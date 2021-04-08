For the Delone Catholic girls, the beat goes on. The team favored to win Division 3 of the YAIAA got its second win of the season on Thursday with a resounding 127-20 whitewashing of host Biglerville on a beautiful, sunny afternoon. The boys were not as fortunate, as the Canners took Delone, 78-66.
While many athletes had a big day, none was bigger than the one turned in by Biglerville’s Mackenzie White. While the team struggled against the Squirette juggernaut, White, in her first competition in nearly two years, won the javelin with a big throw of 120-feet-10 inches. That throw was not only a personal best by six feet, it also surpassed the Canner school record, previously held by Katie Camara (116-0, 2014).
“My best at the end of 2019 was 114-10, so I was hoping that in the first meet I would get that out of the way and then go from there,” White said. “Having no season last year, but then training hard for a year, I was hoping for a big throw to start the year.”
White, who has committed to Liberty University to continue her education and her track and field career, looked good in her win. One would never suspect that she missed a season, though she appreciated the extra time to focus on training. She also won the shot put (32-5) and placed third in the discus.
“It was rough not having a season last year, and not having any numbers for college, but it was also nice to have a solid year to train and not have to worry about competition,” White said. “But there really was a lot of excitement to come back. I am hoping to get up close to 140, and maybe make states this year.”
Liberty’s best javelin thrower has thrown 140 feet.
Besides White, the Canners were only able to find nine more points. Abby Jacoby continued her winning ways for Delone by taking the 100, both hurdle races, and running a leg on the winning 4 x 100. Sam Smith, who is getting used to running at the front, took the 1600 and 3200, and also ran on the winning 4 x 800 team. In the field, Emily Malesky kept following in her successful sisters’ footsteps by winning the pole vault and long jump, while Makenna Mummert took the high jump and triple jump.
Tough meet or not, the Delone girls are always competing, if not with the other team, then against each other. Such competition makes them tougher, but also makes them closer as a team. Many of the athletes are on the basketball team, and bring the competitive drive to the track.
“One thing about track is that many of them really don’t know what the sport is like,” said Delone head coach Caine Morehead. “They say, ‘what do I do?’ and we say, ‘run — just run and go fast when we say go fast.’ So they just go out and do it. With this season being so short, we really can’t take days off. Just two meets in, we are a third of the way done. With this being Biglerville’s first meet, we had no idea what to expect. So we put a good lineup in, and the girls did well. We got some good races out of them.”
On the boys’ side, Delone won 11 of the 18 events, but the Canners dominated the throws to win the meet. While the Squires were taking care of things on the track, the Canners were up on the hill cleaning up in the throwing department.
“Their boys just had too much for us in the throws,” Morehead said. “We had all of our javelin throwers throw the farthest they have ever thrown, by about 10 feet each, and they had two that were better. We won a lot of events, but when they go two-three, we only gain one point.”
In particular, Kalen Sharrah and Jack Regentin took care of business. Sharrah, who has his sights set on the school discus record, won his specialty with a toss of 135-2, and placed second in the shot put. Regentin, a junior in his first real year of throwing, took the shot put (42-5), placed second to teammate Jacob Mead in the javelin, then placed second to Sharrah in the discus. The 26-1 advantage for Biglerville in the throws was the difference in the meet.
“We have some exceptional throwers,” said Biglerville head coach Jessica Collins. “Everyone has improved a lot since the start of last year, before the season was cancelled. Now, with our first meet, we all know where we are, and we better know what to expect. Everyone’s attitude is really good, and they have all really stepped it up, with a smaller team and the loss of last season, and they have done a great job of staying positive. We just take it day by day right now.”
Collins, a former runner at Shippensburg University, has worked with the Biglerville distance runners the last few years, but is in her first year as the head coach.
Delone got a lot of points from three athletes. Ryan Murphy, one of the top sprinters in the Times Area, won the 100 meters (11.8), the 300 meter hurdles (43.5), the high jump, and was on the winning 4 x 400 team. Teammate Trenton Kopp won the long jump, triple jump, was on the 4 x 400, and placed second in the 200. And distance runner Aidan Davis did the monster distance triple, winning the 800, 1600, and 3200.
Perhaps the best race of the day was the 200, where Kopp took a big lead into the homestretch. Seemingly comfortably ahead, Kopp began to tie up a bit just as Canner Caden Althoff put on the afterburners. Althoff caught Kopp three steps before the line to win by two-tenths of a second in 24.0.
BOYS
3200 relay- 1.Biglerville (Wright, Crum, Acevedo, Aguilar) 9:39.4; 110 hurdles- 1.Aiden Wright B 18.0, 2.Ryan VanDyke B 21.5; 100- 1.Ryan Murphy DC 11.8, 2.Caden Althoff B 11.9, 3.Jesus Salazar-Ruelas B 12.1; 1600- 1.Aidan Davis DC 5:33.6, 2.Nic Acevedo B 5:46.1, 3.Kalani Crum B 5:50.0; 400 relay- 1.Biglerville (Salazar-Ruelas, Mead, Alcevedo, Althoff) 47.5; 400- 1.Devin Boyd DC 57.6, 2.Fernando Salazar DC 1:00.0, 3.Seth Lady B 1:00.2; 300 hurdles- 1.Murphy DC 43.5, 2.A. Wright B 44.7, 3.VanDyke B 50.3; 800- 1.Davis DC 2:26.0, 2.Dante Aguilar B 2:29.9, 3.Ben Wright B 2:30.7; 200- 1.Althoff B 24.0, 2.Trenton Kopp DC 24.2, 3.Salazar-Ruelas B 25.0; 3200- 1.Davis DC 12:30.6, 2.Ethan Darlington DC 13:16.2, 3.Peter Baugher DC 13:16.3; 1600 relay- 1.Delone Catholic (Murphy, Staub, Boyd, Kopp) 3:55.0; High jump- 1.Murphy DC 5-6; Long jump- 1.Kopp DC 18-8 ½, 2.A. Wright B 17-6, 3.Sam Fee B 10-6 ¼ ; Triple jump- 1.Kopp DC 37-10, 2.Crum B 37-3, 3.VanDyke B 30-8; Pole vault- 1.Wyatt Didio DC 10-0, 2.VanDyke B 9-6; Shot put- 1.Jack Regentin B 42-5, 2.Kalen Sharrah B 39-10, 3.John Sanchez B 38-1; Discus- 1.Sharrah B 135-2, 2.Regentin B 111-6, 3.Sanchez B 108-0; Javelin- 1.Jacob Mead B 137-6, 2.Regentin B 128-0, 3.Gage Wildasin DC 117-5.
GIRLS
3200 relay- 1.Delone Catholic (E. Hughes, M. Hughes, O’Brien, Smith) 19:00.0; 100 hurdles- 1.Abby Jacoby DC 17.1, 2.Emma Bunty DC 19.4, 3.Tania Catonga B 21.9; 100- 1.Jacoby DC 13.0, 2.Madison O’Brien DC 14.1, 3.Emily McCann DC 14.1; 1600- 1.Sam Smith DC 6:24.1, 2.Annabel Biggins DC 6:31.9, 3.Abigail Fields DC 6:42.8; 400 relay- 1.Delone Catholic (Jacoby, M. O’Brien, Malesky, McCann) 54.0; 400- 1.Emma Raville DC 1:09.9, 2.Taylor Noel DC 1:16.6, 3.Anne Deleon B 1:25.4; 300 hurdles- 1.Jacoby DC 52.3, 2.Bunty DC 56.2, 3.Catonga B 1:01.0; 800- 1.Julia O’Brien DC 2:46.5, 2.Biggins DC 2:50.3, 3.Ella Hughes DC 2:52.6; 200- 1.McCann DC 29.0, 2.Amanda Kane B 30.6, 3.Raville DC 31.8; 3200- 1.Smith DC 14:24.6, 2.Becky Hernandez DC 14:54.3; 1600 relay- 1.Delone Catholic (Raville, M. Hughes, M. O’Brien, McCann) 5:37.7; High jump- 1.Makenna Mummert DC 4-8, 2. Marissa Miller DC 4-6; Long jump- 1.Emily Malesky DC 14-3, 2.Miller DC 13-8, 3.Mummert DC 13-2 ¼ ; Triple jump- 1.Mummert DC 29-11 ¼ , 2.Miller DC 29-5 ½ 3.Malesky DC 28-6; Pole vault- 1.Malesky DC 8-0, 2.Miller DC 7-0; Shot put- 1.Mackenzie White B 28-1 ¼ 2.Katie White B 25-5 ½ , 3.Gaby Roberts DC 25-2; Discus- 1.Grace Myers DC 80-7, 2.Lindsay Myers DC 65-4, 3.M. White 62-7; Javelin- 1.M. White B 120-10, 2.Roberts DC 86-5, 3.Kaitlyn Schwarz DC 81-1.
