A sink-or-swim approach has paid off handsomely for the Brandywine Heights softball team.
Thrown into the deep end of the pool in the regular season, the Bullets stayed afloat well enough to earn a spot in the District 3 Class 2A semifinals. And after a clean game in all three phases on Thursday, they’ll look to make another splash in next week’s district championship game.
Behind Elyse Stufflet’s four-hitter and air-tight defense, Brandywine blanked homestanding Fairfield, 6-0, in a semifinal tilt. The Bullets (10-11) will face Newport (11-8), which upset top-seeded Delone Catholic, in next Tuesday’s gold-medal matchup.
“We lost five seniors to graduation, so that was my plan back in January,” said Bullet head coach Don Roach of a ramped-up schedule. “I knew there were going to be growing pains. I said, let’s just feed you to the wolves, go see what it’s like, and if we come out still alive we’re going to have a chance.”
Stufflet is the centerpiece of Brandywine’s maturation. She needed only 79 pitches to go the distance, walking only one while allowing just two batters past third base. With a solid heater and an off-speed pitch that kept the Fairfield sluggers honest, Stufflet seemed a step ahead of the opposition the entire time.
“She’s getting better as we go along and hitting her spots a lot better than what she did earlier,” said Roach. “The teams we played prior to coming in here — we sought the toughest teams we could possibly play. We were playing 6A teams and a bunch we played you’ll see in the state tournament. We did that so she could face that type of competition and then come into the postseason and face the competition she has now.”
Veteran Knight head coach Terry Weikert lamented his team’s inability to get something going against the righty on Thursday.
“We got some scattered hits but you have to string stuff together,” he said. “All in all we didn’t do stuff to beat ourselves but we’ve got to hit. That’s been the key all year long.”
The visitors broke the ice in the second after Christina Schuster led off with a bunt and moved to second on Rylee Benner’s sacrifice. Jenna Crist then took the third pitch she saw from Knight southpaw Ellie Snyder and lined it over the fence for a two-run, opposite-field home run.
Crist’s shot actually skipped off the covering on the top of the fence, giving Stufflet an early cushion. For her part, Stufflet was extremely efficient, needing just 13 total pitches to work through the second and third frames.
Snyder settled in and posted scoreless frames in the third and fourth before the Bullets played a little small ball. Allyssa Bortz bunted for a single and Ashley Nace followed by reaching after her bunt was misplayed. Stufflet then roped a single to right-center to make it 3-0.
Cleanup hitter Emma Lukenich dropped down a bunt and Nace beat the throw home to push the lead to four runs.
Snyder dug deep and worked her way out of a bases-loaded jam but with the deficit doubled and Stufflet not showing signs of letting up, the game was getting away from Fairfield (13-5).
The hosts tried to get something cooking in the fifth after senior Sarah Devilbiss led off with a two-strike single to center. Claudia Bricker followed by smoking a ball to short, but Aubrey Reinert coolly picked it and began a smooth 6-4-3 double play that squashed a potential rally.
Reinert played a handful of balls with ease as the left side of the Bullet infield pass nearly every test with flying colors.
In the fourth, the Bullets cut down Alyssa Wiles as she attempted to stretch her double into a triple. A precise 9-4-5 relay got Wiles a fraction before she slid into the bag.
“When they are on, I’m in awe at times,” said Roach. “They make things look really smooth and tonight you could tell just by their demeanor they were comfortable. There wasn’t a whole lot of uneasiness.”
Bortz doubled to start the sixth and came home two batters later on a groundout by Stufflet making it 6-0.
The Knights tried to answer in their half when pinch-hitter Aubrey Gillitzer came back from an 0-2 count to poke a solid single into right. After a groundout, Alyssa Wiles reached on Brandywine’s lone error of the game to put runners in scoring position. Bullet third baseman Kamryn Henry atoned for her errant throw by cleaning fielding a ball of Chrissy Hamilton’s bat for the final out of the frame.
“They played good defense,” said Weikert of the Bullets. “I knew they were better than what their record was. In the power rankings there were years where we didn’t have a very good record and then got in and did okay. I don’t take a whole lot out of the records.”
Devilbiss, Fairfield’s lone senior, ripped a one-out double in the seventh but Stufflet sandwiched a pop-up and strikeout around her only walk of the day to close the game.
Brandywine is gunning for its 11th district title, all coming since 2005. The Bullets, who won five straight crowns from 2007-2011, are now 38-14 all-time in district play.
Weikert coached his 551st game on Thursday and has nearly an entire team returning next spring as he chases a fourth District 3 title game appearance.
“This group has played well, and we end up 13-5 for the year,” he said. “I’ll take that. My young kids played exceptionally well this year.”
Brandywine 020 031 0 – 6 8 1
Fairfield 000 000 0 – 0 4 3
WP: Elyse Stufflet. LP: Ellie Snyder. SO-BB: Stufflet 4-1, Snyder 2-2. 2B: BH-Allyssa Bortz; F-Alyssa Wiles, Sarah Devilbiss. HR: BH-Jenna Crist
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.