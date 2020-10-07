FIELD HOCKEY

Bermudian Springs 7, Hanover 0

Melanie Beall netted the game’s final two goals to complete a hat trick on Wednesday for the Eagles.

Beall’s three-goal performance was followed by a two-score effort by senior Eve Wilson. Lillian Peters and Lindsey Kutz also banged home goals for Berm (5-0), which earned a 32-1 advantage in shots on goal.

Hanover 0 0 — 0

Bermudian Springs 4 3 — 7

Goals: Melanie Beall 3, Eve Wilson 2, Lillian Peters, Lindsey Kutz. Assists: BS-Peters, Hailey Dermota, Keri Speelman. Shots: H-1; BS-32. Corners: H-0; BS-26. Saves: H-Reagan Wildasin 25; BS-Isabella Bobe 1

Biglerville 1, Fairfield 0

The Canners won their second game in as many days when they edged the visiting Knights on Wednesday.

Courtney Smith snapped a scoreless tie with a late goal in the third period and the Biglerville defense pitched its second straight shutout.

BOYS’ SOCCER

Bermudian Springs 3, Hanover 1

Freshman Israel Felipe and senior Brett Laughman provided all the scoring the Eagles would need on Wednesday.

Felipe struck twice while Laughman posted a goal and an assist. Jacob Schriver and Richard Manzo also had helpers for Berm.

Hanover 1 0 - 1

Bermudian Springs 2 1 - 3

Goals: H-Erik Martinez; BS-Israel Felipe 2, Brett Laughman. Assists: BS-Laughman, Jacob Schriver, Richard Manzo. Shots: H-17; BS-19. Corners: H-2; BS-4. Saves: H-John Ramirez 5; BS-Dalton Reinert 7

Bermudian Springs 4,

Delone Catholic 0

Kyle Kuykendall continued his torrid start to the season with a hat trick in Tuesday’s victory over the Squires.

Kuykendall blasted the first three goals of the contest, two of which came off feeds from Israel Felipe.

Felipe put his name on the scoring ledger in the second half with an unassisted tally.

Dalton Reinert came up with seven saves to post the first shutout of the season for the Eagles.

Delone Catholic 0 0 — 0

Bermudian Springs 3 1 — 4

Goals: BS-Kyle Kuykendall 3, Israel Felipe. Assists: BS-Felps 2, Jacob Schriver. Shots: DC-8; BS-16. Corners: DC-1; BS-3. Saves: DC-Darran Smith 10; BS-Dalton Reinert 7

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Delone Catholic 3,

York Tech 0

The Squirettes wasted no time in dispatching the Spartans via 25-8, 25-18, 25-11 scores on Tuesday.

McKenna Mummert ripped nine kills, Olivia Snyder shared 11 assists and Shalee Clabaugh keyed up the defense with 13 digs for Delone.

CROSS COUNTRY

York Tech boys 28,

Biglerville 29

Biglerville girls 13,

York Tech 23

The Canners narrowly missed out on a sweep Tuesday, but did take home a victory in the girls’ race.

Rebecca Swatsburg won with a time of 26:02, with teammate Kaitlyn Kline earning runner-up honors.

The Biglerville boys were edged by a point but saw Dante Aguilar and Kalani Crum place inside the top five. Aguilar ran second to Sean Smith (18:30) in 20:17 while Crum was fourth in 21:40.

Biglerville boys: 2. Dante Aguilar 20:17, 4. Kalani Crum 21:40, 6. Colin Ferguson 23:09, 8. Liam Hardy 24:26, 9. Chance Davis 26:25

Biglerville girls: 1. Rebecca Swatsburg 26:02, Kaitlyn Kline 28:16, 4. Alexxi Porter 31:29, 6. Anne Deleon 37:16