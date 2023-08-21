Freddie Rahmer added another victory to his stellar season on Saturday night, winning the $6,000 Barry Skelly Memorial at Lincoln Speedway from his 10th starting spot.

It was Rahmer’s 12th win of the season, his fifth in a row, and the 36th win of his career, putting him in sole possession of ninth place on Lincoln’s all-time win list.

