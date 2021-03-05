Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball season was extended by 10 minutes Friday when they went to double overtime with the Wagner Seahawks. In a preview of a possible Northeast Conference championship matchup, the Seahawks hit more shots down the stretch to hand the Mount a 73-68 defeat.
Michaela Harrison led the way for the Mountaineers with 18 points. Aryna Taylor added 15 points while Bridget Birkhead contributed 12. Leading scorer Kendall Bresee pulled in 12 rebounds but was limited to four points.
The Mount struggled shooting all game long, ending the contest with a 30.3 field goal percentage. Wagner, on the other hand, shot 43.1 percent as they earned their 12th NEC win.
After a 6-6 tie, Wagner took charge for the remainder of the first half. They would push the lead as high as six, but the Mount hung around throughout the half. A triple by Kayla Agentowicz in the closing moments put the deficit within a possession at halftime.
Early in the third quarter, the Mount pieced together a 7-0 run to grab the lead. Layups by Rebecca Lee and Bresee, and a trey for Taylor helped the visitors surge ahead. From then on, the two teams traded leads, but Wagner regained the same advantage they had at half entering the fourth period.
There were a pair of ties in the fourth before Wagner put themselves again up by three with a layup by Krista Grava. With 1:31 left, Birkhead buried a three to tie it up a third time and send the game to overtime.
In the first extra frame, the Mount looked to take control with a 6-0 run – a jumper by Harrison making the score 60-54 with 3:21 to go. But the Seahawks stormed back, and a triple by Edwards with 36 seconds left knotted the game at 62. Mount missed on their next opportunity and a block by Lee ensured a second OT.
Wagner outscored the Mount 11-6 in the last five minutes to win, going 3-for-4 from the field and 5-for-6 from the line.
NEC Tournament play begins Mount St. Mary’s on Wednesday, March 10th. The Mountaineers are the No. 1 seed and host No. 4 Fairleigh Dickinson at 7 p.m. inside Knott Arena.
