So much for the aura of invincibility.
New Oxford entered Friday night’s York-Adams American Legion Tournament winner’s bracket final undefeated and sporting a miniscule team ERA of 0.66. The Ox was 12-0 and had yielded just 15 runs all season. Its staff had tossed 23 consecutive scoreless innings entering the fray. It all came crashing down in a 7-1 thrashing at New Oxford High School at the hands of Red Lion, a squad Ox had defeated in the regular campaign, 5-2.
The visiting Lions got six shutout innings from their starter, errorless defense that included two double plays and clutch two-out hitting. With the victory, Red Lion clinched the right to host the league championship scheduled for Sunday. The winner of the loser’s bracket would have to beat Post 543 twice to prevail. New Oxford faces off at 5 p.m. Saturday as the home team against the victor of the 11 a.m. preliminary between Hanover and Gettysburg, with a berth in the final at stake.
“He was awesome,” Red Lion head coach Scott Guise of winning hurler Chase Morris, who fanned five, walked four and escaped several jams. “He has improved so much over the last three years. He is the single-best teammate I have ever coached. He competes and he keeps getting better.”
New Oxford head coach Scott Anderson was undeterred by the setback.
“It was one of those nights — they played better than we did,” he said of the serving of humble pie. “We had some chances early but couldn’t capitalize.”
Red Lion (10-3) made quick work of the scoreless streak with a run in the opening frame. With two outs, Brandon Ritchey reached on an infield error. He advanced on Ben Koons’ ground single to right and scored on Shane Guise’s blooper to left.
The guests doubled their lead in the fourth when Nick Hardesty beat out a high hopper to third, moved around on a couple of infield outs and trotted home on Corbin Sparks’ liner over the glove of a leaping grasp of Ox shortstop Mason Weaver to make it 2-0.
The home team came unglued in the fifth. The Lions packed the sacks with one down on an infield hit, another costly error and a hit batsman. Reid Anderson plated two with a double over the leftfielder’s head and Morris drove home two more on a seed just inside the first base bag.
Red Lion tacked on in the sixth on back-to-back gap doubles by Ritchey and Koons.
Pinch-hitter Grant Jacoby broke up the shutout in the home seventh with a two-out single for the final tally.
New Oxford (12-1) had men on in three of the first four innings but couldn’t cash in.
“Hopefully we’ll get back to playing like we did to go 12-0,” said Anderson. “I know our guys pretty well. We got down and couldn’t rally tonight — that’s baseball.”
Guise likes his team’s chances but had only good things to say about the host club.
“They are a really good team,” said Guise. “We thought if we minimized their big innings we would be okay. We’ve been building toward this. We’re a veteran group and we just had a huge win over Gettysburg. It was a total team effort.”
Ritchey paced the Lions with three hits. Koons, Morris and Adam Pascoe each had a pair of knocks for their respective squads.
Red Lion 100 041 0 — 7 13 0
New Oxford 000 000 1 — 1 5 3
Cade Baker, Adam Smith (5), Adam Pascoe (7) and Coy Baker; Chase Morris, Brandon Ritchey (7) and Corbin Sparks. WP: Morris. LP : Baker. SO-BB: Baker 2-0, Smith 1-1, Pascoe 0-0; Morris 5-4, Ritchey 0-0. 2B: RL-Reid Anderson, Brandon Ritchey, Ben Koons.
