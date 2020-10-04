FIELD HOCKEY
Bermudian Springs 3,
Gettysburg 0
Melanie Beall scored twice and the Eagle defense allowed only one shot on goal in Saturday’s triumph.
Maya Kemper drilled the back of the cage and Berm (3-0) got assists from Keri Speelman and Lillian Peters.
Gettysburg 0 0 — 0
Bermudian Springs 2 1 — 3
Goals: BS-Melanie Beall 2, Maya Kemper. Assists: BS-Keri Speelman, Lillian Peters. Shots: G-1; BS-12. Corners: G-1; BS-15. Saves: G-Knerr 8; BS-Isabella Bobe 1
Littlestown 5,
Delone Catholic 1
Summer Rathell scored a pair of second-half goals to help the Bolts cement a victory over the visiting Squirettes on Saturday.
Kayleigh Lagunas and Karmen Jones gave Littlestown a 2-0 halftime lead before Delone’s Reagan Arigo broke through with a tally. Rathell struck twice to put distance on the scoreboard and Ashlyn Rebert provided icing on the cake.
Delone Catholic 0 1 — 1
Littlestown 2 3 — 5
Goals: DC-Reagan Arigo; L-Kayleigh Lagunas, Karmen Jones, Summer Rathell 2, Ashlyn Rebert. Shots: DC-3; L-19. Corners: DC-5; L-13. Saves: DC-Sophia Galysh 13; L-Tori Phillips 1. JV: Littlestown 2, Delone 1
West York 2, Hanover 0
The Bulldogs scored a goal in each half and didn’t allow a shot in their win over the Hawkettes on Saturday. Hanover keeper Reagan Wildasin turned aside 16 chances in the cage.
West York 1 1 — 2
Hanover 0 0 — 0
Goals: WY-Maggie Spadafor, Morgan Myers. Assists: WY-Spadafor. Shots: WY-18; H-0. Corners: WY-15; H-0. Saves: WY-Kourtney Hertzel 0; H-Reagan Wildasin 16. JV: West York 1, Hanover 0
BOYS’ SOCCER
Bermudian Springs 7,
Littlestown 3
The Eagles found the back of the net seven times in the first half of Saturday’s win at Littlestown.
Kyle Kuykendall had the hot hand for the Eagles with a four-goal performance. Alex Hernandez booted a goal and assisted on two others, while Brett Laughman and Israel Felipe struck for tallies as well.
For the Bolts, Diego Guzman drilled two goals and assisted on a Josh Blose marker.
Bermudian Springs 7 0 — 7
Littlestown 0 3 — 3
Goals: BS-Alex Hernandez, Kyle Kuykendall 4, Brett Laughman, Israel Felipe; L-Josh Blose, Diego Guzman 2. Assists: BS-Jake Schriver, Hernandez 2, Cameron Carrolus; L-Guzman, Blose. Shots: BS-13; L-7. BS-1; L-3. Saves: BS-Dalton Reinert/Carter Stuart 4; L-Tyler Kint/Christopher Meakin 6. JV: Bermudian 0, Littlestown 0
Biglerville 3, Hanover 1
Isiah Kuykendall and Juan Garcia knocked home a pair of second-half goals less than four minutes apart to give the Canners a win over the Hawks on Saturday.
Jack Regentin gave the Canners a 1-0 lead before Jose Nicolas-Miguel evened things for Hanover early in the second half. Kuykendall hit a penalty kick with 13:19 left to play before Garcia provided an insurance tally.
Hanover 0 1 — 1
Biglerville 1 2 — 3
Goals: B-Jack Regentin, Isiah Kuykendall, Juan Garcia; H-Jose Nicolas-Miguel. Assists: B-Kuykendall 2. Shots: H-4; B-17. Corners: H-6; B-11. Saves: H-John Ramirez 12; B-Drew Parker 3. JV: Biglerville 6, Hanover 1
York Catholic 4, Fairfield 1
The Irish flicked three second-half goals to put Saturday’s game against the Knights on ice. Fairfield got on the board when Nate Snyder converted a penalty kick at the 18:47 mark.
Fairfield 0 1 — 1
York Catholic 1 3 — 4
Goals: F-Nate Snyder; YC-Colin Smith 2, Johnny Kelchaw, Jon Yinger. Assists: YC-Yinger, Luke Strayer. Shots: F-3; YC-11. Saves: F-Trey Griffith 4; YC-John Weisser 2
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Bermudian Springs 6, Littlestown 0
Bailey Oehmig and Hannah Chenault both racked up hat tricks for the Eagles in their shutout victory over the Bolts on Saturday.
Bermudian Springs 2 4 — 6
Littlestown 0 0 — 0
Goals: BS-Bailey Oehmig 3, Hannah Chenault 3. Assists: BS-Emma Patton 3, Avery Benzel 2. Shots: BS-20; L-1. Corners: BS-8; L-0. Saves: BS-Feeser 1; L-14. JV: Bermudian 4, Littlestown 0
CROSS COUNTRY
Delone Catholic boys 18, Littlestown 41
Delone Catholic girls 15, Littlestown 50
Aden Davis and Julia O’Brien raced to victories for Delone in its YAIAA win over Littlestown on Saturday.
Davis clocked a 19:14 to finish 16 seconds ahead of teammate Ryan Murphy. O’Brien’s winning time of 22:55 was nearly a minute faster than runner-up Samantha Smith of Delone.
Abigail Riedel led the Ltown girls with a third-place finish in 23:59.
Boys
Delone Catholic: 1. Aden Davis 19:14, 2. Ryan Murphy 19:30, 3. Ethan Darlington 19:50, 5. Peter Baugher 20:03, 7. Adam lawrence 20:40
Littlestown: 4. Alex Lehigh 20:00, 6. Anthony Riedel 20:05, 8. Michael Justice 20:45, 12. Peyton Small 21:56, 18. Austin Shank 24:20
Delone Catholic: 1. Julia O’Brien 22:55, 2. Samantha Smith 23:51, 5. Ella Hughes 24:10, 6. Annabelle Biggins 24:18, 7. Jessica Crawford 26:00
Littlestown: 3. Abigail Riedel 23:59, 4. Sonya Yingling 24:01, 13. Emma Dionne 41:02
FOOTBALL
Littlestown 20, York Tech 14
William Shoemaker rushed for 121 yards and three touchdowns to help the Bolts deny an upset bid by the Spartans on Saturday.
Among Shoemaker’s 16 carries were TD runs of 12, 7 and 1 yard.
Braden Unger and Xavier Benner also hooked up on a two-point conversion for Littlestown (1-2).
JoJo Nieves led the Spartans (1-2), who broke a 35-game winless streak in Week 2, with 114 yards on the ground.
Littlestown travels to Hanover (1-2) on Friday.
Littlestown 6 8 6 0 — 20
York Tech 6 0 0 8 — 14
First quarter
L-William Shoemaker 12 run (kick failed)
YT-Jamar Johnson 14 run (run failed)
Second quarter
L-Shoemaker 7 run (Braden Unger pass from Xavier Benner)
Third quarter
L-Shoemaker 1 run (kick failed)
Fourth quarter
YT-Johnson 13 run (Nieves run)
Team Statistics
L YT
First downs 11 16
Rushing yards 146 244
Passing 2-4-1 3-4-0
Passing yards 31 27
Total yards 177 271
Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-0
Individual Statistics
Rushing: L-William Shoemaker 16-121, Braden Unger 1-19, Ethan Sheely 3-11, Max Akins 6-(-1), Xavier Benner 6-(-4), Timothy Huffman 1-(-7), Team 1-7
Passing: L-Benner 2-4-1 31
Receiving: L-Nathan Thomas 2-31
York Catholic 34, Bermudian Springs 6
Levan McFadden rushed for three touchdowns as the Irish roared past the visiting Eagles in a YAIAA-3 matchup last Friday.
McFadden (9 carries, 90 yards) was joined by De’kzeon Wyche who finished with 109 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries for York Catholic (3-0).
Bermudian (1-2) hosts unbeaten Delone Catholic on Friday.
