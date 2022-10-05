FIELD HOCKEY
Biglerville 2, Littlestown 1
It’s been 11 years since the Canners won a division title, but they’re on the precipice now with their road win over the Bolts on Wednesday night.
Biglerville (9-6-1, 7-1-1) needs a win over Fairfield today to finish it off.
“Obviously it’s huge,” Canner co-head coach Katie Weigle said by phone. “One thing that we impress on the girls is to make a statement every time they’re out there and they bust their humps every single day.”
A first period goal by Ava Peterson off an assist from Kierney Weigle gave the Canners a 1-0 lead less than four minutes into the match. Weigle played a cross from right to center and Peterson lightly redirected it into the cage.
Then Anna Walmer doubled Biglerville’s advantage in the third period when she scored following a rebound off of a penalty corner.
Littlestown cut the deficit in half on Bailey Rucker’s marker off of an assist from Kelsey McClintock with 5:59 remaining in the match, but the Bolts were unable to find the equalizer.
“We talk all the time about playing 60 solid minutes, with no let up. We did that tonight and so did Littlestown,” Weigle said. “They kept the pressure on us, trying to tie the game, but we kept our focus.”
Co-head coach Sara Peterson added, “We took a timeout with five minutes left just to remind the girls to stay focused. They kept to their principles and did what we prepared them to do.”
The Canners moved up one spot in the power rankings, to 18th, but need to climb two more rungs to qualify for districts. The loss dropped the Bolts to 10th, still well inside the cutoff.
Biglerville 1 0 1 0 — 2
Littlestown 0 0 0 1 — 1
Goals: B — Ava Peterson, Anna Walmer; L — Bailey Rucker. Assists: B — Kierney Weigle; L — Kelsey McClintock. Shots: B — 6; L — 17. Corners: B — 5; L — 13. Saves: B — Gabrielle Rogerson (16); L — Makenzie Feeser (4).
Delone Catholic 5, Fairfield 0
The Squirettes halted a three-match losing streak when the breezed past the Knights on Wednesday afternoon.
Kaitlyn Baumgardner found the back of the net twice, while Sabrina Harriett, Reagan Arigo and Alexis McMullen each did so once.
Delone Catholic 1 4 0 0 — 5
Fairfield 0 0 0 0 — 0
Goals: DC — Kaitlyn Baumgardner 2, Sabrina Harriett, Reagan Arigo, Alexis McMullen. Assists: DC — Meredith Mace, Cara Arigo. Shots: DC — 21; F — 1. Corners: DC — 19; F — 0. Saves: DC — Sophia Galysh (1); F — Bella Kozack (10).
Bermudian Springs 2,
Hanover 1
Melanie Beall’s goal with 13:33 left in the fourth quarter ended up being the winner as the Eagles went on the road and picked up an important win on Wednesday afternoon.
Berm (7-7-1) entered the match in 22nd place in the Class 1A power rankings and the top 16 teams earn bids to the postseason.
Emily Leonard had given the Hawkettes the lead with a second period goal, then Berm’s Aliza Staub tied it in the third quarter.
Bermudian 0 0 1 1 — 2
Hanover 0 1 0 0 — 1
Goals: BS — Aliza Staub, Melanie Beall; H — Emily Leonard. Assists: BS — Ella Benzel, Jordyn Keller; H — Reese Wilkinson. Shots: BS — 15; H — 3. Corners: BS — 14; H — 3. Saves: BS — Kimberly Claeys (2); H — Reagan Wildasin (13).
New Oxford 2,
Spring Grove 1 — OT
Sydney Winpigler lit the lamp with 8:53 left in overtime, off an assist from Emily Kraus, as the Colonials slipped past the Rockets on Wednesday afternoon.
Spring Grove fell from 15th to 16th in the 2A power rankings, while the Ox stayed 17th, despite the victory.
New Oxford 0 1 0 0 1 — 2
Spring Grove 0 0 1 0 0 — 1
Goals: NO — Ally Mathis, Sydney Winpigler; SG — Gabrielle Etter. Assists: NO — Audrey Crabill, Emily Kraus, Winpigler; SG — Piper Krill. Shots: NO — 13; SG — 2. Corners: NO — 13; SG — 9.
BOYS SOCCER
Gettysburg 1,
Shippensburg 1 — 2OT
Rudi Diaz’s first half goal was the Warriors’ only marker of the contest and it came ten minutes into the opening frame.
Gettysburg carried that advantage until Ship’s Luke Lehman knotted things in the 59th minute.
Shippensburg 0 1 0 0 — 1
Gettysburg 1 0 0 0 — 1
Goals: S — Luke Lehman; G — Rudi Diaz. Shots: S — 6; G — 6. Corners: S — 9; G — 1. Saves: S — Joseph Surotchak (5); G — Jake Bernier (5).
GIRLS TENNIS
Susquehannock 5,
Biglerville 0
The Warriors are hoping to slip into the final spot in the 2A district bracket and they stormed into Apple Town and left with straight set victories in all five matches.
Singles: 1. Peyton Joines (S) d. Marianna Hartman 6-0, 6-0; 2. Ali Zapach (S) d. Autumn Slaybaugh 6-3, 6-3; 3. Georgie Snyder (S) d. Hannah Orndorff 6-0, 6-3.
Doubles: 1. Anne Jackson/Aneesha Randola (S) d. Dylanie Castillo-Salazar/Gabby Pirich 6-2, 6-2; 2. Emily Goodfellow/Makani Ross (S) d. Grace Buchheister/Sara Clouse 6-4, 6-0.
