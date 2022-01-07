Bermudian Springs forced more turnovers (29) than field goal attempts allowed (26) in its 63-25 victory over visiting Hanover in YAIAA-3 girls basketball action Friday night in York Springs.
That continued a trend of improved defense by the Eagles as they have now won five straight and are allowing 28.4 ppg during the winning streak. They began the season by allowing 60 ppg. over the first five games and went 3-2.
“We’ve taken quite a few steps forward on defense,” Berm head coach Todd Askins said. “Our schedule has also gotten easier. But the girls have really taken to what we’re trying to teach them. Their help defense has really improved, they are rotating much better than they were at the beginning of the season.”
Hanover (6-2, 4-1) stayed with the Eagles for the first quarter and trailed 11-9 following Jaycie Miller’s scoop shot layup with 1:12 to play in the frame. A pair of Miller charity tosses to end the quarter made it 16-11, Berm.
While the Hawkettes managed to keep it close initially, a troubling trend also began to develop: They turned the ball over 11 times in the first quarter.
“We don’t have the bodies to put the kind of pressure that Berm puts on you during the game when we are practicing,” Hanover head coach Denny Garman said. “Their style of play really wears you down and wears you out.”
Berm (8-2, 4-0) put in the first seven points of the second quarter before Miller momentarily stopped the bleeding when she split a pair of foul shots.
However, a triple by Hannah Chenault and a hoop by Lilly Peters helped the Eagles to a 28-13 halftime advantage.
Miller connected on a 3-pointer at the 6:25 mark of the third quarter, ending an almost 11-minute drought from the field for the visitors and Hanover put together a short spurt to start the second half that closed the gap to 32-20 following Riley Stiger freebies with 5:22 to go in the frame.
Chenault had an answer with a trifecta from the top of the key on the ensuing possession and following a defensive stop, Bailey Oehmig tossed in a triple of her own for the left corner.
Berm quickly assembled a 12-0 run to put the game out of reach and led 51-23 after three frames.
“Our intensity was down in the first half, but I didn’t yell at the girls at halftime about it,” Askins said. “I just figured that it was them not being in school today, because we’ve had issues with that in the past when we’ve played on nights that we didn’t have school. I expected them to pick it up after halftime and they did.”
Hanover scored just once in the fourth quarter, a hoop by Miller in the final minute.
“We came out with energy and played a good first quarter, then I think we wore down in the second quarter,” Garman said. “We got a little juice at halftime and played fine in the third quarter, but wore down again in the fourth.”
Chenault connected six times from beyond the arc on her way to a game-high 22 points, while also grabbing five boards and handing out four assists. Oehmig and Lilly Peters each tossed in 12, while freshman Victoria Bross came off the bench and buried a trio of triples on her way to nine points.
Miller paced Hanover with 14 points.
Berm returns to action with its much-anticipated showdown against Delone Catholic (8-0, 4-0) with first place in the division on the line Monday.
Meanwhile, Hanover has a super quick turnaround, hosting Covenant Christian Saturday morning before returning to division play with a home game against Biglerville on Monday.
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
Hanover 11 2 10 2 — 25
Bermudian 16 12 23 12 — 63
Hanover (25): Peyton Conover 1 0-0 2, Alanys Perez-Beltran 0 1-2 1, Jaycie Miller 4 5-7 14, Riley Stigler 1 2-2 5, Reagan Wildasin 1 1-2 3. Non-scorers: Annie Smith, Lola Garman, Keana Noel, Mya Maloney. Totals: 7 9-13 25.
Bermudian Springs (63): Amelia Peters 0 2-3 2, Lucy Peters 2 0-0 4, Lillian LaBure 1 0-0 2, Lilly Peters 6 0-2 12, Bailey Oehmig 5 1-2 12, Victoria Bross 3 0-0 9, Hannah Chenault 7 2-3 22. Non-scorers: Hannah Metzger, Sarah Keller, Peyton Feeser, Ella Benzel, Lily Carlson, Isabella Devita. Totals: 24 5-12 63.
3-pointers: H-Miller, Stigler; BS-Chenault 6, Bross 3, Oehmig.
