GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Biglerville 71, York Tech 55
The Canners piled up 61 points in the final three quarters of Tuesday’s game to pull away from the visiting Spartans. Junior Brylee Rodgers led the charge with a season-high 33 points.
Biglerville (4-5) saw Ava Peterson toss in 11 points over the first three frames on five field goals and Emily Woolson chip in with 10 more.
Rodgers was on fire in the middle quarters, knocking down four field goals in both the second and third periods. She also went 11-for-17 from the line.
The Canners were able to withstand a 39-point effort from Spartan center Rhylin Rouse that included 18 made shots from the floor.
York Tech 14 12 12 17 – 55
Biglerville 10 22 19 20 – 71
York Tech (55): Ritter 1 0-0 2, Bernard 1 2-2 4, Kile 0 0-1 0, Zienkiewicz 2 0-1 4, Rouse 18 3-8 39, Mosley 1 4-4 6. Totals: 23 9-16 55
Biglerville (71): Rylie Brewer 1 2-2 4, Brylee Rodgers 11 11-17 33, Emily Woolson 3 4-6 10, Ava Peterson 5 0-0 11, Joscelynn Anglin 2 0-2 5, Claire Roberts 1 0-1 3, Kierney Weigle 2 0-2 5. Non-scorers: Alvarez, Dunlap, Kline. Totals: 25 17-30 71
3-pointers: B-Peterson, Anglin, Roberts, Weigle
New Oxford 45,
Susquehannock 40
The Colonials remained red hot, knocking off the visiting Warriors in a Y-2 contest behind 20 points from forward Ella Billman.
Timberley Linebaugh chipped in with 11 of her own for the hosts, including a 7-of-8 showing from the charity stripe and New Oxford (4-5, 1-2) led wire to wire in the victory, the third on the trot for the Colonials.
Evelyn Weldon paced Susky with 14 points on the evening.
Susquehannock 12 7 8 13 — 40
New Oxford 13 10 9 13 — 45
Susquehannock (40): Weldon 4 2-2 14, Gallbreath 2 0-0 6, Elliott 4 0-0 9, Womack 1 1-2 4, Laubach 2 0-0 4, Jones 1 0-0 3. Totals: 14 3-4 40.
New Oxford (45): Kelbie Linebaugh 2 1-2 5, Sydney Flesch 1 2-2 4, Hailey Linebaugh 2 0-5 5, Ella Billman 9 2-10 20, Timberley Linebaugh 2 7-8 11. Non-scorers: Wampler. Totals: 16 12-27 45.
3-pointers: S-9 (Weldon 4, Gallbreath 4, Elliott, Womack, Jones); NO-1 (H.Linebaugh)
Bermudian Springs 68,
Littlestown 22
Four Eagles scored in double figures in Tuesday’s win, including freshman Victoria Bross who netted 16 points.
Bross accounted for four of seven made 3-pointers for Berm (2-7). Bailey Oehmig’s 17 points topped the charts, with Lilly Peters and Hannah Chenault tossing in 10 points apiece.
Celi Portillo posted 10 points and Kellee Staub added eight for the Bolts (2-7).
Bermudian 21 20 12 15 — 68
Littlestown 0 9 7 6 — 22
Bermudian Springs (68): Hannah Metzger 0 0-4 0, Amelia Peters 1 0-0 2, Lucy Peters 2 0-0 4, Lillian LaBure 1 1-1 3, Lilly Peters 4 2-2 10, Bailey Oehmig 8 0-0 17, Victoria Bross 6 0-0 16, Hannah Chenault 2 0-0 10, Sarah Keller 3 0-0 6. Non-scorers: Benzel, Davita. Totals: 29 3-7 68
Littlestown (22): Becca Lanahan 0 1-2 1, Kellee Staub 2 2-2 8, Celi Portillo 3 4-6 10, Keira Miller 0 1-3 1, Peart 0 0-2 0, Kylah Green 1 0-2 2. Non-scorers: Ford, Shipley. Totals: 6 8-17 22.
3-pointers: BS-Oehmig, Bross 4, Chenault 2; L-Staub 2
Hanover 46, Fairfield 32
Jaycie Miller had 15 points to spearhead the Hawkettes in their win over the Knights on Tuesday.
Miller was followed by Riley Stigler who posted nine points and Annie Smith who finished with seven. Hanover improved to 6-1 with the win.
Fairfield (3-6) was unable to rally from a 23-9 halftime deficit despite a game-high 17 points by Breana Valentine. Valentine nailed four 3-pointers to lead all scorers.
Hanover 9 14 12 11 — 46
Fairfield 6 3 7 16 — 32
Hanover (46): Annie Smith 3 0-0 7, Peyton Conover 1 3-5 5, Alanys Beltran 2 0-0 4, Jaycie Miller 6 2-3 15, Lola Garman 1 0-0 2, Riley Stigler 4 0-0 9, Mya Maloney 0 1-2 1, Reagan Wildasin 1 1-2 3. Non-scorers: Felton, Noel. Totals: 18 7-12 46
Fairfield (32): Madison Cromwell 1 0-0 2, Kayleigh Bollinger 0 0-2 0, Emma Dennison 2 0-0 4, Breana Valentine 6 1-2 17, Braidan Wastler 1 0-0 3, Maddie Neiderer 1 4-4 6. Non-scorers: Weikert, Battern. Totals: 11 5-8 32
3-pointers: H-Smith, Miller, Stigler; F-Valentine 4, Wastler
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
York Catholic 44,
Delone Catholic 33
The Squires (4-5, 2-2) held a one-point lead entering the final quarter of their road contest with the York Catholic, but the Irish reeled off a 16-4 run over the final frame to take the victory.
Luke Forjan’s 20 points led all scorers for York Catholic (6-1, 4-0), while Asher Rudolph led the way with 11 for Delone.
Delone Catholic 8 11 10 4 — 33
York Catholic 6 11 11 16 — 44
Delone Catholic (33): Coltyn Keller 3 0-0 6, Chase Hoffman 1 0-0 3, Aidan Wittmer 1 0-0 2, Asher Rudolph 5 1-2 11, Camdyn Keller 2 0-2 4, Gage Zimmerman 1 0-0 2, Bryson Kopp 1 0-0 2, Aidan Bealmear 1 1-2 3. Non-scorers: Crawford, Dettinburn. Totals 15 2-6 33.
York Catholic (44): Walker 2 1-3 6, J. Forjan 4 1-5 9, McFadden 1 0-2 2, Brennan 1 0-0 2, Dallas 2 0-0 5, L. Forjan 8 1-4 20, Shelley 0 0-1 0. Totals: 18 3-15 44.
3-pointers: DC-1 (Hoffman); YC-5 (L. Forjan 3, Dallas, Walker)
South Western 64,
New Oxford 57
The Colonials (4-4, 2-2) took a one-point lead into the final frame of their Y-1 clash with the Mustangs (4-5, 2-2), but Shilo Bivins erupted for nine of the hosts’ 25 fourth-quarter points to lead the comeback.
Bivins’ 20 points on the night led South Western ahead of Seth Sager with 12, while Brennan Holmes torched the nets for 21 for New Oxford, with Aden Strausbaugh following behind with 12.
New Oxford 13 14 13 17 — 57
South Western 15 9 15 25 — 64
New Oxford (57): Jett Moore 1 2-4 4, Nick Calvo-Perez 0 1-2 1, Aden Strausbaugh 4 3-4 12, Brennan Holmes 9 3-6 21, Adam Pascoe 3 1-2 7, Hunter Crabbs 2 2-3 6, Holden Crabbs 3 0-0 6. Non-scorers: Ahmetovic, Rex. Totals: 22 12-21 57.
South Western (64): Sager 4 4-6 12, Ogden 1 0-0 2, Bivins 9 2-5 20, Stein 1 0-0 2, Stefano 3 1-5 8, Littleton 2 2-2 7, Wisensale 2 1-4 6, Sites-Byers 3 1-2 7. Totals: 25 11-24 64.
3-pointers: NO-1 (Strausbaugh); SW-3 (Stefano, Littleton, Wisensale).
Fairfield 48, Hanover 34
Eric Ball torched the nets for 25 points as the Knights (5-3, 3-2) upended the visiting Nighthawks (2-7, 0-4) in Y-3 action.
Will Myers followed behind with eight points, while Ethan Kellinger led the way for the visitors with 14.
Fairfield 11 13 8 16 — 48
Hanover 11 7 11 5 — 34
Fairfield (48): Andrew Koons 3 1-2 7, Will Myers 1 6-8 8, Eric Ball 9 6-11 25, Cody Valentine 1 0-0 3, Peyton Stadler 2 1-2 5. Totals: 16 14-23 48.
Hanover (34): Perry 0 1-4 1, Showers 1 0-0 4, Lara 2 0-1 5, Huston 3 1-1 8, Roberts 0 2-3 2, Herndon 0 1-2 1, Kellinger 7 0-0 14. Totals: 13 5-11 34.
3-pointers: F-2 (Ball, Valentine); H-3 (Showers, Lara, Huston)
York Tech 52, Biglerville 42
The Spartans were 10-for-13 from the free throw in the fourth quarter as they held off the visiting Canners on Tuesday.
Biglerville (1-8) trailed just 35-32 into the final frame behind 14 points from guard Eli Weigle, who finished with a team-best 17 on the night. Christian Shaffer added nine points as well.
Biglerville 10 13 9 10 — 42
York Tech 11 11 13 17 — 52
Biglerville (42): Anthony Cervantes 1 0-0 2, Eli Weigle 6 3-6 17, Christian Shaffer 4 1-2 9, Caden Althoff 1 1-2 3, Brady Salter 2 0-0 4, Bear Zullinger 1 1-6 3, Ryan VanDyke 0 2-4 2, Jack Regentin 1 0-1 2. Totals: 14 8-21 42.
York Tech (52): Johnson 6 5-9 19, Gladney 1 5-6 7, Gracey 3 0-0 6, Robinson 1 0-0 3, Torres 1 1-4 3, Overton 2 0-0 4, Shimmel 4 2-3 10. Totals: 15 13-22 52
3-pointers: B-Weigle 2; YT-Johnson 2, Robinson
WRESTLING
Biglerville 43,
Susquehannock 18
The Canners boosted their record to 7-2 by romping past the Warriors on Tuesday.
Brody Gardner (113), Devan Ponce (126), Tyson Taylor (152) and Mason Keiper (285) stacked up falls for the winners. Gage Bishop edged Blake Romjue, 8-7, at 160, while Seth Lady and Jacob Mead tacked on additional decisions for the winners.
Joey Ney piled up a dozen points in a major decision at 138 as well.
113-Brody Gardner (B) p. Hanshew, 2:54; 120-Davenport (S) fft; 126-Devan Ponce (B) p. Bortner, 1:37; 132-Coleman (S) d. Isael Sanchez, 9-2; 138-Joey Ney (B) md. VanTassel, 12-1; 145-Seth Lady (B) d. Kaliszak, 10-4; 152-Tyson Taylor (B) p. Barrett, :28; 160-Gage Bishop (B) d. Romjue, 8-7; 172-Fox (S) p. Daniel Sanchez, 2:24; 189-Hall (S) d. Levi Roberts, 4-2; 215-Jacob Mead (B) d. Durham, 8-1; 285-Mason Keiper (B) p. McHale, :45; 106-Caden Kessell (B) fft
SWIMMING
Gettysburg boys 117,
Spring Grove 62
Gettysburg girls 99,
Springs Grove 84
Zach Turner had a big day on Tuesday, picking up four wins and the Gettysburg boys rolled past Spring Grove. Alex Koufos, Colin Arnold, Sam Nelson, Sam Carlson and Zach Tipton all won multiple events as well for the Warriors’ boys.
On the girls’ side, Gettysburg won a back and forth battle with the Rockets led by an outstanding performance from reigning district champ Hannah Brainard, who swept the sprints and helped lead relay wins in the 200 and 400 free relay. Meanwhile, younger sister Maya Brainard won the 100 breastroke and joined her older sister on the 400 free reay team.
BOYS
200 medley relay-1. Gettysburg (Alex Koufos, Zach Tipton, Sam Nelson, Sam Carlson) 1:48.71; 200 free-1. Colin Arnolld (G) 2:11.48, 2. Evan Kahn (G) 2:19.20; 200 IM-1. Tipton (G) 2:14.67, 2. Koufos (G) 2:27.98; 50 free-1. Zach Turner (G) 22.33, 3. Carlson (G) 23.87; 1-meter dive-1. Berwager (SG) 153.80, 3. Herkowski (G) 139.10; 100 fly-1. Gordon (SG) 50.16, 2. Nelson (G) 57.84; 100 free-1. Turner (G) 49.40, 3. Carlson (G) 56.09; 500 free-1. Arnold (G) 6:20.28, 2. Kahn (G) 6:21.16; 200 free relay-1. Gettysburg (Tipton, Carlson, Nelson, Turner) 1:35.98; 100 backstroke-1. Koufos (G) 1:06.2, 2. Wes Coolbaugh (G) 1:12.81, 3. Trae Brownley (G) 1:32.71; 100 breaststroke-1. Gordon (SH) 1:02.35, 2. Tipton (G) 34.47, 3. Auden Day (G) 1:22.19; 400 free relay-1. Gettysburg (Koufos, Coolbaugh, Nelson, Turner) 3:50.95.
GIRLS
200 medley relay-1. Spring Grove 2:04.06; 200 free-1. Bell (SG) 2:17.84; 2. Rebekah Reaver (G) 2:24.13, 3. Malina Reber (G) 2:24.41; 200 IM-1. Calder (SG) 2:28.57, 2. Bishop (G) 2:33.07, 3. Hannah Green 2:36.19; 50 free-1. Hannah Brainard (G) 25.37; 1-meter dive-1. Solie Stenger (G) 153.90; 100 fly-Rauhauser (SG) 1:04.30, 2. M. Brainard (G) 1:05.32; 100 free-1. H. Brainard (G) 54.68; 3. Hurtwitch (G) 1:04.24; 500 free-1. Calder (SG) 5:49.14, 2. Reber (G) 6:22.94, 3. Reaver (G) 6:28.24; 200 free relay-1. Gettysburg (H. Brainard, Hurtwitch, Reaver, M. Brainard) 1:50.49; 100 back-1. Rauhauser (SG) 1:20.49, 2. Bishop (G) 1:09.53; 100 breastroke-1. M. Brainard (G) 1:16.46, 3. Hurtwitch (G) 1:20.05; 400 free relay-1. Gettysburg (Reaver, Bishop, Ketterman, H. Brainard) 4:05.68.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.