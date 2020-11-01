FIELD HOCKEY
Biglerville 6,
Delone Catholic 0
Natalie Showaker’s hat trick led to a 6-0 victory on Saturday morning that secured Biglerville’s first trip to the District 3 playoffs since 2013.
The Canners (9-3-1) finished seventh in the final D3 Class 1A power rankings and will face Bermudian Springs (13-0) in the quarterfinals at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
Showaker scored the lone goal of the first half before the hosts cranked things up with five goals after the intermission. Seniors Haily Showers and Charlotte King sandwiched goals around Showaker’s second tally to make it 4-0. Showaker got her hat trick with one second left in the third period, and Paige Ney capped the scoring with a tally in the fourth.
Biglerville allowed only two shots on goal in posting its ninth shutout of the season.
Delone Catholic 0 0 — 0
Biglerville 1 5 — 6
Goals: B-Natalie Showaker 3, Haily Showers, Charlotte King, Paige Ney. Shots: DC-2; B-20. Corners: DC-1; B-23. Saves: DC-Sophia Galysh 4; B-Ivana Stanko 0.
District 3 Championships
Class 3A
Wednesday — Quarterfinals
8. State College or Mifflin County at 1. Lower Dauphin (12-0-0), 3:45
5. Penn Manor (11-2-0) at 4. Wilson (11-2-0), 4
7. Central York (11-2-0) at 2. Central Dauphin (12-1-0), 4
6. Cumberland Valley (9-3-1) at 3. Dallastown (12-1-0), 7
Class 2A
Wednesday — Quarterfinals
8. Garden Spot (9-3-0) at 1. Palmyra (10-2-0), 6:30
5. Conestoga Valley (9-4-0) at 4. ELCO (12-1-0), 4
7. Hershey (9-4-0) at 2. New Oxford (11-1-0), TBA
6. Lampeter-Strasburg (10-3-0) at 3. Twin Valley (11-1-0), 4
Class 1A
Wednesday — Quarterfinals
8. Annville-Cleona (8-5-0) at 1. Oley Valley (12-0-0), 6
5. Greenwood (8-2-0) at 4. Eastern York (10-3-0), TBA
7. Biglerville (9-3-1) at 2. Bermudian Springs (13-0-0), 7
6. Newport (7-2-0) at 3. Lancaster Mennonite (10-2-0), 7
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Bermudian Springs 3,
Littlestown 1
Hannah Chenault scored three unanswered goals on Saturday as the Eagles topped the host Bolts and surged into the District 3 Class 2A playoff field. The victory, Berm’s fifth straight, also secured a share of the YAIAA-3 championship as the Eagles pulled even with Fairfield at 10-1-1.
Berm’s last division title came in 2009.
After watching Littlestown take the lead on an own goal, Bermudian squared things when Chenault followed up a shot by Bailey Oehmig.
Chenault cashed in twice more in the second half to put things away for the visitors.
Bermudian finished fourth in the final 2A power rankings and will face No. 1 Wyomissing (14-1) at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
District 3 Championships
Class 4A
Wednesday — Quarterfinals
8. Warwick (6-3-1) at 1. Wilson (11-0), 5:30
5. Cumberland Valley (11-1) at 4. Lower Dauphin (12-0), 7:30
7. Dallastown (12-2) at 2. Manheim Twp. (11-1), 4
6. Central Duaphin (11-1) at 3. Central York (14-0), 6
Class 3A
Wednesday — Quarterfinals
8. Conrad Weiser (10-4) at 1. ELCO (13-0), 7
5. Daniel Boone (11-3) at 4. Mechanicsburg (11-2), 6
7. Cocalico (10-2-1) at 2. Greencastle (14-0), 7
6. Lampeter-Strasburg (8-3-2) at 3. Gettysburg (12-0), 7
Class 2A
Saturday — Semifinals
4. Bermudian Springs (10-1-1) at 1. Wyomissing (14-1), 2
3. Camp Hill (9-2-1) at 2. Northern Lebanon (14-0), 7
Class 1A
Saturday — Semifinals
4. High Point Baptist (9-3) at 1. Fairfield (10-1-1), TBA
3. York Catholic (9-3) at 2. Mount Calvary (13-1), 4
BOYS SOCCER
District 3 Championships
Class 4A
Wednesday — 8. Hempfield (7-4) at 1. Wilson (10-0), 7:30
5. Northeastern (12-2) at 4. Cumberland Valley (13-1), 6
7. Dallastown (10-3-1) at 2. Central Dauphin (13-1), 6:30
6. Conestoga Valley (8-2) at 3. Manheim Twp. (10-2), 6
Class 3A
Quarterfinals — Wednesday
8. Daniel Boone (9-3-1) at 1. Susquehannock (12-0), 7
5. Fleetwood (9-2) at 4. Lampeter-Strasburg (9-2-1), 7
7. York Suburban (10-2) at 2. Lower Dauphin (11-0-1), 5:30
6. Hershey (8-2-2) at 3. Northern (14-0-1), 7
Class 2A
Saturday — Semifinals
4. Boiling Springs (11-3) at 1. Lancaster Mennonite (9-1), 7
3. Oley Valley (12-1-1) at 2. Greenwood (9-0-1), 6
Class 1A
Saturday — Semifinals
4. Tulpehocken (12-2-1) at 1. Mount Calvary (12-0-1), 7
3. York Catholic (11-0-1) at 2. Camp Hill (9-1-2), 5
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
District 3 Championships
Class 4A
Thursday — Quarterfinals, 7
8. Elizabethtown (12-2) at 1. Hempfield (12-0)
5. Cumberland Valley (10-3) at 4. Palmyra (9-2)
7. Hershey (8-2) at 2. Waynesboro (12-1)
6. South Western (10-2) at 3. Wilson (11-2)
Class 3A
Thursday — Quarterfinals, 7
8. West York (8-4) at 1. Garden Spot (14-0)
5. James Buchanan (11-2) at 4. Fleetwood (13-0)
7. Lancaster Catholic (11-2) at 2. York Suburban (14-0)
6. Twin Valley (10-2) at 3. Spring Grove (10-2)
Class 2A
Saturday — Semifinals
4. Littlestown (8-4) at 1. Trinity (12-0), 5
3. Delone Catholic (10-2) at 2. York Catholic (12-0), 1
Class 1A
Saturday — Semifinals, 1
4. Covenant Christian (10-4) at 1. Mount Calvary (15-0)
3. Millersburg (13-4) at 2. Lititz Christian (11-1)
FOOTBALL
District 3 Championships
Class 6A
Semifinals
William Penn d. Harrisburg via forfeit
Central York 42, Central Dauphin 15
Friday — Championship
4. W. Penn (6-0) at 3. C. York (7-0), 7
Class 5A
Friday — Semifinals
4. Mechanicsburg (6-0) at 1. Governor Mifflin (6-0), 7
3. New Oxford (6-0) at 2. Warwick (7-0), 7
Class 4A
Friday — Semfinals
4. Conrad Weiser (6-0) at 1. Lampeter-Strasburg (7-0), 7
3. Northern (5-1) at 2. ELCO (6-0), 7
Class 3A
Semifinals
Middletown 46, Bermudian Springs 7
Wyomissing 47, Boiling Springs 7
Friday — Championship
2. Wyomissing (6-0) at 1. Middletown (4-1), 7
Class 2A
Friday — Championship
2. Camp Hill (2-2) at 1. York Catholic (5-1), 7
Class 1A
Championship
Steel-High 23, Delone Catholic 13
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.