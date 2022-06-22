Cory Beddick has been named Gettysburg College’s next head baseball coach, announced by Executive Director of Intercollegiate Athletics and Campus Recreation Mike Mattia on Tuesday.
Beddick becomes just the sixth skipper to lead the Bullets’ baseball program since 1913, returning to his alma mater to take over the program in which he played under John Campo. Campo retired at the end of the season after 36 years as head coach.
“I am excited to welcome Cory back to Gettysburg,” Mattia said. “It was obvious through the interview process the passion and dedication that he has for Gettysburg Baseball. Each move he has made in his career has prepared him for this moment. I am very confident in Cory’s ability to not only carry on the best traditions of the program that have been well established but to also begin a new era of Gettysburg Baseball where competing for Centennial Conference Championships becomes a norm. His familiarity with the school, the program, and the conference will allow him to hit the ground running.”
Beddick has served the last five seasons as the head coach at Centennial Conference (CC)-foe Washington College. Prior to that, he started the baseball program at Hood College, serving as head coach from 2013-17.
“I could not be more excited to be rejoining the Gettysburg College family,” Beddick said. “I am grateful to Mike Mattia and the search committee for the opportunity. It is truly an honor to be following in the footsteps of Coach John Campo. My experiences as a student-athlete and assistant coach at Gettysburg helped shape the person I am today, and I am looking forward to providing that opportunity for the next generation of Bullet baseball players. The academic and athletic opportunities available at Gettysburg will allow us to recruit and develop student-athletes that will help take our program to the next level. That, combined with the talented student-athletes currently on the team, has me very excited about the future of the program.”
Beddick led Washington to five winning seasons in his five years at the helm, compiling an overall record of 104-57 for a .646 winning percentage. His 2019 Shoremen team opened the season with a program-record 14-game winning streak and finished the year tying the program record for wins in a season, posting a record of 28-12 and one game out of a CC tournament spot. The squad also beat Salisbury and Swarthmore, a pair of nationally ranked teams.
In 2022, Washington finished third in the conference standings and claimed a playoff berth for the first time since 2012. He mentored six players to all-conference accolades – the most in program history – and the conference’s Pitcher of the Year in first-year player Joe Morrissey – the first Shoreman to earn the honor since 1994. Morrissey went on to be named a first-team all-region player the D3Baseball.com Region 5 Rookie of the Year.
“I am excited for Cory and Gettysburg that he has been selected to be the next head baseball coach,” Campo said. “He was a model student, campus citizen, and baseball athlete during his time here and I am confident that he will carry on the Bullet tradition with class and competitive spirit. He is one of the young rising stars in the college baseball coaching profession, and he will do an outstanding job of leading the baseball program into the future.”
Prior to Washington, Beddick started the Blazers’ program and turned them into a competitive team in just three seasons. He was named the 2016 MAC Commonwealth Coach of the Year. Beddick was hired at Hood in the summer of 2013 to begin recruiting for the Blazers’ inaugural season of 2015. That initial season featured a roster of 37 student-athletes and posted a respectable first-year record of 14-25. One of his players was named the MAC Commonwealth and Mid-Atlantic Region Rookie of the Year and was chosen for the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) all-region team and the D3Baseball.com All-America team.
He also held numerous administrative roles at Washington, including as an Assistant Athletics Director for the last year, as the compliance director since 2019, and as the admissions liaison for athletics since 2018.
In just three seasons under Beddick, Hood baseball student-athletes won a total of 13 All-MAC Commonwealth honors, including five first-team honors. In addition to his success recruiting to a new program, Beddick fundraised more than $70,000 to support a program without an alumni base. He started his time at Hood as a part-time head coach and also served as an admissions counselor for two years before moving into the athletic department in a full-time role in the summer of 2016, picking up duties as an Assistant Director of Athletics and NCAA Compliance Coordinator. He was awarded Hood’s Dr. Henry P. and Page Laughlin Administrative Achievement Award, given for “noteworthy service to staff members who have made significant contributions to the College” in April 2016. He also served as the chair of the MAC Commonwealth baseball committee.
Prior to his time at Hood, Beddick spent two seasons as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for Penn State-Behrend, helping that program to a 59-27-1 record and an Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference championship. His first assistant coaching position came with the Bullets, where he worked with hitters and position players for the 2011 season.
Beddick was also a certified Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association basketball official for 10 years.
He earned his bachelor of arts in political science with a minor in history in 2010. He earned an MBA from Penn State-Behrend in May 2013.
Beddick assumes his duties at Gettysburg on July 5.
