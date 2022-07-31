For the fifth time in the past six seasons, Cashtown has advanced to the championship round of the South Penn League playoffs. It’s also the team’s seventh trip in the past 12 campaigns.
The Pirates earned their spot by taking down homestanding Littlestown, 6-3, in Game 4 of their semifinal series Sunday afternoon at Memorial Field.
Cashtown (30-6-1) will face defending champion Hagerstown (34-0-1) in a best-of-5 series beginning Thursday at Hagerstown. It will be a playoff rubber match for the two sides after the Pirates took down the Braves in 2020 championship round and the Braves returned the favor in the 2021 semifinals.
“We were focused on Littlestown, because that’s who we were playing. But now, we can focus on Hagerstown,” Cashtown manager Eric Ketterman said. “They’re a tough squad. They hit well, they pitch well, but so do we. I’m confident in my guys, but we have a ton of respect for Hagerstown, too.”
After starting twice in Cashtown’s quartefinal victory over Frederick, Bucco hurler Austin Kunkel was pitching against the Dodgers on a week of rest and he went the distance on 85 pitches, with 55 of them being strikes. He allowed three runs and seven hits with one strikeout and two walks.
“Austin was throwing a lot of strikes and pounding the zone,” Ketterman said. “Guys are putting it in play against him, but our defense was making plays behind him.”
The game was scoreless into the top of the third when the visitors hung a quartet of runs on the board.
Tyler Reinert supplied the key knock with a two-run double. Travis Black and Mike Tempel each contributed RBI singles to the rally.
Littlestown (24-12) got a run back in the bottom of the fourth on Jake Saylor’s two-bagger to the gap in left-center that plated Sam Wertz. But the damage could’ve doubled except for a beautiful relay from Aden Juelich to Zach Ketterman and then Ketterman’s on-the-money strike to Dylan Ed, who tagged out Travis Inch at the plate.
Kunkel retired Justin Brookhart on a pop out to keep the visitors holding a 4-1 advantage.
Juelich began the sixth by reaching on an error and Ketterman followed with a bomb over the center field fence to bump the advantage to 6-1. That was the third at bat of the day that Ketterman put the first pitch in play.
“If I get a good pitch to hit, I try to go early. That’s our philosophy as a team,” Zach Ketterman said. “It was a fastball up and that’s what I was looking for. Something up that I could drive back up the middle.”
That provided more cushion for Kunkel and he took advantage of it when he ran into trouble in the bottom of the sixth.
“Those extra two runs gave Kunkel a little more of a leash,” Eric Ketterman said. “We had Mike Tempel ready, if he was needed. But Austin was very good today.”
Littlestown scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI single from Saylor and a run-scoring groundout by Brookhart.
After Curtis Harman was hit by a pitch, Jacob Crawmer came to the plate representing the tying run with two away.
Kunkel induced a flyout to center on a 0-1 pitch to Crawmer to end the inning.
“I might’ve relaxed a little too much after they gave me a five-run lead,” Kunkel said. “But I’ve got a good defense behind me that I trust to make plays.”
Kunkel retired the hosts in order in the bottom of the seventh to end it.
“It’s frustrating, but we’ll get back there eventually,” Littlestown player-manager Justin Keith said of returning to the championship series for the first time since 2010. “We’re close, but we’ve got to get a little bit better.”
Littlestown pitcher Justin Gladhill was going on two days’ rest, after throwing 82 pitches in Thursday’s win. He went the distance on Sunday and allowed five earned runs and 11 hits with two strikeouts and three walks.
“Gus has an amazing ability to recover quickly and be able to pitch sooner than most pitchers,” Keith said. “He missed on a few pitches today, but he was very good.”
Tempel led the way for Cashtown with a trio hits, while Ketterman, Black and Juelich each had two apiece.
Wertz, Saylor and Gladhill had two hits each for the Dodgers.
Cashtown put itself in position to end the series on the backs of a combined four-hitter from Nate Holt and Simeon Davis in a 7-0 victory on Saturday at Cashtown.
Holt worked the first four frames and allowed three hits with six strikeouts and one walk to earn the win. Davis earned the save by going the last three innings and yielding one hit with no walks and no strikeouts.
Cashtown broke the game open with a five-spot in the bottom of the second as Zach Ketterman belted a three-run homer to break the scoreless deadlock.
Reinert and Tempel put a bow on the rally with run-scoring singles.
In the third, Davis went inside-out for a solo round-tripper to leadoff the inning. Then Chris Schachle wrapped up the scoring with an RBI single in the fifth.
Davis had three hits, while Black, Schachle, Reinert and D.J. Cool each had two.
Sunday
Cashtown 004 002 0 — 6 11 0
Littlestown 000 102 0 — 3 7 2
Austin Kunkel and Dylan Ed; Justin Gladhill and Curtis Harman. SO-BB: Kunkel 1-2; Gladhill 2-3. W — Kunkel. L — Gladhill. 2B: C-Zach Ketterman, Tyler Reinert, Mike Tempel; L-Jake Saylor. HR: C-Ketterman.
Saturday
Littlestown 000 000 0 — 0 4 0
Cashtown 051 010 x — 7 13 0
Calvin Benevento and Jake Saylor; Nate Holt, Simeon Davis (5) and Dylan Ed. SO-BB: Benevento 3-1; Holt 6-1, Davis 0-0. W — Holt. L — Benevento. 2B: C-Simeon Davis. HR: C-Zach Ketterman, Davis.
