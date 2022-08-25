The discovery of a road-killed, adult female deer that tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in Cumberland County has triggered another expansion of Disease Management Area (DMA) 2 in southcentral Pennsylvania, which includes a significant portion of Adams County.
DMA 2 is expanding east into more of Cumberland, Adams and York counties and will be in effect for the upcoming hunting seasons.
The eastern portion of Adams County remains outside of DMA 2.
CWD was first detected in Pennsylvania in 2012 at a deer farm in New Oxford, which spawned DMA 1. That DMA expired after five years of no additional CWD positives.
The new boundary line for DMA 2 follows Route 134 north from the Maryland line for about 4 miles to the intersection of U.S. Route 15, then follows Route 15 north for 36.4 miles, crossing Route 581 where it becomes Route 11. It then follows Route 11 for 2.4 miles to where it meets the west shore of the Susquehanna River at Front Street. The boundary follows the Susquehanna River north for about 15.1 miles to Route 22.
Within DMAs it is unlawful to:
-Remove or export any deer or elk high-risk parts (e.g., head, spinal column and spleen) from a DMA or EA.
-Use or possess deer or elk urine-based attractants.
-Directly or indirectly feed wild, free-ranging deer. It is already illegal to feed elk regardless of DMA location.
-Rehabilitate wild, free-ranging deer or elk. The change follows on the heels of a previous expansion of DMA 2 announced in April.
Besides DMA 2, DMA 4 in southeastern Pennsylvania grew in southern Lancaster County earlier this year and DMA 7 in northeastern Pennsylvania was created in response to a CWD-positive deer at a captive facility. DMA 7 is the fifth DMA formed following the detection of a CWD-positive deer within a captive facility.
CWD spreads through direct animal-to-animal contact, as well as indirectly through prion-contaminated environments. CWD-infected individuals shed prions through saliva, urine and feces, and infected carcasses contribute to environmental contamination. Once in soil, CWD prions remain infectious for decades.
There is no evidence of CWD infecting humans or other species under natural conditions. As a lot is still unknown about CWD, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends not eating the meat of a CWD-positive deer.
For more information about CWD or to ask questions, contact the Game Commission’s CWD Hotline at 1-833-INFOCWD, email INFOCWD@pa.gov or visit https://arcg.is/1G4TLr.
COMMISSION OKS FISHING LICENSE FEE INCREASE
The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) Board of Commissioners gave final approval to a list of proposed fee adjustments for fishing licenses and various other licenses and permits.
Under the proposal, the price of the most common fishing license and permits, a Resident Annual Fishing License, Trout Permit, and Combination Trout/Lake Erie Permit, would increase by $2.50 each in 2023, marking the first fee increases since 2005.
Separate increases would be applied to other license and permit categories for non-residents, seniors, and tourists.
Revenues from these fee increases are expected to generate an estimated $2.5 million annually for the PFBC’s Fish Fund to support fishing related programs.
The Board also gave final approval to fee adjustments associated with several categories of boat titles, licenses, and permits. Many of these administrative fees, such as those related to the issuing of title certificates, cast net permits, and penalties for uncollectable checks, have not been updated since the 1980s or 1990s. Revenues from these fee increases are expected to generate an estimated $30,000 annually for the Fish Fund and $1.2 million for the PFBC’s Boat Fund to support boating related programs.
The final rule proposal, transcript of the public hearing, and all public comments associated with the proposal will be shared with the Pennsylvania House and Senate Game and Fisheries Committees for their review.
“BARNEY” SINGER, FORMER
ADAMS WCO, PASSES AT 78
Thoughts are with family and friends of Warren W. “Barney” Singer, Jr. this week. He was 78 when he passed away in Sayre, Pa., on Tuesday, Aug. 9.
For 16 years, Barney patrolled Adams County streams as waterways conservation officer for the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission. He also served as a WCO in northern York County. He was transferred from Adams to Bradford County at the end of 1985 and also served in Sullivan County.
He was born in Wilkes-Barre and lived in Rome, Pa.
Barney is survived by Beverly A. (Corby) Singer, his wife of 52 years, two daughters, and other relatives.
He was a Vietnam veteran and given full military honors. He was buried in Tunkhannock on Monday afternoon, Aug. 15.
PA 5th IN VENISON VIA
VEHICLE CRASHES
When it comes to venison by Volvo, Pennsylvania is the fifth most likely state in the nation for deer and vehicle collisions.
According to an annual analysis by State Farm®, the likelihood of a deer-vehicle collision is 1 in 54 drivers in the Commonwealth.
West Virginia is at the top of the heap where an individual driver has a 1 in 37 chance to hit an animal. Other than the Mountaineer State, only Montana (1 in 39 chance), South Dakota (1 in 48 chance), and Michigan (1 in 54 chance of a crash) top Pennsylvania.
The months that drivers are most likely to collide with a large animal in the U.S. are (in order) November, October and December.
New data shows U.S. drivers on the average have a 1 in 109 chance of a collision with an animal, according to the analysis. State Farm® estimates there were over 2 million animal collision insurance claims in the U.S. between July 1, 2020, and June 30, 2021 (almost 200,000 more claims than in the previous 12-month period observed).
Allegheny was the leading county for deer-vehicle collisions in Pennsylvania with 321; followed by Chester, 241; Westmoreland, 230; York, 205; Bucks, 197.
BULLET POINTS
• The Fish and Boat Commission will hold a public Fisheries and Hatcheries Committee meeting at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at Harrisburg headquarters on Elmerton Avenue, Harrisburg. A proposal to create a fish stocking authorization program and enhance protections against the spread of aquatic invasive species will be discussed. The public comment period associated with the proposal has been extended 30 days, until Sept. 17. To view the proposal and submit public comment online, visit the PFBC website (Fishandboat.com).
• Free one-hour Learn to Hunt webinars provided by the Game Commission include information on where to hunt, what you need to hunt, hunting tips and tactics, and preparing game for the table. The series kicked off Wednesday with a webinar on squirrel hunting. Additional webinars – two on archery deer hunting on Sept. 7 and Sept. 21, and one on pheasant hunting Oct. 5 – will be provided. Register for webinars or learn more at www.pgc.pa.gov/InformationResources.
Send your wild thoughts and photos to bjsmall@comcast.net.
