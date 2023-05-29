Freddie Rahmer took over the lead in the point standings last week at Lincoln Speedway, and with his fourth win of the season on Saturday night, sits ahead of last week’s winner, Dylan Norris.
Rahmer started the 410 sprint car feature from ninth and made his way to second before the half-way point of the race. Rahmer then lined up behind Norris for a late-race restart.
“I misjudged Dylan on the restart,” he said. “I thought he was going to the bottom but he didn’t. I checked up and turned down the bank and got a run and got him down there.”
Despite scoring his fourth win of the season in the pigeon hills, Rahmer and the Eichelberger #8 were a little off.
“We got lucky to get by Dylan there on that restart. In the open track it was hard to make a move,” he said. “Just glad to get the win there after being a little off in the feature.”
Polesitter Aaron Bollinger took the lead when the green flag dropped on the 30-lap feature. Tim Wagaman was in second and Glenndon Forsythe was third. Forsythe, Jordan Givler, Cameron Smith and Norris were all battling for third when the caution came out on lap 1 for Jeff Miller who sat spun around in turn 1.
Bollinger led Wagaman, Forsythe, Givler and Smith to the cone for the single-file restart. Bollinger got a good jump on Wagaman and Givler looked to the inside of Forsythe. Givler moved up to third and Norris was working his way through the field and got by Forsythe for fourth.
Rahmer was also on the move from his ninth starting spot. Norris got by Givler to take third before the red flag flew on lap 4. Forsythe got upside-down on the back stretch with Cory Haas also involved.
The top five for the restart were Bollinger, Wagaman, Norris, Givler and Smith. Wagaman went low on the restart but the top worked well for Bollinger and he maintained the lead. Smith and Givler battled for fourth and Norris was up to second on lap 6. Smith got up to fourth leaving Givler to fend off Rahmer as he challenged for fifth.
Rahmer took fifth on lap eight as Norris was closing in on Bollinger for the lead.
Rahmer was up to third on lap 11 and Norris was battling Bollinger for the lead in lapped traffic. Dylan took the lead at the line on lap 12 just as the yellow flag flew for Miller, who slowed and came to a stop on the backstretch.
Norris paced the field ahead of Bollinger, Rahmer, Wagaman and Givler for the restart. Norris pulled away and Rahmer got under Bollinger for second as they raced into turn 3.
Givler, Kyle Moody and Chase Dietz battled for sixth as Smith got by Wagaman for fourth. Dietz got by Wagaman for fifth on lap 16.
The leaders were in heavy lapped traffic with 10 laps to go allowing Rahmer to close in on Norris.
Norris and Rahmer were bumper to bumper in turns 1 and 2 with Norris holding onto the lead by inches on lap 23. Rahmer took the lead coming out of turn 2 but the caution came out before the lap was completed when Zach Allman spun in turn 1. Norris regained the lead for the restart with Rahmer, Bollinger, Dietz and Smith completing the top five.
Rahmer and Norris both went high into 1 with Rahmer shooting down to the bottom in turn 2. He got a good run off turn 2 and took the lead with a slider in turns 3 and 4.
Norris stayed close looking for a way to take the lead back. Moody and Deitz were in a fierce battle for fourth when they both spun out on the front stretch bringing out the caution on lap 26.
The top five for the final restart of the race were Rahmer, Norris, Bollinger, Brandon Rahmer and Smith. Both Freddie Rahmer and Norris went low into turn 1 on the restart with Brandon and Smith racing hard for fourth.
Freddie got to the checkered flag .400 seconds ahead of Norris. Bollinger held on to finish third and Brandon Rahmer was fourth. Smith completed the top five.
LINCOLN SPEEDWAY
Saturday
410 Sprints
Feature (30 laps): 1. 8R-Freddie Rahmer ($4,000); 2. 44-Dylan Norris; 3. 16A-Aaron Bollinger; 4. 5E-Brandon Rahmer; 5. 39T-Cameron Smith; 6. 16-Matt Campbell; 7. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 8. 75-Tyler Ross; 9. 8-Billy Dietrich; 10. 1X-Chad Trout; 11. 7H-Trey Hivner; 12. 11P-Tim Wagaman; 13. 27s-Alan Krimes; 14. 33-Riley Emig; 15. 85-Rickey Dieva; 16. 17-Cole Young; 17. 5a-Zach Allman; 18. 2D-Chase Dietz (DNF); 19. 99M-Kyle Moody (DNF); 20. 90-Jordan Givler (DNF); 21. 4R-Zane Rudisill (DNF); 22. D57-Jeff Miller (DNF); 23. 23A-Chris Arnold (DNF); 24. 5F-Glenndon Forsythe (DNF); 25. 38-Cory Haas (DNF)
Lap leaders: Bollinger (1-11), Norris (12-23) & F. Rahmer (24-30)
Heat 1 (10 laps): 1. 5F-Glenndon Forsythe; 2. 8-Billy Dietrich; 3. 38-Cory Haas; 4. 1X-Chad Trout; 5. 5E-Brandon Rahmer; 6. 75-Tyler Ross; 7. 4R-Zane Rudisill; 8. 85-Ricky Dieva; 9. 5a-Zach Allman
Heat 2 (10 laps): 1. 44-Dylan Norris; 2. 8R-Freddie Rahmer; 3. 16A-Aaron Bollinger; 4. 27s-Alan Krimes; 5. 33-Riley Emig; 6. 16-Matt Campbell; 7. 17-Cole Young; 8. 7H-Trey Hivner
Heat 3 (10 laps): 1. 11P-Tim Wagaman; 2. 39T-Cameron Smith; 3. 90-Jordan Givler; 4. 99m-Kyle Moody; 5. 2D-Chase Dietz; 6. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 7. 23A-Chris Arnold; 8. D57-Jeff Miller
Super Late Models
Feature (30 laps): 1. 45-Kyle Hardy ($3,000); 2. 4-Gary Stuhler; 3. 31-Jim Bernheisel; 4. 6-Jamie Lathroum; 5. 8-Mark Pettyjohn; 6. 24-Dylan Yoder; 7. 43A-Jason Covert; 8. 119-Bryan Bernheisel; 9. 14-Tyler Horst; 10. 74-Tyler Hershey; 11. 32J-Shaun Jones; 12. 8-Matthew Sponaugle; 13. 21-Chad Myers; 14. 59-Chad Julius; 15. 5-Brad Omps; 16. 19-Drew Weissel; 17. 121-Larry Neiderer; 18. 11L-Doug Legum; 19. 86-Austin Berry (DNF); 20. 13M-JT McLanigan (DNF); 21. 11J-Jason Schmidt (DNF); 22. 12-Bobby Beard (DNF); 23. X-Bernie Beard (DNF); 24. 1-Gene Knaub (DNF)
Lap leaders: Hardy (1-30)
Heat 1 (10 laps): 1. 4-Gary Stuhler; 2. 31-Jim Bernheisel; 3. 43A-Jason Covert; 4. 8-Matthe Sponaugle; 5. 1-Gene Knaub; 6. 21-Chad Myers; 7. 19-Drew Weisser; 8. 32-Coleby Frye (DNF); 9. 12-Bobby Beard (DNF); 10. 86-Austin Berry (DNS)
Heat 2 (10 laps): 1. 8BALL-Mark Pettyjohn; 2. 121-Larry Neiderer; 3. 24-Dylan Yoder; 4. 119-Bryan Bernheisel; 5. X-Bernie Beard; 6. 59-Chad Julius; 7. 11L-Doug Legum; 8. 41-Matt Naylor; 9. 11-Jimmy McBee (DNS)
Heat 3 (10 laps): 1. 6-Jamie Lathroum; 2. 14-Tyler Horst; 3. 45-Kyle Hardy; 4. 5-Brad Omps; 5. 32J-Shaun Jones; 6. 74-Tyler Hershey; 7. 11J-Jason Schmidt; 8. 13M-JT McLanigan (DNF); 9. 2J-Justin Weaver (DNS)
Consy (10 laps): 1. 86-Austin Berry; 2. 11J-Jason Schmidt; 3. 13M-JT McLanigan; 4. 12-Bobby Beard; 5. 19-Drew Weisser; 6. 11L-Doug Legum; 7. 11-Jimmy McBee (DNF); 8. 41-Matt Naylor (DNF); 9. 32-Coleby Frye (DNS); 10. 2J-Justin Weaver (DNS)
ARDC Midgets
Feature (15 laps): 1. 76-Michael Smith; 2. 4-Ayden Hare; 3. 75-Michael Markey; 4. 5A-JR Booth; 5. 11-Eric Heydenreich; 6. 21-Shannon Mausteller (DNF)
Heat 1 (8 laps): 1. 75-Michael Markey; 2. 11-Eric Heydenreich; 3. 76-Michael Smith; 4. 4-Ayden Hare; 5. 5A-JR Booth; 6. 21-Shannon Mausteller
