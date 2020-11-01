Oaster and O’Brien. The top two harriers in the Times Area this season are going to states.
Gettysburg’s Winter Oaster placed 12th in the Class 3A race at the District 3 Cross Country Championships on Saturday at Big Spring High School to earn her first trip to states as a freshman.
Delone Catholic senior Julia O’Brien will return to states for the third consecutive year in Class 1A. Both had consistently strong seasons, improved throughout the year, and remain driven.
The day’s competitions in 2A and 3A were smaller than in years past due to restrictions from Covid-19.
Oaster, who placed second at the YAIAA meet last week and became the first Gettysburg girl to run under 19 minutes in a cross country race, rose to the occasion on her biggest stage, despite not feeling her best. Knowing she had to place in the top 12, Oaster was inside the top 20 approaching the mile mark. Gettysburg coach Michael Beegle said he was nervous, but Oaster knew what she was doing. Moving up to 14th place, she could see where she needed to be to continue her season.
Oaster’s plan to run an even race, and knowing the other girls and how they ran, paid off in a big way. Willing herself to give the extra effort in the race’s final stages, she moved into 12th place, just ahead of the final qualifying place. Her time of 18:57.5 was outstanding on the tough 5,000 meter layout at Big Spring.
“She snuck in there,” said Beegle. “She didn’t feel her best, but she knew exactly where she needed to be and was right in the pack the whole way. This is one of the toughest courses and certainly the best competition of the year, and she is a competitor. She knows who she has to race against and she will just go out and run with them and see who has the most guts at the end.”
Last week, Oaster held on to stay ahead of standouts Brooke Sargen of York Suburban and Lydia Tolerico of Dallastown. At districts those runners were ahead of Oaster, but she knows how to run with the fastest runners. Sargen had beaten Oaster in the dual meet with York Suburban, then Oaster beat Sargen last week. While Sargen is graduating, junior Tolerico and Oaster will be able to battle it out again next year.
YAIAA champion Margaret Carroll from Northeastern, was locked in a tight race with Wilson’s Caryn Rippey but managed to pull away at the end for a huge victory. Her swift time of 17:58.2 was five seconds ahead of Rippey.
Also representing Gettysburg was senior captain Marrin Crist. Crist just got into states in 2019 when the Warriors competed in 2A. This year, running with the biggest schools in the district proved to be more difficult. Crist ran 21:02.1 to place 62nd. She has improved over three minutes since her first year, and while completing the race just seconds from her best time on the course she was not in the running for a state berth. That does not take away from her career and her impact on the Warrior team.
“Marrin has come a long way,” said Beegle. “Year after year she shows up and does the best that she can. She is a great leader and a great young woman. She is very helpful to the team and to the culture of the team. She is an amazing person to have in our program.”
South Western senior Paige Watson ran well and placed 43rd in 20:27.9. Watson had finished one place behind Crist at the YAIAA meet. Northeastern won the team title, earning the right to move on to the state meet next week.
O’Brien did not run cross country until her sophomore year at Delone, but she has made the most of her career with three state qualifying seasons to her credit. O’Brien placed fourth in the 1A race on Saturday with a time of 21:01.8, her best time since her sophomore year on the Big Spring course.
Winning the race going away was Annville-Cleona’s Braetan Peters. Peters, who was district runner-up last year, took the lead in the first mile and never looked back, winning in 20:08.4, 35 seconds ahead of teammate Cassi Clemson.
Just as impressive as O’Brien’s effort was the performance of the Delone team. The Squirettes placed second to York Catholic by a mere seven points. Though it was a near-miss in qualifying for states, this team will go down as one of the strongest ever to represent Delone.
“I told them that besides the 2015 team, their times were better than any other team I have coached, top to bottom,” said Delone coach R.C. Zinn. “York Catholic was just better. So many of our runners ran their all-time or season-best times. We haven’t peaked well at districts in the past couple of years, so it was nice to have them all run so well at this meet. They responded very well to the pressure.”
O’Brien was in the front pack most of the race and locked in a battle with Newport’s Amiyah Priebe. O’Brien would pass Priebe on the downhills, and Priebe would get her back on the uphills.
As the course at Big Spring finishes up a 150-meter hill, Priebe got the best of O’Brien at the finish, running 20:48.0 to O’Brien’s 21:02.8. A strong Delone trio of Samantha Smith, Becky Hernandez, and Annabelle Biggins finished 11th, 12th, and 13th to put the Squirettes in good stead, but York Catholic had already placed their top three ahead of them.
Delone had been without No. 2 runner Ella Hughes, a freshman, for the past few weeks due to injury. Hughes came back on Saturday and had been feeling good in workouts. The injury was reaggravated during the race and she dropped back to 22nd place, running 23:07.1. It was still a remarkable effort for the Squirettes.
“We knew every point was going to count,” Zinn said. “We are definitely feeling grateful to be able to have had a season at all this year, especially for the seniors. Not only that, but to have a really good season. It was great to see the fortitude and discipline and maturity of the older girls for a really young team.”
For her part, O’Brien is ready to roll at states. She has the experience in the big meet and she is still looking for the elusive state medal.
“I think growing up with a couple of brothers on the farm, she is naturally competitive,” Zinn said. “She brings it every day at practice. We are constantly telling her to back off in some practices, and not go hard all the time. Julia doesn’t need competition to motivate herself, so I think that will help her have a good race.”
Littlestown’s Abigail Riedel led all area runners in 2A with a time of 23:08.5, good for 54th place.
For the boys, the story once again was Gettysburg. Having earned the right to compete as a team, the Warriors placed 6th in the 3A race. It was the highest 3A finish under coach Brian Mount since the Warriors moved back up from 2A in 2018. Hempfield, the Lancaster-Lebanon League champion, won the meet with 48 points — 13 ahead of YAIAA runner-up York Suburban — in its first year running in 3A. The Warriors scored 120. It is only the second time since Mount started coaching in 2013 that Gettysburg has not had a runner qualify for states.
“Our goal was to finish better than seventh, and we knew our top two had a shot at qualifying individually,” Mount said. “We were pegged for 7th, and we finished 6th. Hershey couldn’t run because they are quarantined, so they may have beaten us, but we ran well. The guys put a lot of energy into the week before at YAIAAs, but they ran pretty tough.”
Gettysburg junior Drew Cole once again led his team, but nipping at his heels was senior Jacob Bordatto. Cole finished 23rd in 16:36.2, while Bordatto had a strong finish, finishing just two places behind Cole, in 16:37.1. Sandwiched between the two Warriors was South Western’s Evan Freil (16:36.5).
Cole and Bordatto were back a bit on the sharp hill before the mile mark. As they approached the back woods section of the course, they had maneuvered into a position to at least win medals, which were awarded to the race’s top 20 runners.
Auden Day and Sam Douds were running close together for Gettysburg through much of the race, but as the end approached, Day pulled ahead with a strong finish. His time of 17:06.4 was good for 42nd place, and easily the best race of his career.
“No one had a bad race today,” Mount said. “It was maybe not our best day, but it was certainly very close. We have a great bunch of guys who are close and have worked very hard since the beginning of the summer.”
All the hard work put in for so long by area runners has at least gotten them to this final week of the season. For Gettysburg, which was not able to have a meet until September 29, it was essentially a four-and-a-half week season. No one was lamenting what might have been, when they felt fortunate to have had a season at all.
“Lots of stuff has been pressed in there,” said Mount of the short, competitive season. “I think some of the guys, on the way home, were kind of shell-shocked coming to terms with the fact that it was all over. Many of my coaching friends in some other states weren’t even able to have a season this year. I don’t want to lose sight of that fact.”
In the 1A race, Gabe Schubring, who just missed qualifying for states last year, ran 18:15.9 for Fairfield to place 14th. Aden Davis led Delone with a 22nd-place finish in 18:40.1.
Nathan Taylor of Bermudian Springs led all area runners in 2A, placing 69th in 18:38.4. Littlestown’s Alexander Lehigh was tops for Littlestown in 90th place.
The state meet will be held Saturday on the Parkview Course in Hershey, adjacent to the Giant Center. O’Brien will compete in the 1A race at 9, while Oaster will compete in the 3A race at 1.
District 3 Cross Country Championships
Saturday — Big Spring H.S.
GIRLS
Class 1A
Team: 1. York Catholic 52, 2.Delone Catholic 59, 3.Annville-Cleona 69, 4.Camp Hill 119, 5.Newport 125, 6.Covenant Christian 126, 7.Susquenita 128, 8.Greenwood 175.
Individual Results
Top 10 plus Times Area – top 5 not on winning team to states
1.Peters (AC) 20:08.4, 2.Clemson (AC) 20:43.0, 3.Priebe (New) 20:48.0, 4.Julia O’Brien (DC) 21:01.8, 5.Motter (YC) 21:25.2, 6.Long(CH) 21:26.9, 7.Valentine (New) 21:41.6, 8.McKee (YC) 21:48.6, 9.Miller (YC) 21:52.9, 10.Lentz (CC) 21:55.4, 11.Samantha Smith (DC) 21:59.5), 12.Becky Hernandez (DC) 22:01.6, 13.Annabelle Biggins (DC) 22:06.5…20.Morgan Dennison (Fair) 22:39.6, 22.Ella Hughes (DC) 23:07.1, 38.Jessica Crawford (DC) 24:44.4, 52.Emma Goddard (DC) 26:14.8.
Class 2A
Team: 1.Berks Catholic 49, 2.Wyomissing 51, 3.Lampeter-Strasburg 98, 4.Bishop McDevitt 107, 5.Boiling Springs 112, 6.Lancaster Catholic 135, 7.Eastern York 135.
Individual Results
Top 10 plus Times Area – top 6 not on winning team to states
1.Ellis (BoS) 19:17.0, 2.Kuhn (Wyo) 19:30.3, 3.Moriarty (Kutz) 19:48.9, 4. Lottig (OleyV) 19:50.3, 5.Cohen (Wyo) 20:07.2, 6.Werner (CWeiser) 20:10.4, 7.Burkey (BC) 20:12.9, 8.Hammond (KD) 20:28.0, 9.Burke (BMc) 20:31.6, 10.Horack (CW) 20:45.5…54.Abigail Riedel (Lit) 23:08.5, 63.Sonya Yingling (Lit) 23:29.9, 71.Rebecca Durbin (BermSp) 24:10.2, 81.Hannah Fletcher (BermSp) 24:59.7, 88.Maddison Kuhn (Lit) 27:41.0, 90.Alyssa Meyers (Lit) 28:26.2.
Class 3A
Team: 1.Northeastern 63, 2.Warwick 80, 3.Mechanicsburg 87, 4.Dallastown 96, 5.Wilson 98, 6.McCaskey 134, 7.Exeter 139, 8.Gov Mifflin 143.
Individual Results
Top 13 plus Times Area – top 12 not on winning team to states
1.Carroll (NE) 17:58.2, 2.Rippey (Wil) 18:03.6, 3.Paci (G-A) 18:14.0, 4.Brueninger (JPM) 18:33.9, 5.Fedorshak (Eph) 18:38.3, 6.Kiser (Chamb) 18:46.5, 7.Martin (War) 18:51.0, 8.Highduch (GM) 18:51.5, 9.Quinn (Etown) 18:51.9, 10.Tolerico (Dal) 18:53, 11.Sargen (YorkS) 18:55.2, 12.Winter Oaster (Get) 18:57.5, 13.Hartel (War) 18:59.8…43.Paige Watson (SW) 20:27.9, 62.Marrin Crist (Get) 21:02.1.
BOYS
Class 1A
Team: 1.York Catholic 49, 2.Trinity 53, 3.Kutztown 61, 4.Tulpehocken 77, 5.Fairfield 138, 6.Delone Catholic 142, 7.Columbia 208, 8.West Shore Christian 235.
Individual Results
Top 10 plus Times Area runners – top 5 not on winning team to states
1.Brett (K) 17:02.4, 2.Warner (Tr) 17:12.2, 3.Burd (Tr) 17:19.6, 4.Driscoll (YC) 17:41.3, 5.Bednarczyk (Tul) 17:44.5, 6.Pushart (Tr) 17:47.7, 7.Stromberg (YC) 17:49.5, 8.Morstatt (K) 17:53.2, 9.Kornfeind ((K) 17:53.9, 10.Manbeck (Tul) 17:54.9…14.Gabe Schubring, (F) 18:15.9, 19.Levi Davis (Fair) 18:33.1, 22.Aden Davis (DC) 18:40.1, 26.Ryan Murphy (DC) 19:00.4, 31.Camryn Wiles (F) 19:18.5, 32.Liam Allen (DC) 19:27.6, 33.Ethan Darlington (DC) 19:37.8, 38.Joey Caitlin (DC) 19:46.6, 40.Vincent Malpica (F) 19:49.1, 45.Jack Goedecker (DC) 20:11.7, 46.Kyle Davis (F) 20:14.2, 48.Matthew Turner (F) 20:15.1, 57.Adam Lawrence (DC) 21:05.2, 64.Matthias Sacco (F) 21:48.6
Class 2A
Team: 1.Kennard-Dale 45, 2.Lampeter-Strasburg 68, 3.Boiling Springs 78, 4.Susquehannock 83, 5.Donegal 109, 6.Wyomissing 158, 7.Oley Valley 165, 8.Bishop McDevitt 181, 9.West York 223.
Individual Results
Top 10 plus Times Area runners – top 6 not on winning team to states
1.Long (G-A) 15:47.7, 2.Quinan (KD) 16:10.8, 3.Whitaker (LS) 16:17.2, 4.Wolf (KD) 16:23.6, 5.Kase (BoSp) 16:32.3, 6.Varahrami (BoSp) 16:35.2, 7.O’Brien (S) 16:37.9, 8.Cunningham (KD) 16:39.0, 9.Tshudy (A-C) 16:16:40.0, 10.Gibney (KD) 16:45.7…69.Nathan Taylor (BermS) 18:38.4, 90.Alexander Lehigh (Lit) 19:29.2, 168.Connor Shaw (BermS) 20:04.4, 172.Colin Cotello (Lit) 20:12.4, 182.Jacob Simpson (BermS) 20:27.0, 193.Michael Justice (Lit) 21:09.2, 196.Michael Reiner (Lit) 21:21.1.
Class 3A
Team: 1.Hempfield 48, 2.York Suburban 61, 3.Cedar Crest 72, 4.Carlisle 99, 5.Twin Valley 112, 6.Gettysburg 120, 7.Exeter 140.
Individual Results
Top 15 plus Times Area runners – top 12 not on winning team to states
1.Thomas (PM) 15:41.5, 2.S Schousen (JPM) 15:57.5, 3.Tiday (CuV) 15:58.2, 4.Hodge (H) 15:58.9, 5.Adams (YS) 16:00.1, 6.Timothy Roden (CD) 16:01.4, 7.Perry (NE) 16:02.8, 8.Spence (Ship) 16:03.0, 9.Eshleman (H) 16:10.0, 10.Kern (YS) 16:10.6, 11.Fahrney (H) 16:12.0, 12.Taylor (TV) 16:12.4, 13.Wolfe (CCr) 16:12.5, 14.J Fackler (Pal) 16:13.8, 15.Stevens (MT) 16:15.8…23..Drew Cole (Get) 16:36.2, 24.Evan Freil (SW) 16:36.5, 25.Jacob Bordatto (Get) 16:37.1, 28.Shernan Singh (SW) 16:39.8, 33.Shernel Singh (SW) 16:51.6, 42.Auden Day (Get) 17:06.4, 61.Sam Douds (Get) 17:28.7, 80.Gavin Cole (Get) 18:23.2, 82.Colin Arnold (Get) 18:38.9, 85.Ryan Clayton (Get) 18:48.4.
