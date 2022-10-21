The Littlestown bus keeps rolling along.
The Bolts got a big victory on Friday night to win their fourth game in a row, beating Biglerville 48-7 at Musselman Stadium in Biglerville. After starting the season 0-3, Littlestown has climbed back into the playoff picture, and will need a win and some help next week to qualify for districts.
“We are getting better,” said Littlestown coach Mike Lippy. “We knew we had to win tonight to have any kind of chance to get into districts. Our offensive line is playing so well right now. They have really come together. At the beginning of the year when we were just grinding and grinding, with so many new kids, it was tough to keep it all together. We said we needed to work harder and started staying a little longer at practices, and it has really paid off.”
The Bolts (5-4, 5-1 YAIAA-3) moved the ball well from the start. They showed they meant business on fourth-and-five from midfield when quarterback Alex Popoff went for it and fired a pass to Nate Thomas for seven yards and a first down. It was a risky play, but it was a statement.
The Bolts then moved to the Canner 35-yard line before Juan Morales hauled down a big interception from Popoff at the 10-yard line to stop the drive.
Unfortunately, on the Canners’ third play from scrimmage, running back Seth Lady was popped and gave up a fumble, giving Littlestown the ball back at the Canner 23. Five plays later, Colby Hahn busted through the line for four yards and the Bolts’ first score.
“Any opportunity we have inside five yards we will take,” Lippy said of the decision to go for it on fourth down. “I have taken chances for 20 some years. I’m not going to stop now. I thought we needed a spark and it worked out.”
Biglerville (4-5, 2-4 Y-3) went three-and-out on its next possession when Joe Ney was sacked four yards deep by linebacker Bryson Lookingbill and a host of his teammates.
After a holding call and incomplete pass gave the Bolts a second-and-23 at their own 33-yard line, things started to really click for the offense. Lookingbill ran for 21, Dylan Herr ran for nine, and then Popoff found Zyan Herr, who took the pass in stride and tip-toed down the left sideline for a 34-yard touchdown.
A blocked extra point attempt made the score 13-0 for Littlestown with 10 minutes to go in the half. Herr had a monster night with three catches for 106 yards and two touchdowns.
On Biglerville’s very next play, the ball was coughed up again, this time giving it back to the Bolts near midfield. Eight plays later, Lookingbill took the ball right up the middle for an eight-yard score.
“This is a reversal of last week where we got two turnovers early, but this week we gave up two early,” said Biglerville coach Brett Smyers. “Our defense wasn’t giving up big ones, but we were giving up enough.”
The Bolts were relentless. After another Canner three-and-out, Littlestown put together a beautiful drive, mixing the pass and run effectively. Popoff hit three different receivers on the drive, and it culminated with a touchdown pass to Nate Thomas.
Thomas, who was well covered, made a great catch in the end zone for the 15-yard score.
Biglerville finally got things going, driving from the 25 out to the 47-yard line but Ney got a little too much air under the ball on a long pass and Caleb Unger brought down the interception at the Bolt 44.
On the next snap, with 28 seconds left before the half, Popoff hit Zyan Herr in stride as he bolted down the field for a 56-yard touchdown. The score at halftime was 34-0 in favor of Littlestown, with the mercy rule looming.
“We were really fortunate when we ran our Gladiator 88 right there at the end of the half,” Lippy said. “We knew we weren’t going to get in the end zone in the air, but Alex threw that thing about 50 yards, and Zyan got it and went into the end zone.”
Popoff got hit hard on the touchdown pass and was shaken up enough for Brody Bittle to come in to start the second half. A three-yard muffed punt by the Canners gave Bittle and company the ball at the Canner 31, and four plays later Bittle found Unger with a five-yard touchdown pass.
The mercy rule went into effect and the clock sped ahead.
Biglerville finally got things together enough to drive down the field. Lady started with a great 41-yard dash to the Bolt 38. He then carried for four, 10, and three yards. On third-and-goal from the seven he burst into the end zone for a Canner score, and some salve for the wounds.
Lady carried the ball 18 times for 118 yards in the game.
The Bolts had one more drive in them, as Dylan Herr led them down the field with some solid running. Carries of 13 and 19 yards put the Bolts in the red zone, and the game’s final scoring drive was capped with a Lookingbill one-yard crash to paydirt. Hahn and Dylan Herr were the workhorses in the backfield, with Hahn gaining 76 yards on 10 carries and Herr with 72 yards, also on 10 carries.
“Dylan ran really hard tonight,” Lippy said. “You know, we only lose three kids this year and have all those kids coming back. We have really improved a lot. Passing game has been steady, and the running game has been steady. And we have gotten some great catches. Defensively we have been playing more physical.”
For their part, the Canners struggled early on and were hurt badly by turnovers. But they did get things together to finish well, though it was too little too late.
“They were more physical tonight,” Smyers said. “We didn’t execute the way we wanted and they had a good defensive plan. We had to start doing things differently and we did in the second half. But props to them. That’s why they are one of the better teams in the division.”
The Canners will host York Catholic next Friday night in the final game of the regular season, while Littlestown will entertain Bermudian Springs.
Littlestown 7 27 7 7 — 48
Biglerville 0 0 7 0 — 7
First quarter
L- Colby Hahn 4 run (Zyan Herr kick) 2:44
Second quarter
L- Herr 34 pass from Alex Popoff (kick blocked) 9:58
L- Bryson Lookingbill 8 run (Caleb Unger pass from Popoff) 6:11
L- Nate Thomas 15 pass from Popoff (Herr kick) 1:46
L- Herr 56 pass from Popoff (kick missed) :21
Third quarter
L- Unger 5 pass from Brody Bittle (Herr kick) 8:21
B- Seth Lady 7 run (Juan Morales kick) 1:38
Fourth quarter
L- Lookingbill 1 run (Herr kick) 8:46
Team Statistics
Lit Big
First Downs 19 9
Rushes-Yards 36-219 36-175
Passing 11-17-1 1-7-1
Passing Yards 154 7
Total Yards 373 182
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 4-2
Punting 0-0 3-18.0
Penalties 3-24 1-3
Individual Statistics
Rushing: Lit- Hahn 10-76, Dylan Herr 10-72, Anthony Shirdon 8-21, Popoff 1-3, Lookingbill 5-43, Bittle 2-4; B- Lady 18-118, Joe Ney 4-(-9), Caden Althoff 5-27, Aiden Hoffman 2-11, Noah Fulton 1-2, Landen Taylor 6-26.
Passing: Lit- Popoff 9-15-147-1, Bittle 2-2 7-0; B- Ney 1-7-7-1.
Receiving: Lit- Hahn 1-7, Thomas 4-31, Z Herr 3-106, Unger 1-5, Korre Rider 1-2, Shirdon 1-3; B- Gavin Kemper 1-7.
