RAHMER

Freddie Rahmer celebrates in victory lane on Saturday night after winning the 410 sprint car feature at Lincoln Speedway. (Lincoln Speedway photograph)

 Lincoln Speedway photograph

Freddie Rahmer took over the lead in the point standings last week at Lincoln Speedway, and with his fourth win of the season on Saturday night, sits ahead of last week’s winner, Dylan Norris.

Rahmer started the 410 sprint car feature from ninth and made his way to second before the half-way point of the race. Rahmer then lined up behind Norris for a late-race restart.

