On paper, it looked like the Gettysburg Warriors would be able to do some serious damage at the Adams County Classic Track and Field Invitational. On Friday afternoon at Warrior Stadium in Gettysburg, the paper proved to be right.
The Warriors dominated the meet on both the boys’ and girls’ sides, excelling in every area of the arena. Though the season is still young, several outstanding marks were made, and the competition was definitely hotter than the windy, chilly weather.
The Gettysburg boys came through where expected – in the sprints and distances – but the Warriors got some good performances in the throws as well to ice the meet. The Warriors scored 209 points, outdistancing New Oxford (136) and Biglerville (83). Bermudian Springs was right behind with 82, followed by Littlestown (77) and Delone Catholic (69). Gettysburg won the girls’ meet for the first time, scoring 202.5, well ahead of Bermudian (144) and New Oxford (124.5). Delone (115), Littlestown (60), and Biglerville (27) rounded out the scoring. Fairfield was unfortunately not able to compete at the last minute because of Covid issues.
In the girls’ competition, freshman Winter Oaster and senior Marrin Crist got things started in a big way for the Warriors. Oaster took off from the gun and never looked back, taking the 1600 meter run easily with an area-best time of 5:30.16. It appeared that Crist (6:03.37) placed second, but Littlestown’s Abi Riedel won the “slow” heat in 6:02.48, taking second overall. Oaster ran like a veteran, and it’s hard to say at this point that she is a rookie, having qualified for states in cross country and gained valuable experience and confidence.
In the 3200, Oaster won again, running 13:10.34, and had Crist on her heels two and a half seconds behind in second place. Gettysburg also went one-two in the 800 meters, with Anne Bair winning in 2:41.29, and Rachel McKinney running a phenomenal homestretch to take second (2:45.12), nipping Delone’s Samantha Smith at the line. Combined with the Warriors’ easy win in the 4 x 800, in which Oaster was also a runner, the distance crew dominated.
The wind was a factor in pretty much every event. The distance runners could be seen leaning into the wind on the backstretch, and the horizontal jumps marks were far below what might have been as the athletes jumped directly into the wind.
“The wind was pretty rough, especially coming onto the backstretch,” Oaster said. “But it felt good on the homestretch. We were really going for the team win today. I definitely feel much more knowledgeable and stronger than I did in cross country. I then also feel more confident in my racing abilities, to not worry what other people go out in or anything like that, but just worrying more about what I am doing.”
In the 100 meter hurdles, Delone’s Abby Jacoby won with a 16.61, having to run the fastest time in the area this year to hold off the New Oxford duo of Maya Richwine (16.96) and Isabell Bankert (17.02). Bermudian Springs dashed 53.63 to win the 4 x 100, but Gettysburg won every other event on the track.
“We have a group of kids that definitely love to compete, and they don’t shy away from good competition,” said Gettysburg head coach Jeff Bair. “And many of them are so new to the sport, that you just don’t know what to expect, and they don’t either. We’re still learning. It is an interesting adventure for all of us.”
Anne Bair, the coach’s daughter and 1,000 point scorer for the basketball team as a junior, won again, taking the 400 (1:04.11) in addition to the 800. She also anchored the winning 4 x 400, giving her four wins on the day. Two years ago, she qualified for states in cross country and was a definite distance runner in track. She has since switched to the long sprints.
“I haven’t done track since my freshman year because of Covid,” said Bair, “and it’s just really nice to be back out here. It’s been fun doing the shorter quicker stuff. Basketball is my favorite sport, but I love track. I love the team and I just love the atmosphere.”
Alivia Colgan and Alison Harvey both excel on the Gettysburg soccer team, and are both just in their sophomore year, having never competed in track before. The skill set required to be a sprinter must carry over from soccer, because both rookies had big days on Friday. Colgan easily won the 100 meters (13.19) and the 300 hurdles (48.07), then ran a 60.1 in her third leg of the Warriors winning 4 x 400 to blow the race wide open.
Harvey grabbed third in the 100 and also ran on the 4 x 4. But the big surprise was her victory in the 200 meter dash in a personal best time of 28.01.
“I’ve always played soccer and that’s a lot of running, but I guess I’m agile,” Colgan said. “It’s really exciting, and the adrenaline helps me power through. (Sprint coach) Coach Camel is a great coach, and a really cool person to work with. She always inspires us to get better. I think I can drop another second or two in the hurdles this year.”
In the horizontal jumps, it was Bermudian Springs that had everyone’s attention. Alison Watts won both the long and triple jumps, while teammate Avery Benzel placed second in both. Watts leaped over 16 feet for the first time in the long jump and took the triple with a jump of 35-4 ½.
Gettysburg’s Samantha Shaffer took the discus with a big throw of 104-4 to win easily, while Biglerville’s Mackenzie White won the javelin with her second best throw ever in 114-9.
The boys’ meet story was not available before press time, and will be reported in Monday’s section. Big winners included Gettysburg’s Noah Sanders (won the 200 and 400) and Littlestown’s Dante Elliott, who won the long jump, triple jump, and high jumps. Also, Biglerville’s Kalen Sharrah won the shot put and the discus, while Gettysburg’s Drew Cole won the 800 and the 1600.
Adams County Classic
Friday - Warrior Stadium
TEAMS: DC-Delone Catholc, G-Gettysburg, N-New Oxford, BS-Bermudian Springs, B-Biglerville, L-Littlestown
BOYS: 1. Gettysburg 209, 2. New Oxford 136, 3. Biglerville 83, 4. Bermudian Springs 82, 5) Littlestown 77, 6. Delone Catholic 69
100-1. Ryan Murphy (DC) 11.52, 2. Will Shoemaker (L) 11.56, 3. Caden Althoff (B) 11.67, 4. Josh Little (NO) 11.74, 5. Trent Ramirez-Keller (G) 11.91; 200-1. Noah Sanders (G) 22.65, 2. Little (NO) 23.54, 3. Shoemaker (L) 23.63, 4. Trenton Kopp (DC) 24.03, 5. Althoff (B) 24.45; 400-1. Sanders (G) 49.79, 2. Gunner Wilson (G) 55.93, 3. Troy Dubbert (NO) 56.35, 4. Devin Boyd (DC) 56.70, 5. Bryce Harner (BS) 57.48; 800-1. Drew Cole (G) 2:07.84, 2. Vance Hagarman (NO) 2:09.07, 3. David Moore (NO) 2:12.68, 3. Auden Day (G) 2:18.26, 5. Nathan Taylor (BS) 2:19.47; 1600-1. Cole (G) 4:48.49, 2. Hagarman (NO) 4:54.98, 3. Gavin Cole (G) 4:59.16, 4. Taylor (BS) 5:00.04, 5. Colin Arnold (G) 5:08.22; 3200-1. Sam Douds (G) 10:18.34, 2. D. Cole (G) 10:37.62, 3. Lukas Raullerson (NO) 10:42.83, 4. Neal Price (NO) 11:07.77, 5. Aden Davis (DC) 11:45.54; 110 Hurdles-1. Nate Clyde (NO) 15.72, 2. Michael Carlson (BS) 17.12, 3. Dylan Herr (L) 17.60, 4. Cole Bourdreu (G) 17.77, 5. Andrew Gastley (G) 18.47; 300 Hurdles-1. Murphy (DC) 42.77, 2. Clyde (NO) 42.83, 3. Boudreu (G) 44.83, 4. Carlson (BS) 45.02, 5. Dylan Herr (L) 45.13; 400 Relay: 1. New Oxford 46.34, 2. Gettysburg 46.86, 3. Littlestown 46.99, 4. Bermudian Springs 49.52; 1600 Relay-1. Delone Catholic 3:46.13, 2. Gettysburg 3:46.64, 3. Bermudian Springs 3:48.10, 4. New Oxford 3:52.29; 3200 Relay-1. Gettysburg 9:10.42, 2. Biglerville 9:42.69, 3. Bermudian Springs 10:17.68; High Jump-1. Dante Elliot (L) 5-10, 2. Holden Crabbs (NO) 5-8, 3. Murphy (DC) 5-6, 4. Bryce Harner (BS) 5-4, 5. Justino Neikirk (G) 5-2; Long Jump-1. Elliot 20-0, 2. Jayden Weishaar (L) 19-10, 3. Kopp (DC) 19-0, 4. Neikirk (G) 18-2.25, 5. Connor Mummert (BS) 17-10.5; Triple Jump: 1. Elliot (L) 40-8.75, 2. Ricky Pacana (BS) 39-8.5; 3. Weishaar (L) 38-9, 4. Reece Cramer (NO) 37-11, 5. Kopp (DC) 37-8.5; Pole Vault-1. Gabe Pecaitis (G) 11-3, 2. Kobe Althoff (BS) 10-9, 3. Wyatt Didio (DC) 9-9, 4. Ryan Van Dyke (B) 8-9; Shot put-1. Kalen Sharrah (B) 44-5.25, 2. Jack Regentin (B) 40-3.75, 3. Hunter Williams (G) 40-3, 4. Elias Ernst (NO) 37-5, 5. Jonny Sanchez (B) 37-0.75; Discus- 1. Sharrah (B) 130-3, 2. Williams (G) 122-7, 3. Regentin (B) 117-10, 4. Aaron Weigle (BS) 114-11, 5. Max Gourley (G) 107-2; Javelin-1. Williams (G) 144-8, 2. Goruley (G) 138-9, 3. Curtis Smith (NO) 130-11, 4. Jacob Mead (BS) 128-1, 5. Regentin (B) 125-9.
GIRLS: 1. Gettysburg 202.5, 2. Bermudian Springs 144, 2. New Oxford 124.5, 4. Delone Catholic 115, 5. Littlestown 60, 6. Biglerville 27
100-1. Alivia Colgan (G) 13.19, 2. Alison Watts (BS) 13.55, 3. Alison Harvey (G) 13.60, 4. Timberley Linebaugh (NO) 13.88, 5. Avery Benzel (BS) 13.90; 200-1. Harvey (G) 28.01, 2. Lillian (BS) 28.16, 3. Davina Cunningham (BS) 28.38, 4. Wrena Wentz (NO) 28.40, 5. Miranda King (L) 28,73; 400-1. Anne Bair (G) 1:04.11, 2. Wentz (NO) 1:05.92, 3. Rebekah Reaver (G) 1:08.41, 4. Sidney Shelton (G) 1:08.69, 5. Reagan Repasky (L) 1:09.70; 800-1. Bair (G) 2:41.29, 2. Rachel McKinney (G) 2:45.12, 3. Samantha Smith (DC) 2:45.83, 4. Jayla Crone (NO) 2:46.73, 5. Alyssa Meyers (L) 2:46.88; 1600-1. Winter Oaster (G) 5:30.16, 2. Abi Riedel (L) 6:02.48, 3. Marrin Crist (G) 6:03.37, 4. Sydney Kint (No) 6:06.36, 5. Julia O’Brien (FC) 6:07.56; 3200-1. Oaster (G) 13:10.34, 2. Crist (G) 13:12.80, 3. O’Brien (DC) 13:24.00, 4. Ella Kraus (NO) 13:42.11, 5. Rebecca Durbin (BS) 13:57.02; 110 Hurdles-1. Abby Jacoby (DC) 16.61, 2. Maya Richwine (NO) 16.96, 3. Isabella Bankert (NO) 17.02, 4. Danielle Gebler (G) 18.19, 5. RyLee Haugh (NO) 18.22; 300 Hurdles-1. Colgan (G) 48.07, 2. Labure (BS) 49.30, 3. Jacoby (DC) 49.76, 4. Richwine (NO) 51.80, 5. Bankert (NO) 52.99; 400 Relay-1. Bermudian Springs 53.63, 2. New Oxford 54.13, 3. Gettysburg 54.30, 4. Delone Catholic 54.42, 5. Littlestown 55.53; 1600 Relay-1. Gettysburg 4:22.25, 2. Delone Catholic 4:31.52, 3. Bermudian Springs 4:46.29, 4. New Oxford 4:47.07; 3200 Relay-1. Gettysburg 10:32.38, 2. Delone Catholic 11:07.05, 3. Bermudian Springs 12:36.28; High Jump-1. Katie Wivell (G) 4-10, 2. Hope Null (NO) 4-10, 3. Haugh (NO) 4-8, 4. Makayla Orwig (L) 4-4, 5. Sarah Keller (BS) 4-4; Long Jump-1. Watts (BS) 16-0.75, 2. Benzel (BS) 14-4.25, 3. Marissa Miller (DC) 14-0.25, 4. Karli Bortner (G) 13-11.5, 5. Ella Billman (NO) 13-8.75; Triple Jump-1. Watts (BS) 35-4.5, 2. Avery (BS) 31-3.5, 3. Billman (NO) 30-11, 4. Paulina Garcia Lua (NO) 30-3.25, 5. Makenna Mummert (DC) 30-0.5; Pole Vault-1. Emily Malesky (DC) 7-9, 2. Amber Nickey (BS) 7-3, 3. Miller (DC) 7-3, 4. Bortner (G) 6-9, 5. Kyla Nickey (BS) 6-3; Shot Put-1. London Mincey (G) 28-10, 2. Mackenzie White (B) 28-4.5, 3. Jewel Tallman (BS) 28-2, 4. Kylah Green (L) 27-3.75, 5. Natalie Kloster (G) 27-3; Discus-1. Samanatha Shaffer (G) 104-4, 2. Orwig (L) 79-10, 3. Tallman (BS) 77-5, 4. Laura Knobloch (DC) 72-1, 5. Abbigail Robinson (BS) 71-7; Javelin-1. Makenzie White (B) 114-9, 2. Shaely Stabler (NO) 100-2, 3. Shaffer (G) 96-6, 4. Tallman (BS) 92-7, 5. Emma Hartman (BS) 90-10.
