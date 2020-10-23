Friday’s de facto YAIAA-3 championship game between Delone Catholic and York Catholic was supposed to be one of the games of the season.
The two rivals entered the contest undefeated and atop the Class 1A and Class 2A District 3 power rankings, respectively.
Instead, what we got was an utter display of domination as the Squires controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball en route to a commanding 28-10 victory.
“This was a big one,” Delone coach Corey Zortman said of the win. “Our kids were fired up for this one and we know how much this game means. They showed up and played their best game of the season.”
The Squires (6-0 in Y-3) came out and immediately forced a stop, pressuring York Catholic (5-1) quarter Levan McFadden into an errant throw.
After starting its first drive of the game at its own 11-yard line, Delone marched right down the field, thanks in large part to star running back Tate Neiderer. Neiderer carried the ball eight times for 51 yards on the drive, including a 1-yard touchdown run to make the score 7-0 late in the first quarter.
Following another stop, the second verse was the same as the first for the Squires offense. Delone again hammered the ball on the ground, including four carries for 33 yards from Neiderer. The senior tailback finished the drive off with a 3-yard plunge make it 14-0 less than two minutes into the second quarter.
“Has a motor that doesn’t stop,” Zortman said of Neiderer, who finished the night with 35 carries for 240 yards and three scores. “I’m serious. He’s always upbeat and when he sets his mind to something he’s as good as you can get.”
The Squires looked set to add to that lead late in the first half before quarterback Coltyn Keller had his pass deflected and eventually intercepted by York Catholic linebacker Colin Faust.
That interception, followed by a pair of pass interference penalties against Delone, let to the Irish’s first points of the night when kicker Nick Andrasi drilled a 44-yard field goal with seven seconds remaining in the half, making it 14-3 at the break.
Out of the intermission, the Squires went right back to work on the ground. The visitors drove 80 yards in 5:33, capped by Neiderer’s third score of the night from 5 yards out to make it 21-3 mid-way through the third and take the wind out of the sails of York Catholic.
Neiderer said after the game that some bulletin board from the Irish helped motivate him and his teammates going into the contest.
“They said that last year’s (Delone) win was a fluke,” he said. “Since the morning bell at school, everyone was talking about it. We wanted to come out and prove to them that it’s not a fluke.”
Delone put the game away mid-way through the fourth. After driving down inside the Irish 10, Keller rolled right on third and goal and hit Dylan Zimmerman from 5 yards out to make it 28-3 with 8:46 left to play. It was Keller’s only completion of the night on just three attempts.
“We don’t throw a ton,” Keller said with a smile after the game. “So it feels good to get that one and for Dylan to get a touchdown.”
York Catholic added a later touchdown when McFadden found Quinn Brennan on a curl and the Irish wideout found pay dirt from 23 yards out, but that was the last of the scoring. Delone recovered the ensuing onside kick and ran the clock out to lock up a second-consecutive division title and a home date with Steelton-Highspire in next week’s District 3-1A title game.
“One of our goals was to get to that game,” Zortman said. “We wanted to play one more game in front of the Squire fans and the players wanted one more in front of their parents, so it’s special for us.”
Delone Catholic 7 7 7 7 — 28
York Catholic 0 3 0 7 — 10
First quarter
DC-Tate Neiderer 1-yard run (Justin Emeigh kick), 1:57
Second quarter
DC-Neiderer 3-yard run (Emeigh kick), 10:11
YC-Nick Andrasi 44-yard field goal, :07
Third quarter
DC-Neiderer 5-yard run (Emeigh kick), 6:27
Fourth quarter
DC-Dylan Zimmerman 5-yard pass from Coltyn Keller (Emeigh kick), 8:46
YC-Quinn Brennan 23-yard pass from Levan McFadden (Andrasi kick), 4:30
Team Statistics
DC YC
First downs 21 10
Rushing yards 55-337 22-81
Passing yards 5 43
Passing 1-3-1 5-17-0
Total yards 342 124
Penalties-yards 7-65 4-53
Punting 2-28.0 6-32.3
Fumbles-lost 1-0 0-0
Individual Statistics
Rushing: DC-Tate Neiderer: 35-240, Cory Heffner 6-37, Michael O’Brien 6-30, Dylan Staub 6-30, Ryder Noel 1-5, Coltyn Keller 1(-5); YC-De’Kzeon Wyche 13-87, Levan McFadden 9-(-6).
Passing: DC-Keller 1-3-5-1; YC-McFadden 5-17-43-0
Receiving: DC-Dylan Zimmerman 1-5; YC-Quinn Brennan 2-30, Daniel Sterling 3-13
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.