Gettysburg rallied from a 12-point second-half deficit to defeat visiting Eastern Mennonite, 60-56, on Saturday afternoon.
THE SKINNY STORY: Gettysburg put together a 16-5 run in the second half to turn a five-point deficit into a four-point win.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Gettysburg rallied from a 12-point second-half deficit to defeat visiting Eastern Mennonite, 60-56, on Saturday afternoon.
THE SKINNY STORY: Gettysburg put together a 16-5 run in the second half to turn a five-point deficit into a four-point win.
THE LEADERS: Jordan Staffordled the Bullets with 16 points and 10 rebounds. He also dished out five assists.
Antonello Baggi added 16 points and seven rebounds.
FOR THE FOES: Landon Swingler led the Royals with 14 points and six rebounds
Aviwe Mahlong also had 14 points.{/span}
THE REST OF THE STORY: Behind triples from Landon Swingler and DaiJordan Brown, Eastern Mennonite jumped out to a 6-2 lead in the game’s first 2:16. An 8-0 Royal burst turned an 8-5 edge into a 16-5 lead with 13:31 to play. The lead remained between nine and 13 before a Jordan Stafford jumper in the paint eight minutes later trimmed the margin to 27-20. The Bullets closed to within 29-24 before an Aviwe Mahlong 3-pointer with 1:17 to play made it a 32-24 game at the break.The EMU lead swelled back to 40-28 four minutes into the second half before Carl Schaller and Elijah Williams canned treys on back-to-back possession, cutting the deficit in half. The teams traded points until a Julien Hagerman layup made it 48-43 with 8:04 on the clock.
After Stafford made it a one-possession game a minute later,Antonello Baggi scored the next 10 Gettysburg points to put his team in front. He hit a layup to make it a one-point game, Baggi put his team in front 49-48, banking home an 18-footer from the left wing. After a single Mahlong free throw tied the game, a Swingler layup off a Mahlong steal-and-dish put the visitors back in front by two. Baggi immediately responded with 3-pointer from left corner for a one-point edge. Swingler drove the lane and finished to make it 53-52. Out of a timeout, Baggi drained a triple from the other corner to put the Bullets in front for good with 3:28 on the clock. Four straight points from Stafford stretched the lead to 59-53 before a Mahlong banked triple from the top of the arc cut the deficit in half with 24.0 seconds left. Gettysburg missed the front end of a 1-and-1 on the other end but Williams blocked a 3-point attempt and Schaller hit the front end of the bonus with 3.8 seconds left to seal the win.{/span}
THE INSIDE STORY:
• The 10 rebounds were a career high for {/span}{dfn}Jordan Stafford{/dfn}{span}, giving the sophomore his first collegiate double-double.
• Eastern Mennonite hit 6 of 14 from deep in the first half before making just two of the 14 second-half attempts from 3-point distance.{
• Gettysburg finished with a 41-31 rebounding advantage.{/span}
NEXT UP: Gettysburg returns to action at home against No. 10 Johns Hopkins in the Centennial Conference opener on Tuesday. Game time is 8 p.m.{/span}
When it comes to sappy holiday movies, you either scorn them as you would another pair of reindeer-themed socks, or you eagerly binge on offer…
Judi Seniura
Elephants sometimes forget
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.