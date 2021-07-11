Rising senior Cameron D’Amica from the women’s golf team and recent graduate Kerry McKeever from the women’s lacrosse team were both named to the Academic All-District 4 Women’s At-Large First Team by the College Sports Information Directors of America.
D’Amica and McKeever were two of the 14 selections from District 4 of the awards program, which includes all Division III institutions in Pennsylvania and covers a range of sports including golf, lacrosse, swimming, tennis, field hockey, and wrestling. Both Bullets are first-time Academic All-District selections and are now eligible for Academic All-America recognition.
The Academic All-District Team recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. First-team Academic All-District® honorees advance to the Academic All-America® ballot. First- and second-team (if applicable) Academic All-America® honorees will be announced in early August.
D’Amica was the only student-athlete on the Academic All-District Team to sport a perfect 4.00 cumulative grade-point average. She took a lead role on the team in the pandemic-shortened season, posting a team-best 96.3 scoring average over four rounds of competition. She finished fourth at the McDaniel Spring Invitational, tied for third at the Gettysburg Invitational, and finished 11th at the Centennial Conference Championship. In three seasons, the English major has produced a 93.2 scoring average over 25 rounds and has five top-five finishes. D’Amica helped Gettysburg win its ninth consecutive conference title and its sixth-straight NCAA appearance in 2019.
D’Amica is the third Gettysburg women’s golfer to earn Academic All-District honors and fourth selection overall. Kara McNulty ’14 earned the award in 2014 and Sarah Hansen ’17 was a two-time selection in 2016 and 2017. D’Amica is vying to become the first Academic All-American in program history. D’Amica was also recently named to the Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-American Scholar Team for the third time.
McKeever was the only member of the 2021 Academic All-District 4 At-Large Team to have previously led her team to a national title, helping the Bullets claim the crown as a first-year in 2018. She was a three-time All-American, earning third-team honors from both the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association in 2019 and Inside Lacrosse in 2020 and gaining second-team national status this past spring. In six games in 2021, McKeever tied for the team lead with 20 goals and added six goals, eight ground balls, and a team-high 21 draw controls. She was also tagged CC Offensive Player of the Year, All-Metro Region First Team, and All-CC First Team this spring. Overall, McKeever tallied 191 points on 140 goals and 51 assists in 55 games. In addition to the national title in 2018, she helped Gettysburg claim back-to-back conference titles (2018, 2019) and post a four-year record of 49-6.
McKeever is the third Bullet and fifth overall Academic All-District selection in program history. Both of the team’s previous selections, Nicole Ditillo ’10 and Liza Barr ’20, went on to claim Academic All-America status, with Ditillo copping the award twice in 2009 and 2010 as a second-team honoree and Barr earning first-team recognition in 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.