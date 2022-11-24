Levi Haines is off to a hot start as he begins his wrestling career at Penn State University.
Haines, a Biglerville High School graduate, is 7-1 this season at 157 pounds after competing in a pair of tournaments. The true freshman is coming off a title-winning performance last Sunday in the Black Knight Open, hosted by Army West Point. There, Haines went 4-0 to capture the title, edging Nittany Lion teammate Terrell Barraclough in the finals, 2-1.
Prior to the finals, Haines sandwiched a pair of decisions around a 17-3 major decision. All told, the true freshman took down three nationally ranked opponents.
Penn State, ranked first nationally, dominated the tournament with eight finalists and 11 placewinners.
Haines kicked off his college career a week earlier in Binghamton, NY at the Bearcat Open where he went 3-1 with a pair of major decisions. His lone loss came in the semifinals, where he dropped an 8-6 bout in sudden victory to Vincent Zerban of Northern Colorado.
— Kelty Oaster, an Elizabethtown College junior from Gettysburg High School, was the top runner for the Blue Jays’ cross country team. Oaster was named to the All-Landmark Conference first team, having placed third in the conference championship with a time of 23:15.2 on the 6,000-meter layout. Her team placed second by one point to Scranton. She placed 14th at regionals with a time of 22:38.4, running a personal best time that missed qualifying for the national championships by six seconds.
— Honey Strosnider of Fairfield High School, competed on the cross country team at Seton Hall University The freshman ran in the Big East Cross Country championship for the Pirates, and placed 87th with a time of 24:24:46.3 for the 6,000 meter course.
— Jeremy Allinger, graduate of Gettysburg High School, was the No. 1 runner on the Shenandoah University cross country team. Having never run cross country in high school, the junior placed 43rd in 28:15.7 at the Division III Old Dominion Athletic Conference championships, leading his team to a sixth-place finish. His best time this season for an 8,000-meter course was 26:53.2.
— Andrew Hirneisen, a Gettysburg High School graduate, was the No. 2 runner on the cross country team at Virginia Military Institute. The junior placed 54th at the Division I Southern Conference Cross Country Championship in October, with a time of 26:37.2. The 8,000-meter (5 mile) race was hosted by The Citadel in Charleston, SC. His personal best time is 26:04.8.
BAIR HITS THE COURT RUNNING
Manhattan College freshman guard Anne Bair, a Gettysburg High School graduate, averaged 19 minutes of playing time per game over the first four games of the season. Bair, who played a season-high 30 minutes in the season opener against Wagner, recorded seven assists, six rebounds and three steals over the first four contests.
York College junior Jared Bair, a New Oxford High School graduate, powered to a runner-up finish at 157 pounds in the Bill Racich Rumble on Nov. 12 at Ursinus. Bair used a fall and a pair of major decisions in which he outscored his opponents 23-1 to reach the finals, where he fell to Jason Rezac of Alvernia.
A week earlier, Bair went 5-1 with four bonus-point wins to place third in the Ned McGinley Invitational at King’s College.
Bair went 29-9 last season and earned Scholar All-American honors.
District 3 means business when it comes to high school field hockey. No further proof is needed than last weekend’s PIAA Championship finals, where five D3 teams occupied the six spots in the finals. And when the dust settled, all three state titles went home to schools from within the district.
Among those was Boiling Springs, coached by 2011 Biglerville High School grad and former Juniata College standout Kortney Showers. The Bubblers capped a perfect 26-0 season with a 1-0 win over Wyoming Area in the Class 1A championship game. A late score gave the purple crew gold.
With Showers at the helm, the Bubblers allowed only three goals all season. In eight combined District 3 and PIAA playoff games, Boilings Springs racked up 29 goals while yielding just one.
In Class 3A, Lower Dauphin (22-3-1) edged fellow District 3 member Wilson (21-3-1) in overtime of their championship match, 3-2. And Class 2A saw Mechanicsburg (21-4-1) complete its historic postseason run by nipping Palmyra (20-3-2) in overtime, 1-0.
Josh Martin and Ed Riggs contributed to this report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.