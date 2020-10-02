Late into the first half, Biglerville had played Delone Catholic tough and trailed the Squires by 10 points.
With the Squires facing a 3rd-and-8 at their own 29, Coltyn Keller hooked up with Tate Neiderer for a 71-yard scoring pass and the Squires went on to cruise to a 38-7 victory in YAIAA-3 football action Friday night at J.T. Flaherty Field in McSherrystown.
“We had one missed assignment on that play and we paid for it,” Biglerville head coach Brett Smyers said. “They hit the pass, we missed a tackle and he was gone.”
Biglerville (0-3) put substantial pressure on Keller, but he was able to find a throwing lane to get the ball to Neiderer, who broke a tackle and was off to the races right down the middle of the field to bump Delone’s advantage to 24-7 with 30 seconds to play until the break.
“I actually ran into a lineman that was pulling for me on that play and it knocked me off my route,” Neiderer said. “I turned around and the ball was on me.”
Delone head coach Corey Zortman said of the crucial play, “That’s what good athletes do. Coltyn stepped up in the pocket and made a good throw. Once Tate gets the ball in his hands, he’s dangerous.”
Delone (3-0) received the ball to start the second half and began the drive at its own 48.
It took six plays, but the Squires were in the end zone less than three minutes into the quarter when Neiderer took a handoff and went up the middle. The senior burner bounced it outside and plowed over a Canner defender at the goal line to score from 29 yards out.
Disaster struck for the visitors on the first play of the ensuing drive when Squire defensive lineman Nick Groft fell on a fumble at the Biglerville 17 and the hosts cashed in immediately with Dylan Staub doing the honors on the very next play to put a cap on the scoring.
Neiderer finished the night with 14 carries and 129 yards on the ground with three scores to go with his one catch for 71 yards and another TD.
“We had a good surge on the line and they did a really nice job of opening holes,” Neiderer said. “It feels awesome to be a captain on this team and I’m proud to lead the boys.”
Delone had taken a 10-0 lead in the first quarter on Justin Emeigh’s 33-yard field goal seven minutes in, followed by Neiderer toting it 24 yards to paydirt at the 2:33 mark of the opening frame.
Emeigh’s field goal was his fourth of the season, which matches the school record for a single season, according to Zortman.
Biglerville responded with its best play of the night when former Squire Josh Fulton pulled in a screen pass from Zach Showers and went 60 yards with it down the right sideline for a score with 1:25 left in the quarter.
That count didn’t hold for even a minute, though, as Cory Heffner brought Biglerville’s kickoff back to the Canners’ 35-yard line and Neiderer scored on a 31-yard run with 27 ticks remaining in the quarter.
A week after allowing six rushing yards on 26 runs by Littlestown, the Squires’ defense yielded 11 yards on the ground on 33 attempts by Biglerville.
“I’d like to say that we’re a good defensive team,” Zortman said. “(Defensive coordinator) Dave Staub does a tremendous job. He spends hours and hours preparing a game plan each week and our kids have done a good job of executing them this season.”
Delone returns to action with a road contest at Bermudian Springs (2-1) in Week 4, while the Canners host York Tech (1-1). Both games are slated for Friday at 7 p.m.
“We’re 0-3, but I think we’ve played well at times,” Smyers said. “We moved the ball pretty well and got some stops on defense in the first half. That one play really hurt us.”
Biglerville 7 0 0 0 — 7
Delone Catholic 17 7 14 0 — 38
First Quarter
D — Justin Emeigh 33 FG, 5:06
D — Tate Neiderer 24 run (Emeigh kick) 2:33
B — Josh Fulton 60 pass from Zach Showers (Levi Roberts kick) 1:25
D — Neiderer 31 run (Emeigh kick) 0:27
Second Quarter
D — Neiderer 71 pass from Coltyn Keller (Emeigh kick) 0:30
Third Quarter
D — Neiderer 29 run (Emeigh kick) 9:03
D — Dylan Staub 17 run (Emeigh kick) 8:45
Team Statistics
B D
First downs 3 16
Rushing 33-11 42-233
Passing 1-4-0 4-9-0
Passing yards 60 96
Total yards 71 329
Fumbles-lost 2-1 1-1
Punts 10-34.5 5-36.0
Penalties 2-15 5-35
Individual Statistics
Rushing: B-Fulton 12-26, Sam Hurda 6-17, Kalen Sharrah 4-(-4), Jesse Scott 3-(-5), Dakota Day 2-(-8), Showers 6-(-15); D-Neiderer 14-129, Cory Heffner 9-35, Staub 6-30, Michael O’Brien 4-27, Ryder Noel 5-18, Zack Fields 1-6, Artem Rechart 1-2, Keller 2-(-14).
Passing: B-Showers 1-4-60-1; D-Keller 4-9-96-0.
Receiving: B-Fulton 1-60; D-Neiderer 1-71, Wyatt Schussler 1-14, Dylan Zimmerman 1-7, Heffner 1-4.
