Levi Haines is off to a hot start as he begins his wrestling career at Penn State University.

Haines, a Biglerville High School graduate, is 7-1 this season at 157 pounds after competing in a pair of tournaments. The true freshman is coming off a title-winning performance last Sunday in the Black Knight Open, hosted by Army West Point. There, Haines went 4-0 to capture the title, edging Nittany Lion teammate Terrell Barraclough in the finals, 2-1.

