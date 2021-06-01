It had been over a month since Freddie Rahmer last stood in victory lane at Lincoln Speedway.
Since his win in April, Rahmer had only finished outside the top five once. Despite the solid finishes Rahmer shows up every week wanting a win. On Monday, he got just that.
“It feels really good to win again, it feels like it’s been a while” he shared in victory lane.
The win was special as it was the Hank Gentzler Memorial. Gentzler was a staple in racing and his legacy continues on with the annual running of his memorial race. When asked in victory lane about Gentzler, Rahmer said: “He supported racing in a lot of different ways. I’ve never won this race before, so it was pretty cool to do that.”
Freddie’s win was his 16th at Lincoln and ties him with Steve Kinser on the all-time win list.
Ryan Smith, the winner of the 2019 Hank Gentzler Memorial, started on the pole of the 35-lap feature.
Smith led the field into turn 1 with Aaron Bollinger, Freddie and Brandon Rahmer battling for position behind him.
Freddie drove to the outside of Bollinger coming out of turn 4 and took second at the line.
The first caution of the race came on lap 3 when Bollinger got turned around in turn 2. Bollinger had been running third and was able to rejoin the field.
Smith led Freddie, Brandon, Dylan Norris and Chad Trout to the cone for the single-file restart.
Freddie looked to the inside of Smith into turn 1 and took the lead coming out of turn 2. Trout was also on the move and got by Norris for fourth.
Brandon was working the bottom trying to reel in Smith for second. Brandon took the spot at the line on lap 9.
As the leaders worked through heavy lapped traffic Trout was closing in on Smith for third as Smith was battling to take second back from Brandon. The three-car battle was put to a halt when the yellow flag waved on lap 20 for Bradley Howard who got spun around in turn 2.
The Rahmer brothers paced the field ahead of Smith, Trout and Tyler Ross.
Smith and Trout raced side by side at the line on lap 22 with Trout having the slight advantage to take third. Smith took the spot back on the next lap. Ross entered the picture making it a three-car battle for third.
Smith created some distance and pulled away from Trout and Ross leaving them to duke it out for fourth.
Lapped traffic came back into play on lap 27. Lapped traffic did not slow Freddie down and he had a 2.446 second lead over Brandon with five laps to go.
Smith got by Brandon in lapped traffic for second on lap 31 and Trout followed on the next lap taking third.
Freddie got to the checkered flag 4.741 seconds ahead of Smith. Trout was closing but ran out of laps and settled for third. Brandon crossed the line fourth and Ross completed the top five.
Brandon Rahmer, Smith and Norris each earned a $100 bonus for their heat race wins. Trey Hivner set quick time with a lap of 13.407 seconds earning him a $100 bonus. Another $100 bonus went to Tucker Klaasmeyer for winning the B-main.
The $500 hard charger award went to Chase Dietz who advanced nine positions to finish eighth. Two $250 hard luck awards were given to Greg Plank and Landon Price.
LINCOLN SPEEDWAY
Monday
410 Sprints
Feature (35 laps): 1. 51-Freddie Rahmer ($5,000); 2. 10X-Ryan Smith; 3. 1X-Chad Trout; 4. 88-Brandon Rahmer; 5. 75-Tyler Ross; 6. 99m-Kyle Moody; 7. 44-Dylan Norris; 8. 39-Chase Dietz; 9. 87-Alan Krimes; 10. 59-Jim Siegel; 11. 91-Tony Fiore; 12. 8-Billy Dietrich; 13. 7-Trey Hivner; 14. 5E-Tim Wagaman; 15. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 16. 2w-Glenndon Forsythe; 17. 27-Tucker Klaasmeyer; 18. 19-Troy Wagaman; 19. 16A-Aaron Bollinger; 20. 11A-Austin Bishop; 21. 21T-Scott Fisher (DNF; 22. 90-Jordan Givler (DNF); 23. 49H-Bradley Howard (DNF); 24. 9-Dalton Dietrich (DNF)
Lap leaders: Smith (1-3) & F. Rahmer (4-35)
Heat 1 (10 laps): 1. 88-Brandon Rahmer; 2. 1X-Chad Trout; 3. 7-Trey Hivner; 4. 49H-Bradley Howard; 5. 8-Billy Dietrich; 6. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 7. 5E-Tim Wagaman; 8. 90-Jordan Givler; 9. 11P-Greg Plank
Heat 2 (10 laps): 1. 10X-Ryan Smith; 2. 91-Tony Fiore; 3. 59-Jim Siegel; 4. 16A-Aaron Bollinger; 5. 99m-Kyle Moody; 6. 39-Chase Dietz; 7. 19-Troy Wagaman; 8. 27-Tucker Klaasmeyer; 9. 69P-Landon Price
Heat 3 (10 laps): 1. 44-Dylan Norris; 2. 51-Freddie Rahmer; 3. 75-Tyler Ross; 4. 87-Alan Krimes; 5. 2w-Glenndon Forsythe; 6. 9-Dalton Dietrich; 7. 11A-Austin Bishop; 8. 21T-Scott Fisher
Consy (10 laps): 1. 27-Tucker Klaasmeyer; 2. 90-Jordan Givler; 3. 19-Troy Wagaman; 4. 5E-Tim Wagaman; 5. 11A-Austin Bishop; 6. 21T-Scott Fisher; 7. 11P-Greg Plank; 8. 69-Landon Price
