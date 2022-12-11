Mount St. Mary’s used a strong defensive performance to earn a 51-34 victory over rival Loyola in the 177th edition of the Catholic Clash on Saturday night at Knott Arena. Xavier Lipscomb and Jedy Cordilia each scored 12 points to pace the Mount in the victory, which was the 101st all-time against the Greyhounds in a series that started in 1910.

The 34 points allowed are the second-fewest by a Mountaineer team since moving to NCAA Division I in 1988-89 with the record being 33 in an 80-33 victory over Widener on Jan. 21, 1988, the Mount’s first season at the Division I level. In addition, it was the fewest points scored by Loyola in the all-time series since the Mount’s 37-26 victory over the Greyhounds on March 2, 1940.

