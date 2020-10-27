In a switch from the teams’ first meeting this season, Biglerville equaled Bermudian Springs in almost every way Tuesday.
Where the Eagles still had the advantage, though, was in one all-important area: finishes.
Bermudian’s Melanie Beall cashed in her best chance, and the Eagle back line kept the Canners from capitalizing on their own, as Bermudian stayed unbeaten with a 1-0 victory over Biglerville in a YAIAA-3 field hockey game at Biglerville High School.
The game carried plenty of District 3 playoff implications, with the Eagles entering the contest No. 2 and the Canners No. 7 in the Class 1A power rankings. Eight teams will make the field, with Saturday the final day to play qualifying games.
The Canners (7-3-1) played like their postseason life was on the line, pushing the Eagles (11-0) from the get-go after Bermudian had claimed a much more comfortable 4-0 victory in the teams’ earlier matchup.
“They were very aggressive,” Bermudian coach Kristy Zehr said. “We have been watching them since the last time we played them, and we could tell they were getting better and better. We were striving to get better, too. Fortunately, we prevailed thanks to an awesome shot from Mel Beall.”
Beall’s decider came near the end of a first half that had seen long stretches controlled by the Canners. Biglerville had four corners within the final two minutes of the first quarter, and continued pushing well into the second quarter, but high-quality chances eluded the Canners once they were in the circle.
“It’s finishing,” Biglerville coach Becky Smith said. “We have struggled all season to score. We just can’t find that net sometimes. It’s tough when we’re there and can’t get that finish.”
Berm began to find its footing on the grass field in the latter stages of the second quarter. The chances started with nine minutes to go, when the Eagles tallied their first two corners of the night, with the latter of those two being tipped wide of the Canner goal.
The goal was a fast-developing one, with Beall finding open space down the middle for one of the first times all night. With teammates driving the night on each side of her, the sophomore elected to pull up in space and rip a line drive. It cracked the back of the cage to give the Eagles a 1-0 lead with 3:50 to go in the half.
“We had to adjust to the grass in the start,” Beall said. “We definitely are a turf team. We really had to come back after that beginning. We owe this one to our defense. They did a great job.”
The teams swapped bouts of possession in the second half, with the Canners taking charge early in the third and the Eagles gaining control late. The Bermudian defense was able to prevent Biglerville from causing any real hair-raising moments, and the effort ensured the one goal would be enough.
The win allowed the Eagles to retain their comfortable perch in the district power rankings, while Biglerville will attempt to close the week with wins in its final two games after narrowly missing its opportunity to sew up a berth Tuesday.
“This team will finish this out,” Smith said. “They have two games remaining and they are looking to win them. Tonight was a critical game for us, and it’s really tough to say where we’re going to finish, but we’re hoping we can survive and get in.”
Bermudian Springs 1 0 — 1
Biglerville 0 0 — 0
Goals: BS-Melanie Beall. Shots: BS-5; Big-6. Corners: BS-7; Big-14. Saves: BS-Hannah Wolfe 6; Big-Ivana Stanko 4
