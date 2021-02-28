One year ago, Jacob Cherry’s up and down sophomore season as a member of the Gettysburg wrestling team had just come to an end.
Sure, Cherry was a big part of the Warriors’ dual meet success, helping lead them to a District 3 team championship, but individually his season was unsteady. Cherry had posted a 24-14 record and failed to place at the regional tournament at 138 pounds.
Fast forward a year and Cherry is now up three weight classes at 160 pounds and boasts a 27-5 record, having taken third in Saturday’s District 3 Class 3A Championships. The Warriors has also qualified for the upcoming 3A West Super Regional in Altoona.
“It feels great, it’s really exciting for me,” Cherry said of moving on. “I feel like I’m peaking right now. I wrestled well in districts and then carried that over to today.”
Cherry began his day with a 6-2 win over Hempfield’s Dylan Bard before falling to eventual champion Sean Smith of Carlisle in the semifinals. He went right back to work on the back side, however, earning an 8-0 major decision over Central Dauphin’s Wayde McClune to reach the consolation finals, before besting Jonathan Rathman of Cocalico, 9-1, to qualify for next super regionals.
“I think he looked great,” Gettysburg coach Chris Haines said after the tournament. “I think the top two in the weight class are better than he is right now, but I think he was the clear-cut third-best wrestler and he proved it today.”
Cherry joins New Oxford’s Dylan Forbes, a state qualifier from a year ago, as area wrestlers heading to Altoona.
Forbes, who’s wrestling at the 215-pound weight class after competing at 182 a year ago and 189 to start the season, won last week’s Section 4 championship. He dropped his opening bout of the Saturday’s tournament by fall to Central Dauphin’s Nathaniel Mosey.
That didn’t dampen the spirits of the Colonials’ senior, however, as he then notched a pair of pins on his own on the back side to set up a rematch with Mosey for the final qualifying spot,
In that bout, Forbes chased down a go-behind in the middle of the second period for the only takedown of the bout and reversed his earlier loss, notching a 3-2 win to keep his state tournament hopes alive.
“I just hunkered down and really worked hard in practice this week and started wrestling better,” Forbes said of his performance. “I was disappointed that I lost that first match, but I knew I could wrestle back hard and place. As soon as I lost I said I wasn’t going to let it affect me.”
Colonials coach Brian Martin believes the best is yet to come from Forbes.
“Dylan just needs to work on making sure he’s moving his feet,” Martin said. “He’s got a speed advantage on a lot of these guys up at 215 and when he’s moving his feet he can wrestle with anyone.”
Gettysburg, meanwhile, placed sixth overall in the team standings and had three wrestlers take fourth place. Jared Townsend, Nathan Ridgley and Trevor Gallagher all finished in fourth place for the Warriors.
For Townsend, his run to the consolation finals included a first-round win over eventual third-place finisher Kevin Ollavaria of Manheim Township as well an 8-0 major decision over Central York’s Jeremiah Smith, who he’d lost two in last weekend’s section final.
“Jared Townsend had probably the best tournament of his life today,” Haines said. “It’s unfortunate that he came up one win short, but he did an outstanding job and beat some high-level wrestlers.”
The Warriors’ Max Gourley went 1-2 in a loaded bracket at 189 pounds after making the state tournament a year ago. Gourley dropped his opening match 2-0 to eventual champion Colt Barley of Penn Manor. He then won his first match on the back side before dropping a 4-3 decision to Cedar Cliff’s Isaiah Aumen, who would go on to finish third.
Teammate Sam Rodriguez went 1-2 at 215 pounds while dealing with a leg injury that seemed to trouble him throughout the day, and New Oxford sophomore Jerry Dattoli was 0-2 in his first regional tournament appearance at 113 pounds.
Both Cherry and Forbes will now look forward to Saturday’s tournament at Altoona High School, where wrestling will begin at 9 a.m. and four of eight wrestlers in each bracket will advance to the state tournament at the Giant Center on March 13.
District 3 Class 3A Championships
Saturday - Spring Grove HS
Team: 1. Central Dauphin 94.0 2. Manheim Township 93.0 3. Carlisle 59.0 4. Cumberland Valley 58.0 5. Dallastown 53.0 6. Gettysburg 52.0 21. New Oxford 15.0
First place
106-Kae. Williams (Manheim Twp.) d. Flatt (Solanco), 4-3; 113-Kam. Williams (Manheim Twp.) d. Clawson (Carlisle), 4-1; 120-Shindlecker (Chambersburg) d. Leiphart (Dover), 4-2; 126-Repos (Central Dauphin) d. Alicea (Manheim Township), 7-0; 132-Gonzalez (Lebanon) d. Miller (Cumberland Valley), 4-1; 138-Miller (Central Dauphin) d. Dobbins (Dallastown), 6-3; 145-Lefevre (Hempfield) d. Garvick (Central Dauphin), 8-6; 152-Buckman (Central Dauphin) d. G. Belga (Cumberland Valley), 5-4; 160-Smith (Carlisle) d. Fry (Red Lion), 8-7; 172-Nichter (Chambersburg) d. Hogan (Daniel Boone), 6-5; 189-Barley (Penn Manor) d. Gable (Dallastown), 1-0; 215-Lucas (Cumberland Valley) d. Harkless (Wilson, 3-1; 285-Rodenhaber (Red Land) d. Schmick (Carlisle), 7-1.
Third place
106-Fratelli (Northern) d. Garcia (Wilson), 5-0; 113-Lewis (Cedar Cliff) d. Luciano (Hempfield), 3-0; 120-Hillard (Manheim Township) d. Luckenbaugh (Dallastown), 3-1; 126-Spitko (Daniel Boone) d. Jurado (Wilson), 6-3; 132-Gehr (Garden Spot) md. Deller (Dallastown), 11-0; 138-Frontino (Shippensburg) d. JC Hogan (Daniel Boone), 1-0; 145-Trainor (Octorara) d. Cunningham (Cedar Cliff), 4-2; 152-Ollavaria (Manheim Township) d. Jared Townsend (Gettysburg), 8-4; 160-Jacob Cherry (Gettysburg) md. Rathman (Cocalico), 9-1; 172-Dressler (Spring Grove) md. Nathan Ridgley (Gettysburg), 13-1; 189-Auman (Cedar Cliff) d. Clancy (Manheim Twp.), 5-3; 215-Dylan Forbes (New Oxford) d. Mosey (Central Dauphin), 3-2; 285-Swanson (Garden Spot) p. Trevor Gallagher (Gettysburg), 2:14.
