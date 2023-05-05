Fullowan
Gettysburg College junior Katie Fullowan goes top shelf for a first half goal in the Bullets’ 18-7 victory over Washington College in the Centennial Conference semifinals on Friday at Clark Field. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

 Darryl Wheeler

Smothering defense and balanced scoring were the difference in Gettysburg’s 18-7 romp over Washington College in a Centennial Conference women’s lacrosse semi-final at Clark Field on Friday afternoon.

The Shorewomen’s Mia Salvatierra scored an extra-player free position goal four minutes in to tie the contest at 1-1. The visitors would not score again for nearly 22 minutes.

