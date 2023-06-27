CASHTOWN
Buy Now

Cashtown’s Bryce Rudisill slides safely into second base just ahead of the tag by a Frederick infielder during Tuesday’s South Penn League game at Cashtown. The Flying Dogs edged the homestanding Pirates, 6-4. (John Armstrong/Gettysburg Times)

 John Armstrong/Gettysburg Times

Having captured five of the last six South Penn League championships, Cashtown finds itself in an unfamiliar position here in 2023: simply trying to qualify for the postseason.

The Pirates’ tough year continued when they fell to visiting Frederick, 6-4, on Tuesday evening at the Cashtown Community Fire Department.

