Having captured five of the last six South Penn League championships, Cashtown finds itself in an unfamiliar position here in 2023: simply trying to qualify for the postseason.
The Pirates’ tough year continued when they fell to visiting Frederick, 6-4, on Tuesday evening at the Cashtown Community Fire Department.
The loss dropped the Bucs to 9-13 and in seventh place, a game clear of Hanover and New Oxford, who are tied for eighth at 7-13. Eight of the 11 teams in the league make the playoffs.
“We’ve been unlucky in every phase of the game at different points this season,” Cashtown manager Eric Ketterman said. “Our guys are giving everything they have and they’re keeping their chins up, despite the issues that we’ve had.”
Ketterman continued, “Honestly, it’s really wearing on the guys, but all you can do is keep going to work and grinding.”
The hosts trailed by two to start the bottom of the seventh and received a pair of gifts from the Flying Dogs in the form of two miscues.
With one down, Zach Koons hit a pop-up that was dropped, then Cameron Bailey hit a foul pop that was also dropped and he proceeded to single to bring the winning run to the plate.
Frederick pitcher Jason Christianberry froze Austin Kunkel for a called strike three, then induced a pop-out from Aden Juelich to end it.
“That was a microcosm of our season,” Ketterman said. “All year, we’ve gotten guys on base and haven’t been able to get them home. If you look back at our scorebook, you’ll see games where we had a ton of guys on and left a ton of guys on base.”
Tuesday, the Buccos had 12 hits and stranded 11 runners, including seven in scoring position.
Frederick (10-11) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first after Dougie Simms led off with a ground-rule double. He swiped third and came home when Curt Moore grounded out.
The visitors added two more in the second when Simms drew a bases-loaded free pass to score Christianberry. An infield single from Moore plated Ryan Shriver for the 3-0 advantage.
Cashtown responded with a pair of runs in its half of the second when Juelich ripped a double to left that chased Bryce Rudisill home, then a single by Darian Mort plated Juelich.
Frederick was at it again in the fourth when Simms’ sinking liner fell in front of a diving Juelich in centerfield and skipped past him for a three-bagger to score Shriver. An error on a ball hit by Logan Manz allowed Simms to come home.
Jacob Berzonski’s fielder’s choice plated Juelich in the fourth, then in the sixth Mort bounced a single to center that scored Juelich after he had doubled to start the frame to make it 5-4.
Travis Black was hit by a pitch to give the hosts two on with none out and trailing by a run for Braden Petty, who lined into a double play. A pop-out by Ethan Ketterman ended the inning.
The visitors tacked on an insurance run in the top of the seventh when Alex Anwar poked a single to right that scored Moore.
Mort (4-for-4, 2 RBI) and Juelich (3-for-4, 2 2B) paced the Cashtown attack, while Koons added a pair of knocks.
Anwar had three hits for the winners, while Simms, Moore and Shriver each had two.
Cashtown has now lost eight of its last 10 and hits the diamond again when it has a road tilt at Brushtown (5-18) on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
Frederick 120 200 1 — 6 10 3
Cashtown 020 101 0 — 4 12 1
Jason Christianberry and Chris Shriver; Brendan Coulson, Darian Mort (2) and Dylan Ed. WP-Christianberry. LP-Coulson. SO-BB: Christianberry 3-1; Coulson 2-4, Mort 3-0. 2B: F-Dougie Simms, Alex Anwar; C-Aden Juelich 2, Zach Koons. 3B: F-Simms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.