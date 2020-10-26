Family: Robert O’Brien (father), Robert O’Brien (brother) and Luke O’Brien (bother)
Pets: Black angus cattle (I live on a farm)
Sports played: Cross country and distance running in track & field (1600, 3200, 4x800 relay)
Favorite part of your sport: The team environment and competitive atmosphere
Least favorite part of your sport: The end of the season
Favorite memory from cross country: Running at counties, districts and states
Favorite subjects in school: AP computer science, computer programming
Favorite cafeteria meal at school: Hot ham and chesse on a pretzel roll
Favorite college or pro teams: Penn State, Dallas Cowboys
Favorite athletes: Nick Symonds, Cole Beasley, Maggie Lucas
If you could attend one sporting event in the world, what would it be? The Olympics because I would get to watch the greatest athletes in the world compete
Hobbies outside of sports: Farming, hiking, kayaking
Favorite food: Steak
Favorite music: Country/rock; favorite band is Nickelback
Favorite movie/TV show: Rocky 3 & 4, and Survivor
Celebrity you would most like to meet: Jeff Probst (Survivor host)
If you could change one thing in the world, what would it be? Have world peace
Outside of sports, what skills would you like to learn? How to drive a stick shift
Pet peeve: Slow drivers in the left lane
Dream job: Software engineering
Future plans: Go to college and eventually run in a half-marathon/marathon
Worlds to live by: “Every champion was once a contender who refused to give up.” — Rocky Balboa
