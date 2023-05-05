Smothering defense and balanced scoring were the difference in Gettysburg’s 18-7 romp over Washington College in a Centennial Conference women’s lacrosse semi-final at Clark Field on Friday afternoon.
The Shorewomen’s Mia Salvatierra scored an extra-player free position goal four minutes in to tie the contest at 1-1. The visitors would not score again for nearly 22 minutes.
Meanwhile, the Bullets put their full arsenal on display. When Katie Fullowan notched a free position goal in the final minute of the first half, the hosts took an 11-1 edge into intermission and assured they would start the second half with a running clock.
As the top seed during the regular season, the Bullets assured that they will host Sunday’s final at 1:00 p.m. against Franklin & Marshall, a 9-8 winner over Haverford in the other semi on Friday. A championship would secure an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
“Our defense stuck to the game plan,” said first-year head coach Charlotte Cunningham, as her club rolled to its 13th consecutive victory. “The way we practice makes game day easier. That’s the perk of having depth.”
Leading scorer Jordan Basso started the conflagration with a goal after a forced turnover two minutes into the opening period. After Washington’s marker, Julia Daly broke the tie on a solo sortie minutes later. It opened the floodgates as an FPG by Emily Crane and Basso’s wraparound preceded another tally by Daly. When Fullowan found the top shelf on a breakaway, Gettysburg, (15-3) led 6-1 after the first frame.
It was more of the same in the second, as a pick-six by Caroline Sullivan, Crane’s howitzer, Daly’s skip-shot and Maddie Passarello’s overhand right made it 10-1. Fullowan cashed in her freeze-frame opportunity from the right elbow to put the Orange & Blue on cruise control.
Sullivan dazzled when she intercepted a clear attempt at midfield and took it to the house.
“Our defense was incredible and I’m really proud of our offense,” said Fullowan of the team’s prowess on both sides of the ball. “We react to each other and communicate really well. The defense gives us a run for our money at every practice. They make us the best we can be. We have a lot of depth at every position. We trust each other.”
Gillian Cortese was stout in goal with seven saves and gave way to Juliette deVarenne after intermission.
“I could not do it without them,” said the humble Cortese of the defenders who toil in front of her. “I never want to take any credit — they are always helping me out. They are my favorite people.”
Early in the third, Ashley Devlin and Anna Wilson scored for Washington to pause the runaway clock and cut it to 11-3.
Dillon Troy ripped cord and Fullowan worked her way to the doorstep in reply to restore the 10-goal margin. Madison Maguire found the back of the net for the Shorewomen before Gettysburg replied as Fullowan went upstairs again, Lauren O’Connell finished a feed from Troy and Basso bounced in a winner with one second left in the stanza to push it to 15-5 entering the fourth.
The Bullets scored the first three goals of the quarter. Sullivan dished to Daly, Sophie Smith scooped a rebound and hammered it home and Troy scored again before the Shorewomen (10-8) scored a pair of goals in garbage time for the final margin.
Daly, a first-year student, led the Bullet barrage with four goals and an assist. Fullowan also added four goals and Basso netted a hat trick, Troy and Crane added two scores apiece in the winning effort.
“Our goalie really stepped up today,” Cunningham said of Cortese. “We expect more from her in big moments and she really delivered. I don’t care who we play Sunday, as long as we win.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.