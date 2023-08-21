Freddie Rahmer added another victory to his stellar season on Saturday night, winning the $6,000 Barry Skelly Memorial at Lincoln Speedway from his 10th starting spot.
It was Rahmer’s 12th win of the season, his fifth in a row, and the 36th win of his career, putting him in sole possession of ninth place on Lincoln’s all-time win list.
“The track was a little tougher to get up through,” he said.
Despite the track conditions, Rahmer still found his way to the front.
“I got going pretty good in the middle of the race after having a couple of close calls early,” he added.
JJ Loss and Michael Millard made up the front row for the drop of the green flag with Millard taking the lead coming out of turn 2. Loss stuck around and got by Millard to lead lap 1. Millard tried to battle back to retake the lead but Loss started to pull away.
The red flag came out on lap 3 when Tyler Ross spun out in turn 2 and collected Jordan Givler, with both drivers landing on their sides. Loss led Millard, Glenndon Forsythe, Trey Hivner and Chris Arnold on the restart.
Loss got a good restart ahead of the field as Tim Glatfelter got by Arnold for fifth. Forsythe got by Millard for the runner-up spot and Rahmer made his way into the top five.
A three-car race for third was under way between Hivner, Rahmer and Millard with Hivner holding the spot. Dylan Norris had made his way into the top five on lap 8.
Hivner used the high line to pull away from Rahmer. Things took a change though as Rahmer reeled in Hivner using the bottom and made the pass for third on lap 11. Rahmer then made quick work of Forsythe and moved into second on lap 13.
Loss had lapped traffic looming in front of him as Rahmer locked in on him. Freddie took the lead at the halfway point just as lapped traffic came into play. As Rahmer worked through lapped traffic contact was made with a lapped car but he was able to save the car from disaster.
Norris was working his way up to the front and took third from Forsythe on lap 19. Dylan reeled in Loss and made the pass for second on lap 24. Rahmer had a seven second advantage over Norris with five laps to go.
Rahmer would get to the checkered flag just shy of seven seconds ahead of Norris. Loss held on to finish third and Cory Haas was fourth. Troy Wagaman crossed the line fifth, earning hard charger honors after driving through the field from his 21st starting spot.
Hammaker Victorious in 358 Sprint Summer Series Event
Pole-sitter Chad Criswell took the lead with Cody Fletcher and Niki Young racing side by side for second. Young got by both Fletcher and Criswell to lead lap 1. Fletcher moved into second before the yellow flag flew on lap 1. Criswell, Kody Hartlaub and Jordan Strickler piled up in turns 3 and 4. Cole Small spun out to avoid the melee.
Young led Fletcher, Scott Fisher, Brett Strickler and Logan Rumsey to the cone for the restart. Young paced the field slowly allowing Fletcher to stay on his bumper to challenge for the lead. Rumsey was working on Strickler for fourth and took the spot. Doug Hammaker had worked his way up from his 10th starting spot to battle Strickler for fifth.
Fletcher was riding the cushion to work on Young for the lead but spun in turns 1 and 2 after contact with Young on lap 4 bringing out the yellow flag.
Fletcher rejoined the field and Young led Fisher, Rumsey Hammaker and Strickler on the restart. Rumsey went to the top and took second from Fisher. Hammaker joined in making it a three-car battle for second. Rumsey held on to the spot by a car length on lap 6 with Hammaker finally taking the position on lap 7.
Ashley Cappetta worked her way into the top five as Young and Hammaker raced side by side for the lead. Hammaker took the top spot on lap 9. Strickler was working on Cappetta to reclaim a spot inside the top five and took it back on lap 10.
Hammaker continued to ride the cushion with Young staying within striking distance as lapped traffic loomed ahead. Hammaker entered lap traffic on lap 14 and then the yellow flag waved again on lap 16 when Cole Small fell off the pace on the front stretch.
The top five for the restart were Hammaker, Young, Rumsey, Fisher and Strickler. Strickler went to the top to challenge Fisher for fourth and Brett took the spot. Fisher had it back on the next lap and the two would swap spots yet again before the red flag came out on lap 24. Wyatt Hinkle flipped in turn 4.
Hammaker, Young, Rumsey, Strickler and Fisher lined up for a green-and-checkered finish.
Hammaker took the checkered flag 1.071 seconds ahead of Young. Strickler crossed the line third and Rumsey was fourth. Fisher completed the top five.
On Saturday, Lincoln Speedway is back in action with the Kramer Klash presented by Renn Kirby featuring the 410 sprint cars racing for $7,300 and the 358 sprint cars. Racing starts at 7 p.m. with pit gates opening at 4:30 and grandstand gates opening at 5.
LINCOLN SPEEDWAY
Saturday
410 Sprints
Feature (30 laps): 1. 8R-Freddie Rahmer ($6,000); 2. 44-Dylan Norris; 3. 67L-JJ Loss; 4. 38-Cory Haas; 5. 27-Troy Wagaman; 6. 5F-Glenndon Forsythe; 7. 5E-Aaron Bollinger; 8. 7H-Trey Hivner; 9. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 10. 16-Matt Campbell; 11. 27S-Alan Krimes; 12. 88-Brandon Rahmer; 13. 1X-Chad Trout; 14. 23-Michael Millard; 15. 33-Riley Emig; 16. 35T-Tyler Esh; 17. 23A-Chris Arnold; 18. 17-Cole Young; 19. 66-Ryan Newton; 20. 8-Billy Dietrich (DNF); 21. 55M-Domenic Melair (DNF); 22. 75-Tyler Ross (DNF); 23. 90-Jordan Givler (DNF)
Lap leaders: Loss (1-14) & F. Rahmer (15-30)
Heat 1 (10 laps): 1. 67L-JJ Loss; 2. 7H-Trey Hivner; 3. 5F-Glenndon Forsythe; 4. 8R-Freddie Rahmer; 5. 27s-Alan Krimes; 6. 88-Brandon Rahmer; 7. 1X-Chad Trout; 8. 27-Troy Wagaman; 9. 33-Riley Emig
Heat 2 (10 laps): 1. 23-Michael Millard; 2. 35T-Tyler Esh; 3. 55M-Domenic Melair; 4. 5E-Aaron Bollinger; 5. 38-Cory Haas; 6. 17-Cole Young; 7. 99M-Kyle Moody; 8. 16-Matt Campbell; 9. 15-Mark Bitner
Heat 3 (10 laps): 1. 23A-Chris Arnold; 2. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 3. 44-Dylan Norris; 4. 75-Tyler Ross; 5. 8-Billy Dietrich; 6. 66-Ryan Newton; 7. 90-Jordan Givler; 8. 10X-Reese Nowotarski; 9. 11P-Tim Wagaman
Consy (10 laps): 1. 1X-Chad Trout; 2. 99M-Kyle Moody; 3. 27-Troy Wagaman; 4. 16-Matt Campbell; 5. 90-Jordan Givler; 6. 33-Riley Emig; 7. 10X-Reese Nowotarski; 8. 11P-Tim Wagaman; 9. 15-Mark Bitner
358 Sprints
Feature (25 laps): 1. 66-Doug Hammaker ($2,000); 2. 17-Niki Young; 3. 38-Brett Strickler; 4. 41-Logan Rumsey; 5. 21T-Scott Fisher; 6. 7W-Jayden Wolf; 7. 70D-Frankie Herr; 8. 89-Ashley Cappetta; 9. 00K-Kyle Spence; 10. 95-Kody Hartlaub; 11. 35-Steve Owings; 12. 66A-Cody Fletcher; 13. 19R-Tylar Rutherford; 14. 23F-Justin Foster; 15. 13-Bo Gordon; 16. 2-Jude Siegel; 17. 6K-Cole Knopp; 18. 38S-Jordan Strickler; 19. 19D-Wyatt Hinkle; 20. 99-Joe Trone Jr.(DNF); 21. 15s-Cole Small (DNF); 22. 84M-Chad Criswell (DNF); 23. 16T-Joe Timmins (DNF); 24. 23B-Preston Lattomus (DNS)
Lap Leaders: Niki Young (1-8) & Doug Hammaker (9-25)
Heat 1 (10 laps): 1. 66A-Cody Fletcher; 2. 35-Steve Owings; 3. 21T-Scott Fisher; 4. 17-Niki Young; 5. 38S-Jordan Strickler; 6. 23-Justin Foster; 7. 23B-Preston Lattomus; 8. 99-Joe Trone Jr.; 9. 15S-Cole Small
Heat 2 (10 laps): 1. 00K-Kyle Spence; 2. 19R-Tylar Rutherford; 3. 38-Brett Strickler; 4. 89-Ashley Cappetta; 5. 7W-Jayden Wolf; 6. 19D-Wyatt Hinkle; 7. 6K-Cole Knopp; 8. 25-Travis Leh (DNF)
Heat 3 (10 laps): 1. 66-Doug Hammaker; 2. 95-Kody Hartlaub; 3. 41-Logan Rumsey; 4. 84M-Chad Criswell; 5. 70D-Frankie Herr; 6. 13-Bo Gordon; 7. 16T-Joe Timmins; 8. 2-Jude Siegel
WILLIAMS GROVE SPEEDWAY
Friday, 8/18
410 Sprints
August 4 make-up feature (25 laps): 1. Lucas Wolfe, 2. Freddie Rahmer, 3. TJ Stutts, 4. Devon Borden, 5. Troy Wagaman Jr., 6. Nash Ely, 7. Camerson Smith, 8. Steve Buckwalter, 9. Ryan Newton, 10. Danny Dietrich, 11. Dwight Leppo, 12. Billy Dietrich,13. Tyler Reeser, 14. Tim Wagaman J r., 15. Kyle Moody, 16. Chad Trout, 17. Jarrett Cavalet, 18. Ricky Dieva
Regular feature (25 laps): 1. Danny Detrich, 2. Devon Borden, 3. Troy Wagaman Jr., 4. Cameron Smith, 5. Billy Dietrich, 6. Steve Buckwalter, 7. Nash Ely, 8. Lucas Wolfe, 9. Ryan Newton, 10. Dwight Leppo, 11. JJ Loss, 12. Steve Kisamore, 13. Freddie Rahmer, 14. Tyler Reeser, 15. Kyle Moody, 16. Austin Bishop, 17. Tim Wagaman Jr., 18. TJ Stutts, 19. Jordan Givler
358 Sprints
August 4 make-up Summer Series feature (25 laps): 1. Dylan Norris, 2. Kody Hartlaub, 3. Chad Criswell, 4. Steve Owings, 5. Logan Rumsey, 6. Chris Frank, 7. Preston Lattomus, 8. Zach Newlin, 9. Jayden Wolf, 10. Scott Fisher, 11. Derek Locke, 12. Doug Hammaker, 13. Matt Findley, 14. Joe Timmins, 15. Bryn Gohn, 16. Denny Gross, 17. Frankie Herr, 18. Chase Gutshall, 19. Kyle Spence, 20. Cody Fletcher, 21. Brady Dillon
DNS: Tyler Rutherford, Kyle Keen
Regular feature (20 laps): 1. Kyle Spence, 2. Doug Hammaker, 3. Dylan Norris, 4. Chris Frank, 5. Kody Hartlaub, 6. Zach Newlin, 7. Derek Locke, 8. Bryn Gohn, 9. Scott Fisher, 10. Steve Owings, 11. Justin Foster, 12. Matt Findley, 13. Jayden Wolf, 14. Shane Yost, 15. Frankie Herr, 16. Preston Lattomus, 17. Joe Timmins, 18. Wyatt Hinkle, 19. Jay Galloway, 20. Steve Kothe, 21. Tyler Rutherford, 22. Nick Yinger, 23. Kane Eichenlaub, 24. Chad Criswell
DNQ: Kyle Keen, Brady Dillon, Cody Fletcher, Denny Gross, Logan Rumsey, Chase Gutshall
PORT ROYAL SPEEDWAY
Saturday
410 Sprints
Greg Hodnett Classic
Feature (25 laps): 1. 23-Devon Borden ($10,000), 2. 39M-Lance Dewease, 3. 13-Justin Peck, 4. 69K-Logan Wagner, 5. 19-Brent Marks, 6. 12-Blane Heimbach, 7. 5-Dylan Cisney, 8. 48-Danny Dietrich, 9. 33-Gerard McIntyre, Jr. 10. 55-Mike Wagner, 11. 1-Hunter Schuerenberg, 12. 11-TJ Stutts, 13. 33w-Michael Walter II, 14. 17B-Steve Buckwalter, 15. 45-Jeff Halligan, 16. 20-Ryan Taylor, 17. 47K-Kody Lehman, 18. 5w-Lucas Wolfe, 19. 35-Austin Bishop, 20. 29-Dan Shetler, 21. 0-Rick Lafferty, 22. 8s-Trenton Sheaffer, 23. 35S-Jason Shultz, 24. 95-Garrett Bard
Dream Race
Feature (25 laps): 1. 19-Brent Marks ($10,000), 2. 48-Danny Dietrich, 3. 5-Dylan Cisney, 4. 39M-Lance Dewease, 5. 12-Blane Heimbach, 6. 69K-Logan Wagner, 7. 1-Hunter Schuerenberg, 8. 33-Gerard McIntyre Jr., 9. 55-Mike Wagner, 10. 5w-Lucas Wolfe, 11. 13-Justin Peck, 12. 17B-Steve Buckwalter, 13. 11-TJ Stutts, 14. 0-Rick Lafferty, 15. 35-Austin Bishop, 16. 35S-Jason Shultz, 17. 20-Ryan Taylor, 18. 8s-Trenton Sheaffer, 19. 29-Dan Shetler, 20. 95-Garrett Bard, 21. 33w-Michael Walter II, 22. 23-Devon Borden, 23.47K-Kody Lehman, 24. 45-Jeff Halligan
SELINSGROVE SPEEDWAY
Sunday
All Star Circuit of Champions
410 Sprints
Feature: 26-Zeb Wise, 2. 19-Brent Marks, 3-48 Danny Dietrich, 4. 7BC-, 5. 13-Justin Peck, 6. 5C-Dylan Cisney, 7. 55-Kerry Madsen, 8. 23-Devon Borden, 9. 12-Blane Heimbach, 10. 45-Kyle Reinhardt, 11. 11T-TJ Stutts, 12. 29-Brandon Spithaler, 13. 35-Austin Bishop, 14. 5K-Jake Karkin, 15. 5w-Lucas Wolfe, 16. 17B-Steve Buckwalter, 17. 4-Chris Windom, 18. 66-Ryan Newton, 19. 35S-Jason Shutltz, 20. 44-Dylan Norris, 21. 97-Zeth Sabo, 22. 42-Sye Lynch, 23. 28M-ConnorMorrell
