The last time Gettysburg and York Suburban met for a YAIAA-2 clash, the Warriors had to stave off a furious comeback attempt to hold on for a 56-52 win.
This time around, it was a bit easier for Gettysburg, as Jeff Bair’s team built a big halftime lead and put the game to bed early in the fourth quarter for a 46-32 win over the visiting Trojans on Friday night.
“I think we’re a better team now than we were then,” Bair said of the victory. “We were up 15 with four minutes to go up there and we didn’t take care of it.”
Gettysburg (8-1 in YAIAA-3, 11-1 overall) continued a troublesome trend of starting slowly and led just 3-2 four minutes into the contest, but then the Warriors hit their stride.
A Skye Shepherd layup and a pair of trifectas from Camryn Felix propelled the hosts to a 13-5 run to close the quarter and a 16-7 lead after the first.
“We just tend to take a quick one before we run something,” Bair said of the offensive struggles. “We started both halves that way tonight. Not having a summer, not having a fall, all that plays into that and we’re getting better at the right time.”
Both teams struggled in the halfcourt to start the second quarter and the Warriors led the Trojans (5-4, 9-4) 17-9 with five minutes to go in the half. A pair of buckets off the bench from Laura Fortnum pushed the lead out to 21-9 and after Felix hit her third 3-pointer of the game, Gettysburg took a 26-10 lead into the break.
Felix finished with a game-high 17 points on the night.
“I’ve been focusing a lot on improving my game,” Felix said of her big night. “I’ve been focusing a lot on my midrange game and attacking the basket because I’m obviously getting run off the 3-point line every game. I take the opportunities when I can to shoot the ball, but I’m really looking to drive and shoot my pull-up more and move without the ball.”
Once again the two teams struggled offensively to start the third quarter, with a York Suburban putback marking the only points of the first four minutes of the second half. The Warriors scored just three points in the frame until Bair called a timeout with his team up 29-14 with 2:40 left in the quarter.
Out of the timeout, they found some breathing room as Shepherd got loose and drilled a triple to make 32-14 and the hosts lead 33-16 into the final quarter.
It appeared the Trojans would make a push early in fourth as Brooke Sangen, who scored a team-high 12 points, ignited a 7-2 run to cut the lead to 35-23 with 6:15 to play, but Gettysburg had an answer.
Bri Abate found Felix with a nice pass on a back cut for an easy lay in and then hit two free throws the next trip down to extend the lead back to 39-23.
“She’s a great passer,” Bair said of Abate. “I mean, she’s just such a skilled passer, and again, we try to use that. When the season ended last year and I started thinking about this year, that was one of the four or five most important things.”
The Warriors kept the pedal down and after Anne Bair completed an and-1 for the last of her 11 points on the night, they led 44-23 with 3:25 to play.
From that point on, Bair subbed in a number of younger players and Gettysburg was able to see the game out to further cement its status as the biggest threat to division-leading Eastern York (8-0, 11-1), whom it will play in the final game of the regular season on Feb. 23.
The Warriors are back at it on Saturday as they’ll play host to Northeastern (5-7) for a non-divisional contest at 3:30 p.m.
“We’ve got a quick turnaround tomorrow again a pretty good Northeastern team,” Bair said. “So we just have to be ready to play.”
York Suburban 7 3 6 16 — 32
Gettysburg 16 10 7 13 — 46
York Suburban (32): Hare 1 0-2 3, Dougherty 3 1-2 7, Sangen 5 1-1 12, Perring 5 0-3 10. Totals: 14 1-8 32.
Gettysburg (46): Camryn Felix 6 2-2 17, Karli Bortner 1 0-0 2, Carly Eckhart 1 1-2 1, Laura Fortnum 2 0-0 4, Skye Shepherd 3 0-0 8, Anne Bair 3 4-5 11, Bri Abate 0 3-4 3. Non-scorers: Scavitto, Oaster, Shelton. Totals: 15 10-13 46.
3-pointers: YS-Hare, Sangen. G-Felix 3, Shepherd 2, Bair.
