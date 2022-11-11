There’s no secret to what Cocalico wants to do when it has possession of the ball.
That doesn’t mean that it’s easy to stop the Eagles.
The visitors ran their option running attack to perfection, piling up 419 yards on the ground in a 23-13 victory over Gettysburg in the quarterfinals of the District 3 Class 5A Football Championships Friday night at Warrior Stadium.
Cocalico (8-4) ran 65 offensive plays to Gettysburg’s 37, finally wearing down the proud Warriors’ defensive unit.
“The defense played their rear ends off tonight,” Gettysburg head coach Matt Heiser said. “They made plays all night to keep us in the game and made it hard for them to move the ball at times.”
Gettysburg (8-3) was able to put the first points on the board, taking advantage of a short field it was given following a snap over Cocalico punter Cole Roos’ head that gave the Warriors the ball at the Eagle 21-yard line.
However, the Warriors had to settle for a 32-yard field goal from Jermain Gondwe after they gained six yards on three rushing plays.
The Eagles responded with a nine-play drive that traversed 60 yards and ended when Sam Steffey fought his way in from three yards with 2:21 to go in the opening stanza. The key play of the drive was a 32-yard run on a pitch right to Aaryn Longenecker that he took down the right sideline for a big gainer on 3rd-and-6.
The hosts didn’t trail for long, though, as Tanner Newman returned the ensuing kickoff 86 yards for a touchdown. Newman took the ball at the 14 and went up the middle of the field. He appeared to be headed to the ground, but caught a block from Shayde Shultz, shook off a tackle and sped down the right sideline.
Neither team scored in the second quarter, though the visitors came tantalizingly close when Josh Myer was stopped inside the 1 on the last play of the half. The Eagles had used their final timeout with 13 ticks left and couldn’t get to the line for another play after Myer was stonewalled by the center of Gettysburg’s defensive unit.
The Warriors held a 10-7 lead at intermission, despite being outgained 178-13 and running just seven offensive plays to the Eagles’ 42. Gettysburg had one first down (on a pass interference penalty) in the first half to 14 for the visitors.
Out of the half, the Warriors slapped together their best offensive drive of the night, a 12-play, 66-yard march that picked up five first downs. However, the drive stalled out and Gettysburg settled for Gondwe’s 29-yard field goal to make it 13-7 with 6:30 left in the third quarter.
Cocalico quickly answered as Brayden Eppinette went 60 yards down the left sideline before being brought down at the Gettysburg 1. Tyler Angstadt plowed his way in from there and things were knotted at 13-13.
A three-and-out by the Warrior offense forced a punt and Sean Higgins unleashed a beauty, bombing a 64-yarder that backed Cocalico up to its own 4-yard line.
Unfortunately for Gettysburg, Myer took the ball around left end and kept it — instead of pitching it — racing 96 yards to paydirt and the guests had their first lead of the night, 20-13.
“You can’t make mistakes when you’re trying to stop them running the ball and we made a few,” Heiser said. “We didn’t make the right read a couple of times and it burnt us.”
The fourth quarter saw both teams stopped on downs, but then a Cocalico march that covered 63 yards in 13 plays — all runs — ended with Roos’ 34-yard field goal with 2:43 to go.
Steffey toted the rock nine times for 78 stripes on the march. He finished the night with 173 yards on 35 carries and has rushed for 1,475 yards and 18 scores on the campaign.
Gettysburg had one last possession but was stopped on downs and the Eagles knelt on the ball to melt the remaining time off the clock.
Gettysburg’s Jayden Johnson, the Times Area’s leading rusher, was held to 18 yards on nine carries, though he did catch four balls for 37 yards. He finished the season with 1,260 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.
Brady Heiser completed 9 of 21 attempts for 119 yards and wrapped up his sophomore campaign with 1,537 yards passing and eight scores. Meanwhile, Newman snagged two balls for 42 yards and finished with 32 receptions for 686 yards and five touchdowns.
The loss wraps up the Warriors’ season and extends their district playoff losing streak to eight straight, dating back to 2007.
“We’re very proud of the season that we had. It was our first year back in the Mid-Penn and some people in the media had us finishing fifth in the division. We won the division by ourselves,” Matt Heiser said. “Next year, we’ll have the same goals; that is to win the division and make districts. Nothing changes with our goals but the date.”
Cocalico 7 0 13 3 — 23
Gettysburg 10 0 3 0 — 13
First Quarter
G — Jermain Gondwe 32 field goal 6:44
C — Sam Steffey 3 run (Cole Roos kick) 2:21
G — Tanner Newman 86 kickoff return (Gondwe kick) 2:08
Third Quarter
G — Gondwe 29 field goal 6:30
C — Tyler Angstadt 1 run (pass failed) 5:05
C — Josh Myer 96 run (Roos kick) 3:40
Fourth Quarter
C — Roos 34 field goal 2:43
Team Statistics
C G
First Downs 20 7
Rushes-Yards 62-419 16-13
Passing 0-3-0 9-21-0
Passing Yards 0 119
Total Yards 421 132
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0
Punts 1-14.0 3-58.3
Penalties 4-42 8-37
Individual Statistics
Rushing: C-Steffey 35-173, Myer 10-116, Brayden Eppinette 1-60, Aaryn Longenecker 8-52, Jacob Kohl 3-23, Gavin Glass 1-16, Angstadt 3-10, Team 1-(-31). G-Jayden Johnson 9-18, Brady Heiser 3-(-1), Preston Burnett 4-(-4).
Passing: Myer 0-2-0-0, Longenecker 0-1-0-0; G-Heiser 9-21-119-0.
Receiving: G-Johnson 4-37, Newman 2-42, Sean Higgins 2-28, David Beamer 1-12.
