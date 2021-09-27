On teacher night, Gettysburg senior Katie Wivell invited educators of trade, commerce and marketing to her field hockey game. Then she showed there’s more than one way to handle her business.
Wivell buried the lone goal in a 1-0 Gettysburg victory over division rival Littlestown on Monday, helping the Warriors to avenge a loss to the Bolts earlier in the season.
“The business teachers are my favorites. They make my day so much better because they’re so positive,” said Wivell. “Having them here definitely made a difference.”
Prior to the game, the Warriors honored 16 teachers, showering them with compliments and an offering of hand soap with a note that read, “Hands down, you’re the best teacher around.” Head coach Meagan Hartzell borrowed the tradition from Bloomsburg University where she played in college and it’s continued every year except 2020, when it was cancelled because of the pandemic.
“We just really wanted to take that time and honor them for what they do for our student-athletes,” Hartzell said. “Especially during COVID. My assistants are teachers and they’re seeing how tough it is firsthand. I can only imagine how hard it is.”
Under their home lights, the Warriors were the aggressors early on, peppering the cage to earn three corners and the only shot of a scoreless first quarter.
A little less than five minutes into the second quarter, Wivell collected a pass on the top right side of the circle, split a pair of defenders and found a wide-open patch of grass 12 feet out on the right side of the cage. With a hard slash she grounded the ball past the goalie into the lower left corner for the advantage.
“Whenever I’m in the circle, I get tunnel vision,” Wivell said. “It felt good coming off the stick and it went right in.”
Whether within 15 feet or 50 yards, Wivell is dangerous with open turf in front of her, Hartzell said.
“If she gets the ball at the top of the circle, all bets are off,” she said. “She can really dominate there.”
Wivell admitted she was surprised to find the Bolts had left her alone in open space so deep into the circle.
“After that they didn’t,” she said with a hearty laugh.
Wivell invited teachers Justine Sieg, Mary Osmolenski and Eric Wadel for the evening’s celebration. Wadel’s voice could be heard from all four corners of the field, she said.
“He sticks to the basics, but he’s louder than everyone else,” Wivell said.
The Bolts got a couple of clean looks against the Warriors’ first goalie, Emili Scavitto. Kelsey McClintock sent a smooth crossing pass to Bailey Rucker at the top of the circle on a penalty corner, where Rucker rolled one through the defense. Scavitto kicked it away just before it could sneak past the left post.
With a few minutes to go in the half, Kamryn Bittle worked a give-and-go with McClintock to get an opening on another penalty corner. Bittle’s shot came back at her quickly as Scavitto kicked it back up the middle. Her defense closed after that.
The Bolts earned six penalty corners in the second half, but their only solid scoring attempt came when Rucker pushed a ball to the left side on a penalty corner. Ada Slagle attempted to redirect it on cage and it went just wide left.
The Bolts continued to assault the circle, but Bella Trujillo, Katie Ketterman and others kept more serious threats from emerging.
“When they’re pushing us, we just need to stick with the fundamentals,” Trujillo said. “Stopping the ball, keeping it down, not getting fouls, things like that.”
The Littlestown defense limited the Warriors to one shot and two corners in the second half. Defender Cassie Lease stopped the lone Gettysburg shot from getting in after it passed her keeper.
Littlestown head coach Sara Lawyer said she was impressed with the play and heart of Reagan Repasky.
“She’s got a lot of fight,” Lawyer said. “The way she wants to get out there and make a difference on the field is what we need going forward.”
Littlestown began the season 7-0 but has now suffered two straight losses, each to different Warrior teams. Susquehannock broke the Bolts’ winning streak with a 4-0 decision Friday. The loss to Gettysburg was their first against them in division play, where they remain in control of their own destiny.
“Gettysburg was ready and we were on our heels in the first half. That was the difference in the game,” said Lawyer. “All the teams we’ve already played are going to be coming out twice as hard. I hoped Susquehannock would be a good wakeup call, but maybe this is the wakeup call they need.”
After a few down years, the Warriors are just happy to be back in the conversation.
“Our freshman and sophomore year, it was like we weren’t even really close,” Wivell said.
Said Trujillo: “It’s super exciting with it being senior year.”
Gettysburg 0 1 0 0 - 1
Littlestown 0 0 0 0 - 0
Goals: G- Katie Wivell. Shots: G- 4; L- 3. Corners: G-5; L- 10. Saves; G- Emili Scavitto 2, Maddie Knarr 1; L- Taytum Lombardi 1.
