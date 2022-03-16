It’s been a tremendous four-year run for the Delone Catholic girls’ basketball senior class, but their magnificent journey came to an end with a 40-36 loss to Lansdale Catholic in the PIAA Class 4A quarterfinals Wednesday night at Garden Spot High in New Holland.
“All good things must come to an end, unfortunately. But I’ve got nothing bad to say about these girls,” Delone head coach Gerry Eckenrode said. “There never was a day when you walked into the gym for practice and got a poor effort from them. These girls are a credit to the school, to themselves and their families.”
Delone (28-2) posted a 100-9 cumulative record over the past four seasons. The Squirette seniors won a state title when they were freshmen, then won three straight District 3 titles from 2020-2022, went 48-0 in YAIAA-3 division play and won 10 state playoff games.
“Every day is an adventure with this group, but we’re all business when it’s time to be serious,” senior Giana Hoddinott said. “We faced some adversity this season without Abby (Jacoby) and we tried to win every game for her. We never took anything for granted and we’ll look back at all of the memories and be proud of what we accomplished.”
Jacoby, who will play at Lock Haven University next year, was a two-year starter at point guard for the Squirettes before suffering a knee injury that forced her to miss the entire 2021-22 season.
“We were good without Abby this season, but would’ve been better with her,” Eckenrode said. “I was afraid there would eventually be a game that we would miss her and that was tonight. We missed her from both a ball-handling standpoint and a defensive standpoint.”
Delone jumped out to a 7-3 lead, but the Lady Crusaders rallied over the final three minutes of the opening stanza and took a 13-12 lead when junior Gabby Casey connected on a 3-pointer at the quarter horn.
LC (18-7) opened up an 18-12 advantage in the second quarter following a trifecta by Olivia Bocchella with 4:26 to play until intermission.
Bocchella, who was scoreless in a win over Allentown Central Catholic on Sunday, connected on four triples and led the way with a game-high 14 points.
“There’s always an unsung hero and that was (Bocchella) for them tonight,” Eckenrode said. “She’s an up and down player and tonight was her night.”
The Squirettes ripped off the last seven points of the first half and took a 19-18 lead into the break following Makenna Mummert’s hook in the lane.
Hoddinott and Mummert had all 19 of Delone’s points before intermission, prompting an adjustment at halftime by the Lady Crusaders.
“We had to go away from our zone and go to man-to-man defense,” LC head coach Eric Gidney said. “Saniyah Littlejohn did a great job on Hoddinott tonight and she did the same thing on Sunday, too.”
Hoddinott scored just two points on 1-of-6 shooting from the field after halftime.
“They did a good job of defending Giana, but that should’ve created stuff for the other girls and it didn’t,” Eckenrode said. “I credit their defense, but we missed too many easy shots and we had an abnormal amount of turnovers.”
Delone turned the ball over 15 times and shot 13-of-39 (33 percent) from the field.
“We played them back in December and we were ready for them,” Gidney said. “We knew what to expect and had a plan.”
The Squirettes took down the Crusaders in Boyertown’s Christmas Tournament, 54-48.
The third quarter started poorly for Delone, as LC put in the first seven of the frame to take a 25-19 lead following Casey’s triple.
Mummert finally broke an eight-minute scoring drought with a run-out layup with 1:18 to go in the quarter and the frame ended with LC holding a 28-23 lead.
Delone trailed 35-29 with three minutes to go, but didn’t throw in the towel and following Emily McCann’s steal and layup with 47 seconds remaining, the score stood at 37-36.
Littlejohn added a pair of freebies with 32 ticks left, then following a missed shot, Delone had the ball out of bounds with 7.6 seconds left.
Unfortunately for the Squirettes, Casey stole the inbounds pass and split a pair of free throws to ice it.
“We kept fighting and fought our way back, we just couldn’t get all the way back,” Eckenrode said. “But our girls never quit, they never gave up.”
Casey, a junior who has six NCAA Division I offers in hand, finished the game with 12 points, but collected 16 of her team’s 21 rebounds in the game.
Mummert led the way for Delone with a game-high 17 markers, while Hoddinott had 13 to finish her career with 1,449 points, good for sixth on the school’s all-time list.
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
Lansdale Catholic 13 5 10 12 — 40
Delone Catholic 12 7 4 13 — 36
Lansdale Catholic (40): Saniyah Littlejohn 0 2-2 2, Nadia Yemola 1 0-0 2, Olivia Boccella 4 2-3 14, Lauren Edwards 4 2-2 10, Gabby Casey 4 1-2 12. Totals: 13 7-9 40.
Delone Catholic (36): Abigael Vingsen 0 2-2 2, Giana Hoddinott 5 0-0 13, Makenna Mummert 6 5-9 17, Emily McCann 2 0-0 4. Non-scorers: Brielle Baughman, Ella Hughes, Maggie Hughes, Kaitlyn Schwarz. Totals: 13 7-11 36.
3-pointers: LC-Boccella 4, Casey 3; DC-Hoddinott 3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.