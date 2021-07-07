Danny Dietrich killed them with consistency.
The Gettysburg driver took home the 2021 PA Speedweek title last Sunday without the benefit of a win over the nine-race sprint car extravaganza. Dietrich posted an incredible average finish of 4.3, stacking up seven top-five efforts, a testament to his driving skills and the No. 48 Gary Kauffman Racing team’s preparadness.
Strong runs in Speedweek races have become old hat for Dietrich, who owns the most top-5s (37) and top-10s (51) in such events since 2015.
And it’s not just Speedweek shows where the No. 48 helps sets the pace. Dietrich has 24 top-5s and 35 top-10s among his 52 starts this season. Those lofty stats have come while going wheel to wheel against the some of the best competition in the world of sprint car racing, as Dietrich’s schedule includes battles against the World of Outlaws, All Star Circuit of Champions, Ohio Speedweek and the PA Speedweek.
Simply put, Dietrich and his team hunt the big, shiny trophys that draw the stiffest fields.
Wins have been tough to come by this season – he has just two – but with six runner-up finishes already, more checkered flags are likely to wind up in his hands. In an interview following his runner-up effort at Selinsgrove last Sunday that clinched his first PA Speedweek crown since 2016, Dietrich made it clear that wins are – and will always be – the No. 1 priority.
Double D will look for more success at Sharon Speedway in Ohio, where he won on June 15. He’ll be in the Buckeye state to challenge the All Stars in a two-night show at Sharon on Saturday and Sunday, following a stop at Williams Grove on Friday night.
The end of the month will also provide a handful of opportunities to take down the Outlaws, which invade Lernerville on July 20 before back-to-back appearances at the Grove on the 23rd and 24th.
MARKS CASHES IN: Brent Marks may have come up a few points shy in his quest for the Speedweek title, but the Meyerstown driver had plenty of reason to smile following the finale at Selinsgrove. Marks scored his third win of the 2021 Speedweek with a late pass of Dietrich, helping him collect over $31,000 for his efforts in nine races.
Lance Dewease pocketed just under $27,000 in winnings, most of that coming on the strength of two victories at Williams Grove where he has 103 career triumphs, the most of any driver in track history. Dewease also became the winningest driver in Speedweek history with 31 victories.
HAPPY TO SEE SPEEDWEEK OVER: There is little doubt Anthony Macri is ready to put Speedweek in the rearview mirror. The Dillsburg driver ran into every form of bad luck possible over the last seven races, where a pair of top-5s were offset by uncharacteristic finishes of 26, 23, 22, 21 and 21.
With four wins and 20 top-5s in 46 starts this season, it’s a safe bet that Macri will return to form.
RAHMER LOOKS TO REBOUND: Freddie Rahmer wasn’t a factor in the Speedweek title chase either, finishing a distant 10th in the final standings after placing inside the top 10 only three times over nine races. Rahmer will continue his drive for another track championship at Lincoln Speedway, where he holds a hefty 345-point lead over Alan Krimes. Chase Dietz (3,340), Tim Wagaman (3,215) and Brandon Rahmer (3,105) round out the top five.
TITLES UP FOR GRABS AT TRAIL-WAY: The tussle for the 358 sprint car crown at Trail-Way Speedway has been a good one, with six drivers separated by just 52 points. Steve Owings found his groove of late and worked himself to the top of the heap with 304 points, a cushion of 30 markers over David Holbrook and 33 more than Mike Bittinger.
Tim McClelland (42 points back), Cody Phillips (52) and Cameron Smith (52) remain in the mix.
Other series leaders at Trail-Way include Robbie Carroll of Gettysburg in limited stocks and Rodney Westhafer, who holds a one-point lead over Bradley Weber of Gardners in 600 micro sprints. Craig Myers paces the 270 micro sprint field, Sammy Rial is atop the street stock standings and Littlestown’s Tim McClelland leads a tight battle for the Central PA Legends title, where four cars are separated by just seven points.
PULLING AWAY: Dewease holds court at Williams Grove with a massive 415-point lead over Rahmer in the 410 season series. Likewise, Derek Locke (1200) is currently in command of the 358 title chase with a huge gap between Chris Frank (880).
BIG CAT PURRING: Defending World of Outlaws sprint car champion Brad Sweet has them covered. Sweet, who swept both shows over the weekend at Cedar Lake, Wisconsin, has been teaching a master class of late. The California native has been white-hot with an astonishing 17 top-10s in the last 18 Outlaw features. Included in that remarkable stretch is four wins, pushing Sweet to the top of the point standings with 5,622 markers.
Trying to keep pace is David Gravel, whose six season wins put him in second with 5,528 points. Carson Macedo (5,494), Sheldon Haudenschild (5,426) and Hanover’s Logan Schuchart (5,398) complete the current top five.
Former All Star kingpin Aaron Reutzel, who pilots the No. 83, is seventh with 5,276 points while Jacob Allen of Hanover sits 11th at 4,578.
