Eagles had a hot start and then broke loose in the second half for a 50-36 win over Biglerville in a YAIAA-3 boys basketball game at Biglerville High School’s Pitzer Gymnasium.
The Berm has now won 7 of its past 11 games as a roster without a senior starter continues to put the pieces together. It was most evident in Friday’s third quarter, when they tallied 19 points to balloon a nine-point halftime advantage to an 18-point gap.
“I think we’ve improved, and we keep improving,” Bermudian coach Jared Nace said. “Some of our fellas are young. Well, all of our fellas are young. They’ve worked hard at practice to get better and hone their craft, and they’ve started playing together. I really liked what we did in the third quarter. When we share the basketball and run our offense, then we can be a pretty good team.”
The Eagles had put some distance on the Canners in the final five minutes of the second quarter, when they outscored Biglerville 8-2 to take a 25-16 halftime advantage. But they really separated themselves in the third, a quarter opened by back-to-back field goals by Austin Reinert and Tyson Carpenter.
Biglerville got a bucket from Bear Zullinger to get on the board, but the quickened pace played to Bermudian’s liking. The Eagles got a 3-pointer from Carpenter to open a 7-0 run, pushing the advantage to 36-18 with 5:02 to go in the frame. The Canners scored three of the next four field goals to cut the gap to 38-25 with 2:01 remaining, but buckets from Reinert and Carpenter followed again, and Dylan Hubbard’s late hoop restored the 18-point advantage by the end of the quarter.
“We wanted to be closer, but even at nine points at the half we were still in it,” Biglerville coach Neil Weigle said. “I wanted it, by halfway through the third, to be down to maybe three or four. But we just didn’t make a run, and they did make a run. We stopped playing defense.”
The teams had traded blows in the first quarter and a half. Biglerville opened the game 3-for-3 from the field as it generated looks in the paint, while Bermudian got a perimeter boost from guard Lane Hubbard. The freshman went 3-for-3 from behind the arc in the first, part of a game-high 15-point night in which consistently knocked down high-quality outside looks.
“Lane is really improving,” Nace said. “We played inside-out. Most of those passes went inside, on the baseline, and then out. It takes a guy to be ready to score to do that, and he was ready. You have to get your feet set, and you have be ready to shoot, and that’s a skill. He was ready to score. I love those plays.”
A pair of free throws from Christian Shaffer drew Biglerville within 17-14 with 5:05 to go in the second quarter, but that would be the closest the Canners would get for the rest of the game. Bermudian pushed the lead to as many as 22 in the fourth quarter before the Canners cut it down over the final four minutes.
Bermudian Springs 13 12 19 6 — 50
Biglerville 7 9 10 10 — 36
Bermudian Springs 50: Tyson Carpenter 4 3-4 12, Gabe Kline 1 2-2 4, Dylan Hubbard 4 0-0 8, Lane Hubbard 6 0-0 15, Austin Reinert 2 1-2 5, Ethan Young 1 4-6 6. Non-scorers: Gautsch, Watkins, Stem, Olvera. Totals: 18 10-14 50.
Biglerville (36): Christian Shaffer 1 5-7 7, Lukas Smelser 2 1-3 5, Nolan Miller 1 0-0 2, Cameron Tyson 3 3-6 10, Bear Zullinger 4 2-2 10, Caleol Palmer-McGraw 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Salazar, Steinour, Cervantes. Totals: 12 11-18 36.
3-pointers: BS-L. Hubbard 3, Carpenter; Big-Tyson
