There was no shortage of incentive, but the stakes have been raised for a Biglerville-Bermudian wrestling match.
The Adams County archrivals square off on Monday in the opening round of the District 3 Class 2A Team Championships. The first bout is slated to begin at 6 p.m. in Biglerville’s Pitzer Gymnasium.
As the last few days of the regular season wound down, the possibility of a border war began to materialize. While there was last-minute jostling in the D3 power rankings, with Tulpehocken dropping several spots to No. 10 and Trinity jump up to No. 7, the Canners (13-7) and Eagles (12-8) remained in the 8-9 line, setting up Monday’s clash.
“It’s a situation where you could hit somebody from another area in the district, but the bottom line is it’s great for our area and fantastic for both programs,” said Berm head coach Dave McCollum. “It’s all positive for wrestling in general and for the York-Adams league.”
Monday will mark fourth time the Canners and Eagles have battled in team tourney action. Biglerville claimed a 28-22 decision in the 2001 quarterfinals while Bermudian owns semifinal wins of 31-25 and 37-27 in 2009 and 2013, respectively.
The Eagles also had the upper hand in their regular season meeting with the Canners on Jan. 5, when they rallied from a 22-9 deficit to score a 39-34 victory. Pins were the order of the night with Berm gaining six falls and Bville four.
Both teams have been able to tweak their lineups since then, minimizing any type of momentum or added confidence heading into Monday, according to McCollum.
“I don’t know that it means a lot, it’s a new match and a new day,” he said of the regular-season win. “I just look at it as a whole new challenge. This, on paper, is our best lineup that we’ve been able to put together and that’s a positive going into the match.”
Monday’s winner will travel to face top-seeded and unbeaten Berks Catholic (17-0) on Wednesday evening, where championship quarterfinals and the first round of consolations will take place.
“I think whoever wins this match (Monday) goes to Saturday morning,” said McCollum, referring to the final day of the tourney. “Other than the top four, I think Biglerville and us are the best teams in the bottom eight with our lineups.”
Gettysburg kicks off its postseason on Tuesday, and ironically, the Warriors are facing a team Biglerville and Bermudian are quite familiar with.
Checking in as the No. 11 seed, Gettysburg (13-4) faces No. 6 Boiling Springs in opening-round action of the 3A team tournament at Cumberland Valley. The Bubblers (14-2) claimed eight 2A team titles, including five straight from 2011-2015, before moving up to 3A this season.
“It will come down to bonus points with Boiling Springs; where we can get and where we can save them,” said Gettysburg head coach Chris Haines. “They have some heavy hitters, they’re tough and they’ve always been tough. Whether it’s 2A or 3A, they’ve had an outstanding program all along.”
Gettysburg walloped Spring Grove on Saturday to close out its regular season. The Warriors saw movement above them in the power rankings to set up Tuesday’s matchup at Cumberland Valley. The winner of the Warrior-Bubbler match will face either No. 3 CV (18-2) or No. 14 Red Land (13-5) following the opening round.
A win in the opening round not only buys a ticket into the quarterfinals, but also a spot at Spring Grove on Thursday, where consolations and championship semifinals take place.
“All efforts go into winning that first-round match and go from there,” said Haines. “You have to be able to win that first one.”
Gettysburg has reached the last three 3A championship matches, pocketing crowns in 2020 and 2022 with respective wins over Dallastown and Central Dauphin. With three of their four losses coming against teams seeded higher than them in the tourney, it could be assumed the Warriors are now hunters rather than the hunted.
Haines isn’t sure that is the case.
“I don’t know if we fully figured out our identity yet,” he said. “So much of that has to do with the younger side of things. We don’t have the edge to our leadership that we’ve had in the past. We have great boys, but we need to have a chip on our shoulder to prove something.”
District 3 Team Championships
Top 3 qualify for
PIAA Championships
Class 2A
Monday — First Round, 6
9. Bermudian Springs (12-8) at 8. Biglerville (13-7)
12. Hamburg (8-8) at 7. Eastern York (12-4)
10. Tulpehocken (10-6) at 7. Trinity (13-7)
11. Newport (8-9) at 6. Upper Dauphin (17-5)
Wednesday — Quarterfinals, 6
At Berks Catholic
Bermudian-Biglerville winner at 1. Berks Catholic (17-0)
Hamburg-Eastern York winner at 4. Bishop McDevitt (11-2)
At West Perry
Tulpehocken-Trinity winner at 2. West Perry (13-1)
Newport-Upper Dauphin winner at 3. Northern Lebanon (13-3)
Semifinals and consolations to follow quarterfinals
Saturday
At Cumberland Valley
Consolation semifinals, 10:30
Third-place and Championship, 3:30
Class 3A
Top 4 qualify for
PIAA Championships
Tuesday — First Round, 6
At Central Dauphin
9. Spring Grove (14-5) vs. 8. Elizabethtown (10-3)
16. Carlisle (12-5) vs. 1. Central Dauphin (11-0)
At ELCO
12. Lower Dauphin (15-3) vs. 5. Chambersburg (13-2)
13. Conestoga Valley (10-2) vs. 4. ELCO (16-0)
At Wilson
10. Hempfield (9-2) vs. 7. Central York (9-2)
15. Manheim Central (15-6) vs. 2. Wilson (12-1)
At Cumberland Valley
11. Gettysburg (13-4) vs. 6. Boiling Springs (14-2)
14. Red Land (13-5) vs. 2. Cumberland Valley (18-2)
Thursday
At Spring Grove
Consolations, championship semifinals, 5; consolation semifinals to follow
Saturday
At Cumberland Valley
Third-place and championship, 1
