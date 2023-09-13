Shenandoah, ranked 25th in the latest NFHCA Div. III coaches’ poll, bookended a Gettysburg third-quarter goal for a 3-1 victory.
THE LEADERS
Shenandoah, ranked 25th in the latest NFHCA Div. III coaches’ poll, bookended a Gettysburg third-quarter goal for a 3-1 victory.
THE LEADERS
• Charlotte Lacey led the Bullets with her first goal of the season.
FOR THE FOES
• Gracie Wilkerson scored both third-quarter tallies for the Hornets.
THE REST OF THE STORY
• In a defensive first half, Mairead McKibbon dribbled in on the left side of the cage before crossing the ball in front of the goal, where Rachel Koerner tapped it home for a 1-0 lead at the 11:18 mark.
• At the 36:02 mark, Gracie Wilkerson took a shot from the left side of the circle that tipped up off the goalie and then high off a defender’s stick before ending up in the back of the net for a 2-0 lead. Just 40 seconds later, Morgan Cherry took a pass in on a corner and sent it across to Charlotte Lacey. Lacey fired from the right wing and her ball made it all the way through the center of the defense and to the backboard to cut the deficit back to one.
• Just over three minutes after the Lacey tally, Wilkerson took an inserted penalty corner from Camryn DeLeva and blasted it home from the left wing for the final margin.
THE INSIDE STORY
• Shenandoah finished with an 11-4 advantage in shots and 5-3 edge in penalty corners.
• Emilia Saccento made five saves in goal for Gettysburg.
NEXT UP
The Bullets return to action at home against Bridgewater on Wednesday. Game time is 4 p.m.
