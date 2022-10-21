HAHN
Buy Now

Littlestown’s Colby Hahn breaks into the clear as he eludes a Biglerville defender during Friday night’s YAIAA-3 game in Biglerville. The Bolts blasted the Canners, 48-7. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

The Littlestown bus keeps rolling along.

The Bolts got a big victory on Friday night to win their fourth game in a row, beating Biglerville 48-7 at Musselman Stadium in Biglerville. After starting the season 0-3, Littlestown has climbed back into the playoff picture, and will need a win and some help next week to qualify for districts.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.