Mount St. Mary’s used a strong defensive performance to earn a 51-34 victory over rival Loyola in the 177th edition of the Catholic Clash on Saturday night at Knott Arena. Xavier Lipscomb and Jedy Cordilia each scored 12 points to pace the Mount in the victory, which was the 101st all-time against the Greyhounds in a series that started in 1910.
The 34 points allowed are the second-fewest by a Mountaineer team since moving to NCAA Division I in 1988-89 with the record being 33 in an 80-33 victory over Widener on Jan. 21, 1988, the Mount’s first season at the Division I level. In addition, it was the fewest points scored by Loyola in the all-time series since the Mount’s 37-26 victory over the Greyhounds on March 2, 1940.
The Mount’s win snapped a three-game losing streak to Loyola in the Catholic Clash, and gives the Mount a 101-76 lead in the all-time series. The Mountaineers improved to 61-17 all-time at home against the Greyhounds.
Cordilia and Malik Jefferson combined to score 10 of the Mount’s first 11 points in helping stake the team to an early 11-6 advantage. However, points were hard to come by for either team in the half with the Mount holding a 13-10 lead with 5:49 remaining.
The Mount held Loyola scoreless the remainder of the half while scoring 11 points to grab a 24-10 advantage at the break. George Tinsley opened the run with a bucket, Jefferson hit 1-of-2 at the line, and Tinsley added another basket on a putback to make it 18-10. Lipscomb scored in the paint, Jefferson added another free throw, and Lipscomb closed the run with a 3-pointer with 53 seconds left in the half for the 24-10 advantage.
The Mount matched its fewest points allowed in a half in the school’s D1 era by holding Loyola to the 10 first-half points. The Mount held a 31-10 halftime advantage over Columbia in a 69-42 win over Columbia on December 9, 1997.
Loyola was 5-of-27 (.185) shooting from the field in the opening half while missing all 10 three-point attempts. The Mount shot 31.0 percent (9-of-29) while hitting just 1-of-5 (.200) from beyond the arc.
The Greyhounds opened the second half with a 9-to-4 run to cut the deficit to single digits at 28-19 with 14:48 remaining. A 6-0 run buoyed by two Lipscomb free throws, a Cordilia basket in the paint, and a Jaylin Gibson pulled up jumper pushed the Mount’s lead back to 15. After Loyola’s Chris Kuzemka hit two free throws to make it 34-21 with 11:16 left in the game, the Mount sealed the game with a 15-2 run over the next eight minutes to take a commanding 49-23 lead with 2:24 left in the game.
Lipscomb scored a season-high 12 points for the Mountaineers in his first start of the season. The Mount was playing without its starting backcourt of Jalen Benjamin and Dakota Leffew, who each missed the game due to injury.
Lipscomb added five rebounds, two rebounds and a pair of steals while hitting 4-of-6 from the field in the win. Cordilia recorded a career-high 12 points while adding six rebounds for the Mount while Jefferson finished with eight points and 12 rebounds. Gibson chipped in nine points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals off the bench as well.
Kuzemka and Deon Perry each scored nine points for Loyola.
The Mount finished the game 18-of-48 (.375) from the field and 4-of-11 (.364) from three-point range in the game while holding Loyola to 12-of-46 (.261) from the field and 2-of-19 (.105) from beyond the arc. The Mount held a 43-27 edge on the boards, outscoring the Greyhounds, 22-2, on second chance points.
Up next, the Mountaineers will host Robert Morris on Sunday, Dec. 18, at 2 p.m. at Knott Arena.
HARRISON’S 30 KEYS MOUNT RALLY: Graduate student Michaela Harrison tallied one of her finest performances shooting the ball for Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball. For the fourth time as a collegiate player, Harrison went off for 30 points and led the Mountaineers to a second-half comeback against the UMBC Retrievers on Saturday, 63-57.
Junior Jessica Tomasetti and graduate student Natalie Villaflor added double figure scoring efforts, with Tomasetti registering 13 and Villaflor 11. Isabella Hunt led in rebounds and assists with a respective eight and three.
Aryna Taylor made her long-awaited and welcomed return after sitting out due an injury last March in the Northeast Conference semifinals. Working back into the lineup, the redshirt senior logged a pair of rebounds across 16 minutes playing time.
The victory levels out the Mount’s record at 4-4 on the season, and they remain undefeated on the Knott Arena floor.
Mount St. Mary’s went from shooting 27.6 percent in the opening 20 minutes to 41.9 percent in the second half. Turnovers fell from 11 giveaways before half to two after. 24 of Harrison’s 30 points came after the teams returned from the locker room.
UMBC got off to the quick start, building an 8-2 lead within the first three minutes of the contest. On the opposite end, the Mount started 1-for-7 as possessions, slowed by a Retriever press. Harrison connected on a trey with 5:37 left to break the stalemate. The Retrievers maintained an edge of three points or more through the end of the period.
Continuing to be befuddled by the press, it took four minutes for Tomasetti to attack for an old-fashioned three-point play. By then the visitors accumulated an advantage of 12. However, the aggressive stance sparked a 7-0 run to cut the lead down to four. That was as close as the Mount got as UMBC countered to lead 27-20 at the break.
Hitting the ground running, layups from Villaflor and Harrison immediately trimmed in deficit down to a single point. For several minutes the lead stayed within one or two possessions. Before the media timeout, UMBC pushed ahead once more with two drives, the second of which resulted in an and-one. Back-and-forth the teams went until the final seconds, when a clutch and contested triple for Harrison put the Mount on top, 41-39.
Both sides flipped the lead up to a 53-53 tie within three minutes. Vilalflor connected on a free throw with 2:33 left to go ahead. Laycee Drake – who provided many clutch shots for the Retrievers – stole a pass for a breakaway layup, but Harrison converted a stop-and-pop to make it 56-55 Mount with a minute and a half left. The ensuing possession resulted in a missed shot and a rebound by Tomasetti, who was fouled in an instant.
After making one of two bonus throws, UMBC traveled on the other end, giving Harrison one more opportunity to shine. With a mid-range floater, the Mount went up by two scores as the Knott Arena crowd erupted. Foul shots cemented the victory.
Mount St. Mary’s begins Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference play Saturday with a road game at Manhattan. Tip-off is at 2 p.m. from Draddy Gymnasium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.