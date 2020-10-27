Gettysburg peppered York Suburban keeper Emma Poff with shot after shot, but Poff stonewalled them all.
That is, until Warrior senior Lora Bertram slipped one past Poff just over four minutes into the second half for the only goal of the match in Gettysburg’s 1-0 victory in YAIAA-2 girls’ soccer action Tuesday night at Warrior Stadium.
Poff denied all nine of the shots that she saw in the opening half and finished the match with 11 saves.
“Suburban has an excellent keeper and she did the same thing to us the first time that we faced them,” Gettysburg head coach John Colgan said. “They were much more organized this time around. But we kept the pressure on and I thought that it was just a matter of time until we put one in the net.”
Bertram’s winner came off an assist from Liv Colgan with 35:47 remaining in the match. Colgan had the ball out on the right flank and hit a cutting Bertram, who collided with a Trojan defender as they both raced to the ball. Bertram won the race, took a touch and belted it past Poff.
“We were connecting a lot of passes outside the box and Liv found me in the middle,” Bertram said. “I kept my head over the ball and had a good shot.”
The victory gives Gettysburg (11-0) its second straight division crown, but they’re looking to wrap up an undefeated regular season with a win at Susquehannock on Wednesday.
A win against Susky would assure Gettysburg of at least one home game in the upcoming District 3 Class 3A tournament that begins next Wednesday.
“We don’t feel like we’ve won the division yet,” Gettysburg assistant coach Kathy Reinert said. “Playing one match was our first goal of the season and going undefeated in the regular season was our second.”
Bertram said of the division title, “We’re excited about it, but we want to go undefeated.”
Playing its final match of the season, Suburban (5-6-1) wasn’t about to fold after falling behind.
Poff kept up her stout play between the posts and denied opportunities by Ella Santoyo and Maddy Gaydon, while the Trojans managed to put five shots on goal after halftime.
All five were stopped by Warrior senior keeper Jenna Brasee and Gettysburg ran its shutout streak to four straight matches. Overall, Brasee has posted six clean sheets on the campaign.
“We knew that this was going to be a tough match. Everybody wants to knock off the top team and we needed a tight game like this close to districts,” John Colgan said. “Jenna showed really good composure in goal tonight.”
Reinert said of the shutout run, “The system we play allows for scoring. But our defensive unit is strong, fast and they work together very well.”
Among Poff’s nine saves in the opening half were a pair of denials that came just seven seconds apart. The first one was a diving deflection on Rachel McKinney’s try. Bertram tried her luck on the rebound and came up dry when Poff recovered just in time to make another diving save.
“We had a lot of opportunities and felt that a goal was coming,” said Santoyo, a co-captain. “We had to keep our composure and play our game.”
York Suburban 0 0 — 0
Gettysburg 0 1 — 1
Second Half: G — Lora Bertram (Liv Colgan), 35:47. Shot: YS-5; G-12. Corners: YS-1; G-6. Saves: YS-Emma Poff (11); G -Jenna Brasee (5)
