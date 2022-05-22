No. 4 Gettysburg College scored eight of the final 10 goals in Sunday’s NCAA women’s lacrosse quarterfinal against No. 5 Washington and Lee University and punched its ticket to the national semifinals with an 8-4 victory over the Generals in a showdown of two of the top-five teams in the nation on Sunday at Clark Field.
Fittingly, Bullets head coach Carol Cantele ‘83 and associate coach Barb Jordan, who are both retiring at the end of the season, won their final home game on Gettysburg’s campus and will finish their careers next weekend in Salem, Va., which will host the semifinals on Saturday and the national championship game on Sunday.
Gettysburg (19-3) heads to the NCAA semifinals for the eighth time in the last 17 years and will square off against No. 2 Middlebury College (20-1) next Saturday. The Panthers secured their trip to Salem with a 12-2 victory over No. 8 Colby College (16-4) on Sunday.
The Bullets, who previously defeated the Generals on the road during the regular season, 13-12, improved to 8-3 all-time in the series between the two programs on Sunday by limiting Washington and Lee to just two goals over the final 54-plus minutes and outscoring the visitors 8-2 during that span.
Sophomore Jordan Basso scored a game-high three goals and became just the sixth player in Gettysburg’s storied history to reach the 100-point plateau in a season.
Freshman Emily Crane also finished with three points on two goals and one assist while junior Katie Fullowan added a goal and an assist in the win.
Sophomore goalkeeper Gill Cortese made seven saves to improve to 11-1 on the season for the Bullets.
The Generals (19-3) scored a pair of goals separated by just 36 seconds to stake out a 2-0 lead with 9:36 remaining in the first quarter of Sunday’s quarterfinal matchup.
Fullowan put Gettysburg on the board at the 5:23 mark of the opening stanza, and the score remained 2-1 in favor of the visitors at the end of the first period.
The Bullets followed with a dominant second quarter, outscoring Washington and Lee 4-1 in the second stanza to take a 5-3 lead into halftime.
Basso scored just 32 seconds into the frame off an assist from classmate Caroline Sullivan to tie the score.
Four minutes later, senior Maddi Seibel gave Gettysburg its first lead of the contest, finding the back of the net after taking a feed from junior Kelly O’Connor.
The Generals snapped the host’s three-goal run 48 seconds after Seibel’s tally, tying the score at 3-3 with 9:42 remaining in the second stanza.
Basso put Gettysburg back in front at the 5:36 mark with her second goal of the day, which also marked her 100th point of the season. Crane, who assisted on Basso’s milestone tally, then scored unassisted with just over a minute left to give the Bullets the first multi-goal advantage of the game, 5-3, heading into the intermission.
O’Connor extended Gettysburg’s lead to 6-3 at the 7:56 mark of the third quarter before Washington and Lee pulled back to within a pair with a tally 53 seconds later.
However, that would mark the end of the scoring for the Generals on the day, and the Bullets went into the final 15 minutes of regulation with a 7-4 lead as Crane netted her second goal of the day with 2:14 remaining in the third quarter.
Basso iced the win by scoring the only goal of the fourth quarter, completing her hat trick with 3:33 left on the clock for her 65th goal of the spring and 101st point, tied for the fifth-most points in a season in program history.
Senior Nora Janzer led Gettysburg’s stout defense with two caused turnovers, two groundballs, and two draw controls, while junior Essie Pasternak scooped up a pair of groundballs.
In addition to an assist, Sullivan contributed two groundballs and one caused turnover while Crane added a pair of draw controls to her three-point performance. Cortese also collected two groundballs and one caused turnover for the Bullets.
Gettysburg held a 14-11 in shots on goal and a 12-9 edge in groundballs for the game. The Bullets, who committed 12 turnovers, went 18-for-19 on clears and 1-for-6 on free-position shots.
Washington and Lee claim a slim 21-20 edge in total shots in the contest to go along with a 10-6 advantage in draw controls. The Generals were forced into 17 turnovers by the Bullets while going 13-for-14 on clears and 1-for-4 from the eight-meter arc.
Four different players scored for Washington and Lee in the loss: Walker McKnight, Allie Schwab, Jenny Lisovicz, and Hanna Bishop, while Janie Stillwell dished out a pair of assists.
Caroline Kranich made six saves and led all players with three groundballs for the Generals.
Gettysburg heads to Salem on a 13-game winning streak while going 13-1 at Clark Field this spring. The Bullets’ win over Washington and Lee marked the program’s 41st all-time NCAA Tournament victory.
Gettysburg is 2-8 all-time against Middlebury, though the Bullets defeated the Panthers in the 2018 NCAA championship game, 11-9, the last meeting between the two programs.
The semifinals and championship game will be held next Saturday and Sunday at Kerr Stadium in Salem, Va. on the campus of Roanoke College.
No. 7 TCNJ (18-2) will take on the winner of Sunday’s final quarterfinal match between No. 3 Tufts University (17-3) and No. 6 Franklin & Marshall College (18-3) in next Saturday’s other semifinal matchup.
The winners of Saturday’s semifinals will meet at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday to determine the national champion.
