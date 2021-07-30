Littlestown 2, Shippensburg 1
The Dodgers are a win away from a spot in the South Penn League championship series.
Behind a gem from Justin Gladhill, Littlestown edged Shippensburg on Friday, 2-1, to take a commanding 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series. The fourth-seeded Dodgers can wrap up the series Saturday evening when they travel back to Ship to meet the top-seeded Stars.
Gladhill limited the heavy-hitting Stars to just five hits, one a solo home run by Justin Darden that gave the visitors a 1-0 lead in the fourth. Gladhill fanned nine and did not issue a walk during his 84-pitch effort.
Littlestown broke through against Ship ace Todd Weldon in the fifth when it plated a pair of unearned runs. Trevor Walzl laced a one-out single before Travis Inch posted a base knock to right.
Curtis Harman’s grounder was misplayed, allowing Walzl to score the tying run. Leadoff man Justin Keith followed with a fielder’s choice ground ball that brought in Inch with what proved to be the winning run.
Weldon was dominant despite being tagged with the loss as he struck out 10 batters over six innings, walking one while allowing three singles.
Game 3 begins at 7 p.m. on Saturday, and should Ship force Game 4, it would take place at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Littlestown. A possible Game 5 would return to Shippensburg next Tuesday.
Shippensburg 000 100 0 — 1 5 1
Littlestown 000 020 0 — 2 3 0
WP: Justin Gladhill. LP: Todd Weldon. SO-BB: Weldon 10-1, Gladhill 9-0. HR: S-Justin Darden.
