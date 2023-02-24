Location, location, location.
Realtors preach it, wrestlers put themselves through untold pain to preserve it. And on Friday, Gettysburg’s grapplers did everything possible to remain standing on prime turf.
Seven Warriors entered the District 3 Class 3A Championships at Spring Grove, and by the close of business, five still resided in that coveted winner’s bracket. William Yordy (107), Gabe Pecaitis (139), Dalton Redden (145), Jaxon Townsend (160) and Tyler Withers (189) all went 2-0 to put themselves in excellent position to achieve the goal in hand: qualify for the state tournament.
“We’re sitting great as a team,” said Gettysburg head coach Chris Haines, whose club is in second in the team race, seven points behind Central Dauphin. “Individually, those guys did an outstanding job today and I’m looking forward to the semifinal matches tomorrow and punching tickets to Hershey.”
For the five semifinalists, it basically boils down to winning once before losing results a spot in states. Haines said his wrestlers won’t deviate from their typical approach, however, even with a little breathing room.
“It’s just one match a time, focus on the next one,” he said. “You approach every match like it’s the last match.”
No one embodied that more than Redden, who flat-out refused to drop into the cutthroat subdivision known as the consolation bracket. The senior was less than 20 seconds from defeat in the quarterfinals at 145 when he dug in his heels, forced overtime, then won with grit and determination.
“It’s hard to stay calm but luckily I have coaches that believe in me and I believe in myself,” said Redden of the last-second dramatics. “That’s what got me through it.”
Redden’s heart was on display when he willed himself to a 6-4 decision in sudden victory over Ean Wilson of Boiling Springs. Redden (26-11) finished a single-leg shot with :35 left in the second period to pull within 3-2.
Wilson eventually escaped in the third and appeared to stymie Redden as the clock melted. But with 13 seconds left Redden closed the deal on a shot for a takedown that squared the bout at 4-4.
In sudden victory, Redden drove into a double-leg shot and the two wrestlers hit the mat. Wilson reached back with a whizzer to counter but Redden threw a leg over and allowed his weight to drop behind Wilson for the winning two-pointer.
“My gameplan was one good shot, that’s all I needed,” said Redden. “That was it.”
Booking a spot in the district semifinals is a step up after Redden went just 1-2 at 138 at Spring Grove a season ago.
“Thank goodness Dalton stuck with it,” said Haines. “He’s a tough kid, a likeable kid who does all the right things on and off the mat. He really came through for himself in a clutch position and he found a way to finally put the points on the board to be successful.”
Up next for Redden is Central Dauphin senior Matt Repos (45-5, 153-18 career), a three-time state medalist who is attempting to become a four-time regional champion on Saturday.
Pecaitis, Gettysburg’s lone returning PIAA qualifier, rolled to an 11-3 major decision in his opener before closing out Joe McClintock of Northern, 8-5. Pecaitis set the tone on his feet against McClintock and led 5-2 after hitting a re-shot for a takedown in the latter stages of the second period.
McClintock reversed at 1:25 of the third and threw in legs but Pecaitis didn’t budge. After the Polar Bear cut him free to make it 6-4, Pecaitis fired off a straight-on shot that found its mark to seal the victory.
The Warrior junior is seeking his second trip to the state tournament after placing fourth last season at 120. His semifinal opponent is Ephrata senior Tanner McCracken (20-3).
Fellow junior Jaxon Townsend (34-8) continues to stuff opponents in cradles seemingly at will. Townsend hit a cradle before switching off to a bundle for a fall in his opener, then dusted Daniel Boone’s Jared Hewitt in a cradle in the quarters.
Townsend, who went 0-for-2 at districts last year, faces Manheim Central’s Brett Barbush (40-3) in the semifinals. Barbush was fourth at 172 last season.
Like Townsend, Tyler Withers has been nearly unstoppable from the top position this season with 30 pins to his credit. Withers (36-2) takes aim at a spot in the finals and a measure of revenge along the way when he meets Northern junior Cole Bartram on Saturday morning. Bartrum (35-1) handed the Warrior one of his two losses on the season when they faced off in the Trojan Wars earlier this season.
While experience factored into success for most of Gettysburg’s semifinalists, freshman Will Yordy came in out-of-the-box new. The varsity newcomer passed with flying colors on Friday as stacked a pair of pins to power into the semifinals. Should he earn a top-four finish Yordy would become the first Gettysburg freshman to qualify for states since Dylan Reinert in the 2016-2017 season.
He admitted to battling some pre-match jitters but kept things light and went to work with a second-period pin in his opener.
Yordy (37-10) blistered ELCO’s Ashton Kriss in the quarters, opening the scoring with a slick throw-by just 30 seconds in. After allowing an escape, Yordy blew through Kriss for another takedown to make it 4-1.
In little more than two full periods over his first two bouts the freshman notched three takedowns without allowing an offensive point. He dictated terms both times out on Friday.
“Get to my offense and make sure that I’m not letting them control and tempo and pace of the match,” Yordy said of his battle plan. “It means everything to me because if I’m not on my offense they’re controlling me and not letting me get to my stuff.”
Yordy out-quicked Kriss for a takedown midway through the second period then began prying an arm. Once secured, he powered Kriss to his shoulders for a fall in 3:45, taking about a minute longer than he needed to dispatch his first-round foe.
“Yordy’s been hot lately and he’s sitting exactly where we want him,” said Haines. “He’s wrestled great.”
Up next for Yordy is a semifinal matchup with Central Dauphin standout freshman Thunder Beard (41-8), who won by technical fall and pin on Friday. Beard defeated Yordy twice this season, including once with a defensive fall.
“Not worry about anything, go through my normal routine,” he said of his approach for the semifinals. “Not overthink it.”
Warrior freshman Isaiah Jackson went 2-1 on Friday to remain in contention at 114. Jackson (27-16) was in a 2-2 deadlock with Manheim Central senior Braxton Keiffer in the quarters, but had controlled most aspects of the bout. That changed when Keiffer went upper body, powering Jackson to the mat for a fall.
“He wrestled great but he made that 14-year-old mistake, and it cost him a match,” said Haines. “At this level, it’s high-risk high-reward and tonight was the bad end of that.”
Gettysburg freshman Caden Shearer went 0-2 in his district debut at 152, ending his season at 18-18.
One of New Oxford’s three entrants is returning Saturday to slug it out in the consolations. Senior Jerry Dattoli (127) remains in the mix while sophomore Lane Johnson went 0-2 at 160 to close out the season at 24-15 and junior Micah Smith (21-12) went 1-2 at 285.
