Add Zoey to the list of state champion wrestlers in the Haines family.
Zoey Haines, a Gettysburg High School sophomore, made her mark on Sunday evening by winning the 142-pound title in the 2023 MyHouse Girls’ State Championships held at Central Dauphin High School. Haines took down top-seeded Marissa Rumsey of Williamsport for gold, 4-0.
She also joined her uncle Ken Haines (Gettysburg H.S., 1995) and cousin Levi Haines (Biglerville H.S., 2021) as a state champion wrestler.
“The last 30 seconds I was trying not to smile the whole time because I knew I had it, but I also knew the match wasn’t over,” said Zoey by telephone on Sunday. “It was really cool, everyone started cheering. I just wanted to go over to my dad right away.”
Zoey is coached by her father, Chris Haines, the Gettysburg boys’ varsity head coach. Zoey posted a 17-8 record with six pins for the boys’ team last year as a freshman. Her gritty performance while hobbled by an injured knee in the District 3 Class 3A Team Championships was a big reason the Warriors claimed their second team title in a three-year span.
While being in his daughter’s corner is nothing new for Chris, the moment was quite unique on Sunday as he helped her win a state crown.
“Anytime you’re coaching and working with kids to reach their goals, it’s exciting and fun,” he said. “It’s extra special when it’s one of your own. It was a magical day for us.”
Zoey was seeded third at 142, earning a first-round bye. She won her first two bouts via first-period pin before hanging a 10-0 major decision on second-seeded Katie Brensinger of Northern Lebanon. That win set up a title clash with Rumsey, a highly-decorated junior.
Rumsey went 11-0 en route to the 136-pound girls’ state title last year, and was 9-0 this season prior to her match with Haines. She was also a Junior Olympian, 2022 U17 Pan-Am Games silver medalist and two-time PJW state champ.
That resume mattered little when Haines opened the scoring with a first-period takedown and hooked up a cradle. Although she wasn’t able to turn Rumsey, she set the tone for the bout.
“She wrestled to win and put points on the board,” said Chris. “She was in attack mode all match.”
Rumsey chose top in the second period and rode legs, but was unable to turn Zoey and still trailed 2-0 into the third. There, Zoey opted for a neutral start. After defending a Rumsey shot, she hit a dump for a takedown and rode out the last 30 seconds for gold.
“I knew she was going to be really strong and aggressive, so I had to keep moving and use heavy hands,” said Zoey. “My dump is kind of my go-to shot and I also like double-leg (shots). But I didn’t feel that comfortable because her hips are heavy.”
Zoey opted to stay on the attack while holding a slim lead rather than play defense.
“I was a little worried she was going to throw me so I decided I was going to take a shot,” she said.
Chris said he wasn’t surprised by the outcome knowing Zoey was relaxed and ready to go on Sunday.
“Zoey cut it loose and wrestled,” he said. “She wrestled Rumsey in 8th grade, which was her first year of wrestling, and she lost to Rumsey. Since then, Zoey has grown and developed and learned how to wrestle.”
Prior to the championship match, Rumsey was 20-0 with 18 pins in scholastic girls’ competition over the last two years. Haines has now posted a 32-4 mark with 27 falls in that same span.
To prepare for states, Zoey enlisted the services of former Warrior standout Montana DeLawder, who won 85 varsity matches in boys’ competition. DeLawder is a four-time girls’ state champion and recently became a two-time NCWWC All-American at King University.
“It’s really good because she knows a lot of technique and she gives me a better look than most other girls,” said Zoey of practicing with DeLawder. “And drilling with the boys also helped me, too.”
Zoey was joined on the podium by Gettysburg teammates Kylie Monroe (155) and Zalika Roberts (136). Monroe lost by fall in her first bout but stormed back through the consolations with five straight bonus-point victories to place third. After three straight pins she avenged her loss to Janeyda Ortiz of Liberty with a 10-1 major decision in the rematch.
Roberts went 3-2 to place seventh, and Warrior Kiera Henry went 1-2 at 106.
Gettysburg tied for fifth place as a team in a field of more than 100 schools. The Warriors finished one spot behind South Western, which had runners-up in Natalie Handy (100) and Kyla Henderson (235), and third-place finisher Davina Crump (190).
