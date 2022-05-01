The story is one of loss and tragedy. It is one of frustration, regret, and grief. It is a story of a set of circumstances that could have been prevented.
Hiking is indeed wonderful, spiritual, challenging, fulfilling, and transformational. It can also be dangerous for a hiker who is not prepared.
In 2013, Geraldine Largay decided to challenge herself in the most extreme way, by hiking the entirety of the Appalachian Trail. Largay, who earned the trail name Inchworm, because she hiked so deliberately, started her trek in Harper’s Ferry, WV, setting out to hike a flip-flop (hiking north to Maine, then going back to where she started and continuing south to Georgia).
Largay, 66, began her hike with a friend, Jane Lee, on April 23, 2013. They had planned for her husband, George Largay, to drive ahead and meet them every few days at road crossings to deliver supplies and to occasionally drive them into town for a shower and a real bed. This plan worked beautifully for nearly 1,000 miles of the trail. Lee got off the trail on June 30 in New Hampshire to tend to some problems at home, but Largay and her husband decided to continue moving north as they had been doing.
For three weeks, the couple kept on in this fashion, and all was well. Until it wasn’t.
On July 21, Largay spent the night at the Poplar Ridge Lean-To, five miles north of the peak of Saddleback Mountain in western Maine. The nearest paved roads were 11 miles south at Rt. 4 into Rangeley, ME, and 22 miles north at Rt. 27 into Stratton, ME. She left Poplar Ridge on the morning of July 22, planning to reach Rt. 27 two days later to meet up with her husband. She never showed up.
When Inchworm did not show up at Rt. 27, her husband was of course worried. Largay had walked nearly 1,000 miles since Harper’s Ferry, so it may have been presumed that she was an experienced and strong hiker. As the situation was scrutinized, it was apparent that that was not necessarily the case.
Inchworm’s husband reported her missing the next day, and a massive search was put into operation. The search party was huge and experienced. The search, one of the most wide-ranging in the history of the Maine Warden Service, covered approximately 23 square miles. Many Appalachian Trail thru-hikers that were in the area volunteered to help with the search, and many local emergency agencies led the way. Searchers were on foot, on horseback, and in helicoptors. She could not be found.
Many local conspiracy theorists concluded that her husband had taken advantage of the fact that Inchworm’s hiking companion, Lee, had gotten off the trail. They theorized that after 900 miles, he finally had the chance to kill her, thinking no one would be surprised that she could not be found in such a rugged and isolated section of the trail. Everyone who lived in the Rangely, ME area had an opinion on the matter.
On October 15, 2015, over two years after getting lost, Geraldine Largay was found. A logging company surveyor found a campsite deep in the woods. In the zipped up, collapsed tent, the remains of Largay were found, in her sleeping bag. Next to her was her journal.
As the investigation into her death went on, a number of things became apparent, and led to the conclusion that it was simply a matter of poor luck and irresponsible preparation that caused Largay’s demise. There was no foul play, and no real mystery, other than the fact that she was missing for over two years. And her journal was clear as to her mental state, how she got where she was, and her frustration at not being able to reach anyone.
From her journal, it appeared that she survived until at least August 18, which was her last entry. The journal was very helpful in creating a timeline. Sometime around 11:00 am on the morning she left Poplar Ridge, Largay had to go to the bathroom. She left the trail to relieve herself, and when she was ready to return to the trail, she did not know which direction to go, and she could not see the trail from where she was.
Realizing that she did not know exactly where she was, she tried to move to high ground to get a cell phone signal. There was no signal, as is typical on the Appalachian Trail through most of Maine. She sent dozens of messages to her husband, but none of them ever went through.
On July 23, it is suspected that Largay stopped at Orbeton Stream to get water, and then set up her camp. At this point, she was hopelessly turned around and lost, nearly two miles from the trail. For the next 26 days, Inchworm ate her remaining food, kept hydrated with water, and waited hopefully for her rescue. It would never come. Afraid of getting much farther from the trail, she did not try to hike out.
During the search, it turns out that would-be rescuers got to within a couple of hundred yards of Largay’s campsite. Interestingly, she never heard the cries of her name or any noise of the search. Since she had camped under a stand of thick hemlock trees, her green tent could not be seen by helicopter, and was fairly camouflaged from the ground.
How did this happen, and could it have been prevented? The facts are these: Largay had no trouble getting lost. Hiking partner Lee said that Inchworm had a “poor sense of direction”, and did not know how to use a map and compass.
Largay suffered from anxiety attacks, and was taking medication to control them. It is likely that when her supply of medication ran out, she experienced panic attacks. She was probably not in a state to make sound decisions about getting found.
And her worst mistake of all was to rely on her cell phone. Many hikers think that if they get in trouble while on the trail, they will just call for help. However, if there is no phone signal, that is obviously a poor strategy. Largay had sent message after message to her husband stating that she was in trouble and asking for help. None of them were ever received.
On August 6, nearly two weeks before she finally succumbed to hunger and the elements, Largay wrote, “When you find my body, please call my husband George and my daughter Kerry. It will be the greatest kindness for them to know that I am dead and where you found me — no matter how many years from now. Please find it in your heart to mail the contents of this bag to one of them.” In the bag, with her in her sleeping bag, was her cellphone and her journal. As it was discovered, Inchworm was helpless without her cellphone.
It is a tragic tale, to be sure, and all the more exasperating due to the mistakes that Inchworm made. Perhaps she should have spent more time learning how to use a map and compass. Perhaps she should have waited for her hiking partner before continuing in the extremely remote area. Perhaps she should have not relied on her cell phone. Perhaps she should have lit a signal fire, so that the helicopters flying overhead could have spotted the smoke. And perhaps she should have followed the stream at which she drank her precious water, knowing it would come out someplace.
Her final resting place was just two miles upstream from a survival school run by the U.S. Navy.
Geraldine “Inchworm” Largay’s passion was hiking. This passion, and a false sense of preparedness, led to her untimely demise.
The next installment of On the Trail with Ed Riggs will appear in the May 17th edition of the Gettysburg Times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.