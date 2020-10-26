Family: Robert O’Brien (father), Robert O’Brien (brother) and Luke O’Brien (bother)

Pets: Black angus cattle (I live on a farm)

Sports played: Cross country and distance running in track & field (1600, 3200, 4x800 relay)

Favorite part of your sport: The team environment and competitive atmosphere

Least favorite part of your sport: The end of the season

Favorite memory from cross country: Running at counties, districts and states

Favorite subjects in school: AP computer science, computer programming

Favorite cafeteria meal at school: Hot ham and chesse on a pretzel roll

Favorite college or pro teams: Penn State, Dallas Cowboys

Favorite athletes: Nick Symonds, Cole Beasley, Maggie Lucas

If you could attend one sporting event in the world, what would it be? The Olympics because I would get to watch the greatest athletes in the world compete

Hobbies outside of sports: Farming, hiking, kayaking

Favorite food: Steak

Favorite music: Country/rock; favorite band is Nickelback

Favorite movie/TV show: Rocky 3 & 4, and Survivor

Celebrity you would most like to meet: Jeff Probst (Survivor host)

If you could change one thing in the world, what would it be? Have world peace

Outside of sports, what skills would you like to learn? How to drive a stick shift

Pet peeve: Slow drivers in the left lane

Dream job: Software engineering

Future plans: Go to college and eventually run in a half-marathon/marathon

Worlds to live by: “Every champion was once a contender who refused to give up.” — Rocky Balboa