Gettysburg head coach Jeff Bair called a timeout with his team trailing by five points in the fourth quarter and got yelled at by his players for doing so.
The Warriors responded to the deficit by forcing overtime and then pitching a shutout in the extra session to earn a 55-43 victory over visiting Lower Dauphin in the semifinals of the District 3 Class 5A girls’ basketball tournament Tuesday night.
“The girls told me that they didn’t need the timeout and that I should’ve saved it for when they did need one,” Bair admitted after the game. “This is a group that’s played in so many big games together and they understand the pressure and the big moment. They understand how to make plays and create turnovers when they need to.”
The win earns Gettysburg its fourth straight trip to the district title game where they finished as runners-up in 2019 and 2021, while taking home the gold in 2020. The Warriors will look to level that record at two apiece when they face off with top-seeded Mechanicsburg (21-4) on Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Giant Center in Hershey. The Wildcats punched their ticket by defeating Manheim Central, 45-40, in the other semifinal.
“Our goal all season was to get to the district championship game,” Bair said. “Mechanicsburg defends very well, they have an excellent big girl and we’re gonna have to defend well if we want to win.”
Senior Anne Bair added, “This was always the goal. It’s almost the expectation, but we won’t take the opportunity to win another district title for granted.”
Gettysburg (21-5) trailed 40-35 with 4:58 to go in regulation before hoops by Emili Scavitto and Bair drew them to within one just over two minutes later.
Senior Camryn Felix banked in her sixth trifecta of the night, from out on the left wing, off an assist from Bair at the 2:28 mark, but LD answered with a triple by Cadyn Eismann just 13 seconds later to wrestle the lead back.
Bair evened things at 43-all with 1:10 remaining, but neither team was able to break the deadlock and things went to overtime following LD’s Lauren Wahlers miss on a jumper from the right elbow as time expired.
“Our team doesn’t panic,” Felix said. “We’ve got so much experience playing together and we’ve been in a lot of big games.”
Anne Bair added, “It comes with maturity and experience. We’ve played big games in front of big crowds, so games like this don’t bother us.”
A minute into overtime, Bair connected twice from the charity stripe, then a transition layup by Bri Abate, off an assist from Carly Eckhart with 2:25 to go, doubled the hosts’ lead.
Abate’s bucket was the only field goal in the extra frame as Gettysburg made 8-of-10 free throw attempts in the last 96 seconds to close out the game.
Felix carried the offensive load in the first quarter as she made all three of her attempts from beyond the arc to spearhead a 15-3 opening stanza by the Warriors.
“We figured that they would come out in a zone and we wanted to put Cam in position to have good looks and to shoot,” Coach Bair said. “She was awesome tonight.”
Felix scorched the nets for a career high 25 points.
“There was a lot of adrenaline in the gym tonight and it felt like every shot that I took was going in,” Felix said. “My teammates were setting screens and getting me open. I couldn’t have done it without them doing that and passing me the ball in good spots.”
Lower Dauphin (15-10) rallied in the second quarter, getting as close as 19-16, before Eckhart split a pair of free throws with nine ticks to go until the break, then followed a Falcon turnover with a layup at the horn off an assist from Bair.
The Falcons pecked away at the Gettysburg lead throughout the third quarter and took their first lead of the night when Eismann connected on a trifecta with 1:43 to play in the frame to make it 32-31.
A Bair bucket with 59 seconds left in the stanza swung the lead back to the hosts and they carried that one-point edge to the fourth quarter.
The final stanza of regulation opened with a pair of freebies by Felix, but LD responded with an 8-0 run to take its biggest lead of the contest, prompting Bair’s request for time.
“This was a great game and I’m really proud of the girls,” he said. “They faced some adversity tonight and they responded well.”
Felix was joined in double figures by Bair, who crossed the 1,400-point barrier for her outstanding career with an 11-point, 7-assist effort.
Eismann buried a quintet of triples on the night on her way to a team-high 17 points off the bench.
Lower Dauphin 3 13 16 11 0 — 43
Gettysburg 15 7 11 10 12 — 55
Lower Dauphin (43): Cadyn Eismann 6 0-0 17, Jamie Swartz 3 2-3 8, Justyce Hollenbach 2 2-5 7, Lauren Wahlers 2 2-2 7, Emily Denotaris 2 0-1 4. Non-scorers: Wilt, Piegzik, Murray. Totals: 15 6-11 43.
Gettysburg (55): Camryn Felix 7 5-6 25, Autumn Oaster 1 2-2 5, Carly Eckhart 1 4-6 6, Anne Bair 3 5-6 11, Emili Scavitto 2 1-2 5, Bri Abate 1 1-2 3. Non-scorers: Raville, Barrick, Mackencherry, Shelton, Delaney. Totals: 15 18-24 55.
3-pointers: LD-Eismann 5, Hollenbach, Wahlers; G-Felix 6, Oaster
